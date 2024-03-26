Car rental companies are not all the same. Prices vary widely based on rental car brand, as well as the type of vehicle, location, timing, fees and more. Other important factors to consider include loyalty program benefits, number and convenience of pickup locations, vehicle selection, variety of flexibility of rental options and general customer service.

We’ve evaluated the top car rental companies according to all of these characteristics. Our list features big-name companies as well as car-sharing services and an on-demand, hourly rental option. Read on to find out more about our picks for the best car rental companies.

*Rates and terms of car rental companies are subject to change. All information provided here is accurate as of March 22, 2024.

Our Top Picks for the Best Car Rental Companies of 2024

Money’s Main Takeaways

Car rental prices start at about $35 per day, including taxes and fees, but rates can vary widely

Car rental security deposits range from $250 to $500 for most vehicles

Hertz is our pick for Best Overall, with excellent marks for pricing, locations and customer satisfaction

Dollar has the lowest prices on average among the companies we evaluated

Why Trust Us? Our writing and editing team independently evaluates car rental companies to ensure the accuracy and reliability of our information. For a more comprehensive view into our methodology, click here. 40+ rental car companies considered

10 rental car companies evaluated

11 factors considered

Best Car Rental Company Reviews

Best Car Rental Company Overall: Hertz View Rates

Pros Offers price match plus 10% off if you find a lower rate

Earn free rental days and skip the counter with loyalty program

Book and manage rental on highly rated app

Pay upfront (rather than at counter) for discounted pricing Cons Other rental companies offer lower pricing

Search results aren’t automatically filtered by lowest price

Price match guarantee doesn’t apply to special sales or counter rates

HIGHTLIGHTS Locations 8,500 locations across 146 countries Fleet size 428,700 Add-ons Loss Damage Waiver (LDW), Liability Insurance Supplement (LIS), Personal Protection Package with Personal Accident Insurance (PAI) with Medical Expense and Personal Effects Coverage (PEC), Personal Emergency Roadside Service (PERS), Prepay the Fuel (PTF), SiriusXM, child seats, adaptive driving equipment for drivers with disabilities

Why we chose it: Hertz is our pick for best overall for its widespread availability, large fleet size and price-match guarantee.

Hertz has nearly 430,000 vehicles, including economy cars, SUVs, minivans, pickup trucks, EVs and luxury cars. These vehicles are available across more than 3,000 locations in U.S. airports and neighborhoods.

Another major plus for Hertz is its Best Rate Guarantee program, wherein the company will match a lower price from another online car rental company — and knock 10% off the base rate, too. There are some stipulations, of course. For one, the rate must be for an identical reservation (location, date and time, vehicle type) found within 24 hours of your Hertz booking. Additionally, Hertz won’t honor a rate-match if you’ve used a discount code or are shopping from another Hertz brand (Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly and Ace).

Third-party reviews for Hertz show high customer satisfaction, with customers noting easy pickup and friendly service. Plus, through the Hertz Gold Plus Rewards program, members can earn perks such as free rental days, upgrades and the ability to skip counter check-in and go directly to their rental vehicle.

Best Car Rental Marketplace: Priceline View Rates

Pros Compare prices from over 10 rental car companies at once

Prices are among the lowest in the industry

Offers special deals regularly, especially via mobile app

Bundle with flights or hotels for savings Cons Payment options vary by car rental company; not all companies offer discounted pay now pricing or free cancellation

Search doesn’t automatically sort by lowest price, but instead by recommended vehicles

Must become a Priceline VIP member (free) to be eligible for Best Price Guarantee

HIGHTLIGHTS Locations Online marketplace with no physical locations Fleet size Unknown Add-ons Availability varies by car rental company, but may include a variety of insurance options, child seats, adaptive driving equipment for drivers with disabilities and navigation system

Why we chose it: With more than 10 major rental company partnerships, Priceline offers a comprehensive marketplace for finding the best rental car options at competitive prices.

Priceline’s rental car marketplace includes brands such as ACE, Economy, Fox, Payless, Routes Car Rental, Sixt, Alamo, Budget, Dollar, Europcar, Avis, Hertz and National. This means customers can browse a wide range of vehicles at the lowest prices available.

Additionally, Priceline offers a price guarantee through Priceline VIP, its free loyalty program. You can submit evidence of a lower rate for an identical booking through an online form, and if approved, Priceline will refund you the difference. This price match policy applies to hotels, airline tickets and cruises as well. Priceline VIP also offers discounts on all its booking options that increase according to your tier, which is points-based.

You can also bundle your car rental with other bookings, such as flights and hotels, to receive discounted pricing. Priceline offers even more savings opportunities, such as exclusive deals, in its mobile app.

Best Specialty Car Rental Company: Turo View Rates

Pros Luxury cars, classic cars and pet-friendly vehicles available

Pricing for economy vehicles is competitive

Can receive a trip modification or full refund in case of flight or baggage issues

Some hosts offer vehicle delivery and option to check in up to one hour early Cons Availability of vehicles varies greatly by location

Possibility of receiving an unclean car (Turo offers full refunds)

No one-way rentals

HIGHTLIGHTS Locations Online only, no physical locations Fleet size Unknown Add-ons Physical damage, theft and vandalism protection - Standard ($500 maximum out-of-pocket cost) and Minimum ($3,000 maximum out-of-pocket cost)

Why we chose it: The Turo car-sharing platform offers specialty vehicles, such as classic cars and luxury sports cars, in addition to the standards (economy cars, vans, SUVs). Many Turo hosts also offer vehicle delivery.

Turo is not a rental car company but instead a car-sharing marketplace in which car owners list their vehicles for rent. Available vehicles include practical cars like compact sedans and SUVs, but also specialty vehicles, like Lamborghinis and mint-condition classic cars. You can even find designated pet-friendly rentals.

You can browse vehicles on the Turo site or mobile app without signing up. However, to rent a car, you have to verify your identity — similar to signing up for a ride-sharing service, like Uber. The process includes providing your driver’s license number, a photo of yourself and a payment method.

To check in and pick up your vehicle, you’ll need to (again) submit identification photos on the app, as well as document the condition of the vehicle. Many hosts offer pick-up via the Turo app (you’ll pick up the car at a designated location, where keys are waiting for you), while others meet renters in person. Other Turo hosts will deliver the vehicle to an agreed-upon location for a fee of about $120.

One downside of Turo: The availability of vehicles varies greatly by location. Big cities tend to have the most Turo hosts, while more remote areas may not have any available at all. Prices also vary widely. You can often find economy cars at competitive prices, while luxury cars and other specialty vehicles are priced significantly higher, at the discretion of the owner.

Best for Customer Service: Enterprise View Rates

Pros Ranked number one for customer service by J.D. Power

No early return fee

Regularly offers deals on site and via email newsletters

Highly rated mobile app

Locations in every U.S. state, plus Puerto Rico Cons Not the lowest-priced option among companies we evaluated

No price-match guarantee

HIGHTLIGHTS Locations 9,500+ locations globally Fleet size 1.7 million vehicles globally Add-ons Personal Effects Coverage (PEC), Damage Waiver (DW), Refueling Service, Roadside Assistance Protection (RAP), Supplemental Liability Protection (SLP), Extended Protection (EP), TollPass, SiriusXM, child seats, GPS, Greenhouse Gas Emissions Offset ($1.25 donation to TerraPuss to offset carbon reduction projects, matched by Enterprise), adaptive driving equipment for drivers with disabilities

Why we chose it: Enterprise has earned the number-one spot for customer satisfaction according to J.D. Power for three consecutive years. The company also offers discounts online and through its email newsletter.

While Enterprise doesn’t have the lowest prices available as compared to other companies on our list, it has the strongest reputation for customer satisfaction. For the third year in a row, the 2023 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study ranked Enterprise as highest in overall customer satisfaction. The company beat out National, Alamo and Hertz to take the title.

Enterprise doesn’t offer a price-match guarantee like some other companies, but it does regularly offer discounts online and through its newsletter. You can also sign up for the Enterprise Plus loyalty program for free to earn one point for every dollar spent on a rental base price. Rentals made through National, an Enterprise brand, also qualify for reward points. Members can redeem points for free rental days, though they must still pay taxes and standard fees. There are no blackout dates, but points do expire after three months of account inactivity.

Additionally, Enterprise will pick up renters and bring them to their rental car at no charge, so long as they’re within 10 miles of a local office. You can request this service by contacting the branch in question. (Note that this service does not apply to airport offices.)

Best for Hourly Car Rentals: Zipcar View Rates

Pros Hourly rentals start at $11

Rent a car instantly at any time of day

Gas and insurance included

Membership is $9 per month or $90 annually Cons Must pay to be a member in order to rent

$25 application fee at signup

Limited locations, not available in all states

HIGHTLIGHTS Locations Available in 135+ U.S. cities Fleet size Unknown Add-ons Damage Protection Coverage, Additional Liability Insurance (ALI), adaptive driving equipment for drivers with disabilities

Why we chose it: Zipcar offers hourly car rental rates starting at just $11 per hour. You can pick up a car near you at any time using the Zipcar mobile app.

If you’re looking to rent a car quickly and for a short period of time, Zipcar is an ideal option. The company has rental vehicles in designated lots and parking spots throughout major cities and select other locations, making it easy to rent and return. Plus, Zipcars are available around the clock: You can reserve and retrieve a car at any time of day or night.

Zipcar also stands out in that it includes fuel in pricing. When you select a car, check the details to see how much gas it currently has. You can add more using the prepaid Zipcar fuel card provided inside the vehicle. Upon returning the vehicle, Zipcar requires you to leave at least a quarter tank of gas for the next renter. Roadside assistance is also included with every Zipcar.

Additionally, you aren’t required to have liability insurance to drive a Zipcar, because every Zipcar is already covered. However, if you want to add additional coverage, you can purchase damage protection or Additional Liability Insurance (ALI) when reserving.

Zipcar has vehicles ready to go in many major cities, surrounding neighborhoods and college campuses, but it’s not yet available everywhere. Currently, Zipcar has no locations in Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia or Wyoming.

Best Car Rental Company for One-Way Car Rentals: Alamo View Rates

Pros Lowest available prices for one-way rentals among companies we evaluated

One-way rentals between U.S. and Canada permitted

Automatic discount with signup to Alamo Insider newsletter

Ranked third in customer satisfaction by J.D. Power Cons Debit card payments require a return travel itinerary

Fewer U.S. locations (239) compared to other companies we evaluated

Search results are not automatically filtered by low-high price

HIGHTLIGHTS Locations 1,100+ worldwide Fleet size Unknown Add-ons Damage Waiver, Personal Effects Coverage, Roadside Assistance PLUS, Supplemental Liability Protection, SiriusXM, navigation device, toll pass, child seats, fuel prepay, CO2 offset (monetary contribution to environmental organization, based on greenhouse gasses emitted by vehicle during rental), manual controls for drivers with disabilities

Why we chose it: When compared to other major car rental companies, Alamo has the lowest prices, on average, for picking up a car in one location and dropping off in another (known as a one-way rental).

A one-way rental (pick-up at one rental location and drop-off at another) generally costs more than a round-trip rental, especially if your locations are in different states. Because one-way rentals can be so pricey, it’s particularly important to find the best deals — and Alamo has them.

The company has about 336 locations throughout North America, and its fleet includes economy cars, SUVs, hybrid and electric vehicles, vans, trucks and luxury vehicles. You can take cars from one U.S. state to another, as well as between the U.S. and Canada. However, while Alamo does have locations in Mexico, it doesn’t allow renters to take vehicles across the United States-Mexico border.

Alamo accepts debit cards for reservations, which can be a benefit for many customers, but all deposits must be made using a credit card. The deposit required for a car rental with Alamo ranges from $300 to $400, which is standard among car rental companies.

Best for Flash Sales: Fox Rent a Car View Rates

Pros Online specials offer up to 35% off at specific locations

Special discounts always available (Fox chooses car)

One of the lowest-priced options among companies we evaluated

Positive third-party reviews Cons Not available in all states

$500 security deposit is higher than other companies we evaluated

No mobile app

HIGHTLIGHTS Locations 100+ locations globally Fleet size 20,000+ Add-ons Personal Accident Insurance (PAI), Personal Effects Coverage (PEC), Supplemental Liability Insurance (SLI), Rental Liability Protection, Loss Damage Waiver (LDW), Priority Pass (express check-out counter), Cancel for Any Reason Protection, Platepass All Inclusive (toll coverage), Roadside Service Assistance (RSA), child seats, adaptive driving equipment for drivers with disabilities, navigation system

Why we chose it: Fox Rent a Car regularly offers car rental deals with discounts of up to 35% on its already low-priced rental cars.

Fox Rent a Car offers a variety of rental vehicles, from economy cars to SUVs and sports cars, at some of the lowest rates in the industry. You can get extra discounted pricing by choosing the “Special” option, in which Fox chooses the car for you. Opt to prepay your rental, rather than pay at the counter, and the price is even lower. (Note that prepaid rentals are nonrefundable.)

Additionally, Fox runs location-specific discounts on its website. These savings can be up to 35% off the base rental price in places like Texas, California or South Florida.

Customer feedback for Fox Rent a Car on third-party review sites shows high satisfaction. Many customers noted friendly service and below-market prices. Others praised the company for its smooth and quick vehicle pick-up process.

One downside, however, is that Fox isn’t available in every state. The company currently operates in only 14 states, although these locations are home to some of the biggest U.S. airports. As of publication, Fox has no locations in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin or Wyoming.

Best Car Rental Company for Low Prices: Dollar Car Rental View Rates

Pros Highly competitive pricing on a variety of vehicles

Search results are automatically sorted by price (low to high)

Deposit amount is lower than other companies at $200

Accepts debit cards (with stipulations) Cons Fewer USA locations than other rental car companies we evaluated

No mobile app

Cancellation and no-show fees are slightly higher than parent company (Hertz)

HIGHTLIGHTS Locations 400 globally Fleet size Unknown Add-ons Protect the car (applies to all vehicle damage), Liability Insurance Supplement (LIS), Personal Accident Insurance (PAI) and Personal Effects Coverage (PEC) bundle, Premium Roadside Assistance, child seats, adaptive driving equipment for drivers with disabilities

Why we chose it: When comparing prices among the major car rental companies, Dollar Car Rental came out as the lowest-priced option in our searches.

Dollar Car Rental is a reliably low-cost car rental service. Its pricing regularly beats out not only competitors like Enterprise and Budget, but also those of its parent company, Hertz.

While Dollar Car Rental doesn’t have as many locations compared to many other companies we evaluated, accessibility is still widespread. Dollar has at least one location in every U.S. state, plus Puerto Rico, with the bulk of these conveniently located at major airports.

Additionally, Dollar Car Rental requires a deposit of only $200 — as compared to $400, the average among companies we evaluated — to rent a vehicle with a credit card. Dollar Car Rental also accepts debit cards, though the deposit is slightly higher at $500. Worth noting, however, is that Dollar Car Rental charges a fee for early returns ($25) and a late fee that’s a few dollars higher than that of its parent company ($16 per day for up to five days, on top of the daily rate).

Best Car Rental Company with Delivery: Kyte View Rates

Pros Vehicle delivery and retrieval by Kyte staff

You can choose to pick up the car from a Kyte lot instead

No charge for up to four additional drivers

Accepts debit cards

All vehicles are pet friendly Cons Not widely available throughout the U.S.

Mileage is limited to 300 miles per day; $0.45 per mile thereafter

HIGHTLIGHTS Locations 12 Fleet size Unknown Add-ons Damage Protection (CDW), Liability Protection (RCLI), Roadside Assistance, Supplemental Liability (SLI), adaptive driving equipment for drivers with disabilities

Why we chose it: Kyte offers the convenience of vehicle delivery and pick-up in select cities and surrounding areas. The fee for the service is about $15, depending on the location.

Founded in 2019, Kyte is an on-demand car rental service offering delivery to its customers. The company has stated its goal is to replace car ownership as a means of positive environmental impact. The Kyte fleet includes compact cars, midsize cars and SUVs.

To have your car delivered, select delivery when making your reservation. (You can also choose pick-up.) A Kyte “Surfer” will bring your vehicle to the requested location within 15 minutes of the agreed-upon time; you can track their progress in the Kyte app. Retrieval of the vehicle at the end of your rental period works the same way. The charge for delivery and pick-up ranges from $15 to $20 each way.

Currently, Kyte is operating in Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, New York City, Chicago, Denver, Jersey City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, D.C. The surrounding areas of these cities are generally covered too, but delivery may not be available. In these cases, you can pick up your vehicle at a designated location.

Note that Kyte’s fleet is very small compared to major rental car companies, so your rental options may be limited or nonexistent if you try to reserve close to your rental time. Book in advance to ensure you can choose from all classes of vehicles and get the best possible price.

Best Car Rental Company for Member Rewards: ACE Rent A Car View Rates

Pros Member Rewards program offers two points for each $1 of base rental charges (for qualifying reservations)

No blackout dates for point accumulation or redemption

Points valid for two years from rental return date

Deposit of $250 is lower than many other companies we evaluated Cons Some car rental companies we evaluated offer lower prices

Pay now option not yet available, must pay at counter

No locations in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia or Washington

HIGHTLIGHTS Locations 300+ in over 45 countries Fleet size Unknown Add-ons Damage Waiver, Personal Effects Coverage, Roadside Assistance PLUS, Supplemental Liability Protection, SiriusXM, navigation device, toll pass, child seats, fuel prepay, CO2 offset (monetary contribution to environmental organization, based on greenhouse gasses emitted by vehicle during rental), adaptive driving equipment for drivers with disabilities

Why we chose it: Through its Member Rewards program, ACE Rent A Car offers one point per $1 spent on the base price of car rentals. There are no blackout dates, and no minimum points requirement to redeem for discounted pricing.

ACE Rent A Car offers competitive pricing already, but you can save even more as you accumulate Member Rewards points. Each dollar spent on the base price of a rental counts as one point. You can use any number of points — there’s no minimum requirement — toward your next rental.

There are no blackout dates when booking with Member Rewards points. Additionally, when the company rolls out its prepay option (expected in the near future), members will earn two points per $1, according to an ACE Rent A Car representative interviewed by Money.

Note, however, that you can only earn points with reservations booked directly through ACE. If you book an ACE rental car through an online marketplace (such as Priceline), you won’t earn Member Rewards points.

Another benefit of booking with ACE Rent A Car: Its security deposit requirement is only $250, which is about $150 lower than other companies we evaluated.

Best Car Rental Price Comparison

Company Lowest average total price per week - pay now* Lowest average total price per week - pay later* ACE Rent A Car unavailable $318.76 Alamo $341.79 $382.40 Dollar $351.43 $501.75** Enterprise No pay now option $538.79 Fox No pay now option $276.57 Hertz $427.91 $597.11 Priceline $232 $256.15

*Price calculation reflects the lowest average total rental cost, with taxes and fees included, for March 25 - April 1, 2024, for round-trip rentals at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York City) and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Driver in this scenario is 25+. Pricing was researched between March 12 and 18, 2024.

**Pay later pricing for Dollar was calculated based on the average increase in pricing from pay later pricing for a round-trip rental booked for April 22 - 29, 2024 from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York City) and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Driver in this scenario is 25+. Pricing was researched on March 25, 2024.

Best Car Rental Companies Guide

Before reserving a rental car, it’s important to understand how renting a car works so that you can get the vehicle you want at the best possible price. Read on to learn more, including how to get a low-cost rental car and how to rent a car without a credit card.

How does renting a car work?

Renting a car works by making a reservation online, via mobile app, by phone or in person at a rental car company location. Depending on the company, you can either pay for your rental (base price plus taxes and fees) when you make your reservation or in person at check-in. Additionally, major car rental companies require a security deposit, which is refunded once you return your vehicle.

How much is a rental car?

How much a rental car costs varies by type of vehicle and location of the car rental company. To rent an economy car, you can expect to pay about $25 per day, plus taxes and fees, though prices can go much higher. Look for discounts and loyalty programs (or use a credit card that earns points) for savings. Adding insurance to your rental will increase the price. (Note that you can choose to use your own rental car travel insurance if you have it.)

How to get a cheap rental car

To get a cheap rental car, browse rental car company websites to compare pricing for your specific trip. Many companies offer discounts for paying up front with a credit card, rather than paying at pickup, as well as flash sales. Be aware that the tradeoff for an upfront discount is often that the reservation is nonrefundable; if your plans change and you don’t need the car, you can’t get your money back. Pricing also varies depending on vehicle type, so be sure to look at various options.

How to rent a car without a credit card

To rent a car without a credit card, use a debit card with a major credit card logo. Not all rental car companies accept debit cards, so be sure to check in advance of booking. Additionally, there may be extra requirements to use a debit card, including a hold on your debit card for the total estimated rental charges.

How to return a rental car

To return a rental car, take the car to the predetermined return location at the agreed-upon time. Depending on the rental agreement, you may be required to return the car with a full tank of gas or you’ll be charged a fee. Upon arrival, collect all of your belongings from the vehicle, then check in with a company representative.

Penalty for dropping the rental car off at a different location

There are penalties for dropping off a rental car at a different location than the one stipulated in your rental agreement. If you need to return the car to a different rental company location, you should call in advance to ask about the protocol and any fees that might be charged.

What happens if you don’t return a rental car?

If you don’t return your rental car at the agreed-upon place and time, the rental car company will charge late fees as stipulated in your rental car contract. If you are several days late (typically 72 hours) returning the car, the rental car company will likely pursue legal action in the form of criminal charges or a lawsuit.

Best Car Rental Companies FAQs How old do you have to be to rent a car? chevron-down chevron-up The age requirement for renting a car may be as low as 18 years old, depending on the company. However, if you’re under 25, you will likely be charged a “young driver fee.” How much does it cost to rent a car? chevron-down chevron-up It typically costs at least $35 per day, including taxes and fees, to rent a car. Base prices vary greatly depending on the make and model of the car and location. Prices tend to increase with last-minute bookings. Additionally, many companies offer lower rates for longer rental periods. Do I need supplemental liability insurance when renting a car? chevron-down chevron-up Supplemental liability insurance when renting a car is not required by law. However, additional rental car insurance policies such as a Liability Insurance Supplement (LIS) can be useful. Most LIS policies provide varying coverage amounts in case of medical or property damage claims against you. What is the best car rental company? chevron-down chevron-up The best rental car company overall in our evaluation is Hertz, for its price-match guarantee, widespread availability and strong reputation for good customer service. However, the best rental car company for you depends on your needs and preferences. Be sure to compare prices and offerings before deciding on a rental car company.

How We Chose the Best Car Rental Companies

To identify the best car rental companies, we considered more than 40 companies offering car rentals and car-sharing services. Price weighed heavily in our methodology, but we also considered several other aspects. Below you’ll find the full list of factors we analyzed in making our list of the best car rental companies.

Add-ons: We reviewed available add-ons from each car rental agency, company or marketplace. These include supplemental insurance coverage, adaptive equipment for drivers with disabilities and child seats.

Customer service: We analyzed third-party review sites for customer feedback. We also referenced the 2023 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study from J.D. Power.

Deposit amount: We researched the security deposit amount for each company evaluated in our list.

Early return: We assessed company policies to find out the fees they charge (if any) for returning a vehicle early.

Fleet size: We researched the number of vehicles available from each car rental company.

Late return: We examined company policies to determine the cost of late returns.

Locations: We assessed car rental locations thoroughly using company websites and Google Maps.

Methods of payment: We checked available payment methods across companies to find out, in particular, if debit cards are accepted in addition to credit cards.

Pricing: We compared pricing for week-long round-trip rentals as well as week-long one-way rentals. The airport locations we used for comparison include Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York City) and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport.

Rewards programs: We evaluated rewards programs from all companies considered for our list in order to highlight those that offer maximum benefits.

Types of vehicles: We reviewed the available makes and models of car rental companies.

Companies considered for our list of best car rental companies Ace Rent A Car, Advantage Rent A Car, Airport Car Rentals, Alamo Rent A Car, Allied Car Rental, America Car Rental, American Rent-a-Car, Avis Rent A Car/Avis Car Rental, Budget Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental, CarFlexi, CarRentals.com, Dollar Rent A Car, Driving Force, Easirent, Economy Bookings, Economy Car Rentals, Enterprise Holdings, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Europcar Rent A Car, E-Z Rent A Car, Firefly Rent A Car, Flexways, Fox Rent A Car, Green Motion Car Rental, Hertz Rent A Car, I Book a Car, Kyte Rental Cars, Lyft Rentals, OtoQ Car Rental, Miles Car Rental, National Rent A Car/National Car Rental, NextCar, Nu Car Rentals, Payless Rent A Car/Payless Car Rental, Priceless Car Rental, Priceline, Rentalcars.com, Rentcars, Right Cars, Routes, Sixt Rent A Car, Surprice Car Rentals, Thrifty Rent A Car, Turo, U-Save Car and Truck Rental, York Car Rental, Zipcar

Summary of Money’s Best Car Rental Companies