Best Outdoor Cameras of 2024

Whether you want to keep an eye on your property, deter potential intruders or simply check on package deliveries, choosing the right outdoor camera can make all the difference.

We reviewed the top cameras in various categories to help you make an informed decision. And if you’re looking beyond just a security camera, make sure to check out our list of the best home security systems.

Our Top Picks for Best Outdoor Cameras

Best Outdoor Camera Reviews

Best Spotlight Camera: Ring Spotlight Cam Pro See Details

Pros Built-in spotlight and siren

Advanced motion detection

Customizable motion zones

Two-way audio Cons Full functionality requires subscription

High price point

Specifications

Resolution: 1080p HDR Video

Connectivity: Dual-Band, 5GHz Wi-Fi

Field of View: 140º horizontal

Power Option: Battery, plug-in or wired

Current Price: $229.99 (battery, plug-in) ; $249.99 (wired)

Subscription Fee: Starts at $4.99/month or $49.99/year (Ring Protect Plan)

Smart Home Integration: Alexa

Why we chose it: The Spotlight Cam Pro boasts a powerful spotlight and loud siren with advanced motion detection, which provide an active deterrent against potential intruders.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is on the higher end of the price spectrum when it comes to spotlight cameras. However, this high price point is offset by its robust functionality and reliable performance. The camera captures clear high-definition video and features color night vision and a high-speed Wi-Fi connection, all the while illuminating your property with two built-in LED lights.

The Spotlight Cam Pro’s built-in siren, which adds an extra layer of security, works in tandem with customizable motion zones so that you only get alerts that matter. Moreover, the camera’s ease of integration with other Ring devices and Alexa further enhances its appeal, making it a versatile and effective security solution.

If you’d like to enhance your home security with both video surveillance and active deterrence, but find the Spotlight Cam Pro too expensive, consider its sister camera the Spotlight Cam Plus instead.

Best Floodlight Camera: Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 See Details

Pros Bright, adjustable floodlights

High-resolution dual camera

AI human detection

No monthly fees Cons Requires wired installation

Somewhat expensive

Specifications

Resolution: 3K and 2K video

Connectivity: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi

Power Option: Wired

Field of View: 360º horizontal, 120º vertical

Current Price: $219.99

Subscription Fee: None

Smart Home Integration: Google Assistant, Alexa

Why we chose it: The Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 strikes a balance between effective security features and ease of use, with advanced dual cameras and two bright panels that sustain up to 2,000 lumens.

The E340 features two cameras which can capture video from 50 feet away with up to x8 zoom, tilt 360 degrees for complete coverage and record in full color—even at night. It also comes with two light panels that can sustain up to 2,000 lumens and support dimming with smart illumination, so you can customize their brightness to fit your schedule.

The E340 also features AI human detection to minimize false alarms and ensure you’re only notified about important events. Although the camera can be expensive, Eufy's commitment to privacy and the lack of monthly fees make the camera a cost-effective choice for homeowners seeking strong floodlighting combined with smart surveillance.

Best Solar Camera: Eufy SoloCam S230 See Details

Pros Powered entirely by solar energy

Wire-free installation

One-time purchase

IP67 weatherproof Cons Limited smart home integrations

Requires good sunlight exposure

Specifications

Resolution: 2K video

Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

Field of View: 130 degrees

Power Option: Solar with built-in backup battery

Current Price: $199.99

Subscription Fee: None

Smart Home Integration: Google Assistant, Alexa

Why we chose it: The Eufy SoloCam S230 provides reliable, high resolution footage without the need for frequent battery changes thanks to its integrated solar panel and waterproof build.

Eufy's SoloCam S230 is a testament to innovation in outdoor security, requiring just 2 hours of direct sunlight each day to function, according to the company’s tests. Its built-in battery takes over at night or when it's raining—the camera’s IP67 rating means that it's waterproof and dust resistant, protecting it under adverse weather conditions.

As for the camera itself, its 2K resolution and adjustable spotlight ensures you receive clear, detailed footage. Moreover, the S230 stores user footage directly on the device, which enhances your privacy while reducing costs associated with cloud storage. This and the lack of a monthly fee make the camera more affordable than it would appear at first sight.

Best Budget Camera: Wyze Battery Cam Pro See Details

Pros Highly affordable camera and security plan

Integrated spotlight and siren

Versatile mounting options

2K resolution Cons Requires subscription for some features

Limited field of view

Specifications

Resolution: 2.5K HDR video

Connectivity: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi

Field of View: 134º diagonal

Power Option: Battery

Current Price: $89.98

Subscription Fee: Optional, starts at $2.99/month or $19.99/year (Cam Plus)

Smart Home Integration: Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT

Why we chose it: The Battery Cam Pro is a budget-friendly option that doesn’t skimp on features. Its affordability, combined with a solid set of features, makes it the best choice for those seeking value without compromising on quality.

Wyze has built a reputation for delivering affordable yet feature-rich security cameras, and the Battery Cam Pro is no exception. This camera offers 2.5K resolution and color night vision, ensuring crisp and clear video footage. Its wireless, battery-powered design provides added flexibility, while its compact design makes it easy to blend into any environment.

Despite its low price, the Wyze Battery Cam Pro includes features often found in higher-end models, such as dual band Wi-Fi, radar and PIR motion detection, two-way audio and decent smart home integration. It's an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers who still want reliable home security.

Best LTE Camera: Arlo Go 2 See Details

Pros Integrated spotlight and color night vision

Easy setup and installation

Weather-resistant

GPS tracking Cons Requires data plan for LTE

Markedly expensive

Specifications

Resolution: 1080p FHD video

Connectivity: 4G (LTE), WiFi

Field of View: 130º diagonal

Power Option: Battery

Current Price: $249.99

Subscription Fee: Optional, starts at $7.99/month or $89.99/year (Arlo Secure)

Smart Home Integration: Google Home, Alexa, IFTTT

Why we chose it: In addition to its 4G connectivity, the Arlo Go 2 boasts high-resolution video, weatherproof construction and two-way audio, offering a comprehensive security solution for various environments.

The Arlo Go 2’s LTE functionality makes it ideal for remote or off-grid locations without reliable Wi-Fi access, such as vacation homes, camping lots and construction sites. Its GPS tracking adds an extra layer of security, allowing the camera to be easily located if moved with the Arlo Secure App and Smartphone map application.

Speaking of moving, the Arlo Go 2 is easy to retrieve and relocate thanks to its wire-free installation. The camera’s local storage and weather-proof design further enhance its flexibility. While it does come with a higher price tag and requires a subscription for advanced features, the Arlo Go 2's performance and reliability in remote locations make it a worthwhile investment.

Best 4K Camera: Lorex Spotlight Outdoor Wi-Fi 6 See Details

Pros Exceptional video quality

Color night vision

Wi-Fi 6 support

Built-in spotlight and siren Cons Requires wired installation

Complex setup

Specifications

Resolution: 4K video

Connectivity: 2.4 and 5Ghz Wi-Fi 6

Field of View: 140º horizontal

Power Option: Wired

Current Price: $199.99

Subscription Fee: None

Smart Home Integration: Google Assistant, Alexa

Why we chose it: The 4K Spotlight delivers exceptional video quality with stunning detail and clarity, making it the best choice for those prioritizing high resolution.

The Lorex Spotlight Outdoor Wi-Fi 6 stands out as the best 4K camera due to its combination of advanced features and superior video quality. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution ensures you don't miss any details, and the color night vision ensures that even nighttime footage is clear and vivid.

With Wi-Fi 6 support, the camera delivers a seamless, stable connection—crucial for streaming high-resolution video. The built-in spotlight enhances security by illuminating potential threats, while the customizable smart LED light band can be assigned to pre-set camera modes, such as a "Welcome" or "Panic" mode, with 16.7 million color options to choose from.

Best for Google Home: Nest Cam See Details

Pros Fully compatible with Google Home

Dual-zone motion detection

High-resolution video

AI-powered alerts Cons Limited local storage

No color night vision

Specifications

Resolution: 1080p HDR video

Connectivity: 2.4GHz or 5GHz Wi-Fi

Field of View: 130° diagonal

Power Option: Battery or wired

Current Price: $179.99 or $15.00/month with 12-month financing (battery); $219.99 or $18.33/month with 12-month financing (wired)

Subscription Fee: Optional, $8/month or $80/year (Nest Aware)

Smart Home Integration: Google Home

Why we chose it: The Nest Cam is the best choice for users within the Google ecosystem due to its seamless integration with Google Home, intelligent alerts and high-quality video.

The Nest security camera is part of Google’s suite of smart home products, featuring pre-made routines, high-resolution video and robust build quality. With voice control and easy access via the Google Home app, the camera offers unmatched convenience for users already invested in Google’s smart home products.

The Nest Cam boasts advanced AI capabilities, including intelligent alerts for person detection, activity zones and familiar face recognition. These features help reduce false alarms and ensure you are promptly notified of relevant activities. The camera also features two-way audio, enabling you to communicate with visitors or deter intruders in real-time.

Best for Alexa: Blink Outdoor 4 See Details

Pros Designed for use with Alexa

Long battery life

Easy installation

Affordable price Cons Doesn’t differentiate between animal, vehicle and packages

Requires subscription for extended storage

Specifications

Resolution: 1080p HDR video

Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

Field of View: 143º diagonal

Power Option: Battery

Current Price: $99.99

Subscription Fee: $3/month or $30/year (Blink Basic)

Smart Home Integration: Alexa

Why we chose it: The Blink Outdoor 4 is designed to seamlessly integrate with Alexa and comes with many outdoor camera essentials at a low price, making it the best choice for Amazon smart home users.

The Blink Outdoor 4 allows users to easily manage and control the camera using voice commands and the Alexa app. The camera has a 1080p HD resolution, delivering clear and detailed video footage, and is weather-resistant, making it suitable for year-round use. Additionally, it’s one of the most affordable outdoor cameras of its kind at just $99.99.

Another standout feature of the Blink Outdoor 4 is its impressive battery life. The camera is powered by two AA lithium batteries that can last up to two years. Combined with its wire-free setup, this makes installation and placement flexible and hassle-free. It also supports motion detection and two-way audio, allowing you to monitor and communicate with visitors in real-time.

