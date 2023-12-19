Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Get up to 90% back at any vet

The leading pet insurance providers in Illinois exhibit common traits. These companies usually provide a range of plan options, thorough coverage, quick claims processing, and short waiting periods. After evaluating data from reputable sources such as Pawlicy and Care Credit, we've identified the top five insurers in the state. Read on to see our top picks for the best pet insurance companies in Illinois.

Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance In Illinois

Best Pet Insurance in Illinois Reviews

Pros Unlimited annual coverage regardless of age

Access to a 24/7 telehealth helpline Cons Higher premiums for young pets

Transaction fees apply to monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual payments

Spot stands out as an excellent choice for pet owners looking to circumvent common insurance limitations. With unrestricted annual coverage and no age constraints, Spot presents an attractive option. However, Spot’s pricing tends to exceed the industry average, which is particularly impactful in regions like Illinois, known for having higher pet care costs than other states.

Pros No caps on per-incident, annual, or lifetime coverage

Quick claims processing

Potential for direct payments in specific situations Cons Limited coverage for older pets

Restrictions on hip dysplasia coverage

Healthy Paws distinguishes itself by covering various alternative therapies at no extra charge, including acupuncture, hydrotherapy, and general physical therapy. The company's singular accident and illness policy comes without per-incident, annual, or lifetime caps, promising prompt claims processing, often within two days. However, its coverage options diminish as pets age, making it more suitable for younger pets.

Pros Access to 24/7 telemedicine pet health experts

High annual reimbursement limit compared to competitors with annual caps Cons Limited wellness benefits

Caps dental illness coverage at $1,000 annually

Embrace earns accolades for its partnership with PawSupport, providing access to pet health experts round-the-clock at no additional cost. Additionally, policyholders can seek care from any licensed veterinarian globally, with coverage extending for up to six months outside the country. Embrace's Wellness Rewards plan allows funds allocation for preventive care, although they do not carry over to subsequent years.

Pros Covers emergency exam fees

Includes veterinary-prescribed holistic and alternative therapies

Up to $1,000 covered in virtual visits Cons No routine care or wellness plans

Mandatory medical exams

Fetch expands beyond traditional coverage by encompassing expenses indirectly linked to pet health, such as pet boarding fees during owner hospitalization, lost pet recovery costs, and non-refundable travel expenses due to pet illness. Moreover, it covers exam fees without additional charges, an aspect often billed separately by other insurers. With no age restrictions, Fetch accepts pets as young as six weeks, setting it apart from competitors.

Pros Rapid claims processing

Multiple available discounts

Contributions to charities through payments Cons Limited availability in 38 states only

Policy adjustments limited to renewal periods

Potential ineligibility for older pets

Lemonade impresses with its swift claims processing, facilitated by its app and AI technology, making it a notable choice among pet insurers in Illinois. Offering customizable coverage options allows tailoring for specific needs, including vet visit fees, dental illnesses, and end-of-life services, potentially impacting premiums. The option to allocate a portion of payments to charities adds appeal to pet owners.

Best Pet Insurance in Illinois Guide

In an age where pets are cherished and cared for deeply, having pet insurance coverage has become increasingly vital, particularly during times of pet illness. While most plans don't cover pre-existing conditions and some procedures come with high costs, pet insurance remains a wise choice for pet owners looking to reduce unexpected expenses during their pets' illnesses or accidents.

Navigating how to buy pet insurance can be overwhelming. Conducting thorough research across multiple providers, comparing quotes, and evaluating coverage that suits your pet's specific needs is crucial. Though uncommon, some employers may include pet insurance as part of their employees' dependent insurance benefits.

To mitigate potentially high expenses related to pet insurance, consider opting for a plan with a higher deductible—a significant factor affecting monthly premiums. Also, the extent of coverage and your pet's species significantly impact overall insurance costs.

When seeking pet insurance, understanding waiting periods is crucial. Policies often have waiting periods for specific treatments or conditions, varying between insurers. Some policies may also impose annual or lifetime coverage limits, affecting your pet's coverage over time. It's important to thoroughly review any policy exclusions to avoid surprises during claims.

Tailor your insurance search to your pet's specific needs and health history. Certain breeds may have predispositions to particular conditions or genetic issues, influencing necessary coverage. For example, large dog breeds might be prone to joint problems or specific cancers, requiring coverage that includes these conditions. Knowing your pet's health background helps in choosing a suitable policy.

Pay attention to reimbursement methods offered by insurers. Some reimburse based on actual veterinary bills (after deductible), while others follow a benefit schedule or a set limit for each condition or procedure. Selecting a reimbursement method aligning with your preferences and financial situation is crucial. Plans with set limits per condition may have lower premiums but could restrict coverage for costly treatments or ongoing care.

Explore whether insurance providers offer extra benefits like coverage for routine care, prescriptions, or alternative therapies such as acupuncture or physiotherapy. These add-ons enhance the policy's value and cater better to your pet's overall healthcare needs. Understanding these details aids in making an informed decision while choosing the right insurance plan for your beloved pet.

How much is pet insurance in Illinois

According to Pawlicy, the average pet insurance costs in Illinois for dogs and cats is $43.71 and $26.90, respectively. This makes Illinois relatively low-cost when compared with the average cost of the rest of the country, as stated by NAPHIA’s State of the Industry Report, of $49 a month for dogs and $29 a month for cats.

Cost of pet insurance in Illinois

Pet owners in Illinois can expect to pay anything between $23 and $232 in monthly premiums. These are estimates gathered from quotes by our list of vetted companies.

Costs of pet care in Illinois

The average cost of pet care in Illinois is $70.89 per vet visit, according to Care Credit. This average includes all pets and is not divided into cats and dogs.

Pet Laws in Illinois

In Illinois, pet laws concerning dogs and cats encompass a range of regulations aimed at ensuring their well-being and responsible ownership. The state mandates that all dogs over the age of 4 months must be vaccinated against rabies and licensed, with tags displaying current vaccination information.

Additionally, the law requires owners to keep their dogs under control and leashed when in public areas, except in designated off-leash spaces. There are also guidelines regarding the treatment of animals, prohibiting neglect, abuse, and cruelty, ensuring they receive proper care, food, water, and shelter.

Moreover, Illinois has specific regulations for the sale and transfer of pets, aiming to prevent the sale of unhealthy animals and promoting responsible breeding practices to combat issues related to overpopulation and genetic health concerns.

When it comes to cats, Illinois addresses their welfare by emphasizing the importance of spaying and neutering to control the population and prevent strays. While there might not be statewide laws requiring cats to be licensed like dogs, many local ordinances mandate similar responsible ownership practices for cats, such as vaccinations against rabies.

Furthermore, the state enforces anti-cruelty laws that protect cats from mistreatment, neglect, or abandonment. These laws aim to promote responsible pet ownership, ensuring that both dogs and cats in Illinois receive adequate care, are protected from harm, and contribute to a safer and more compassionate community for animals and humans alike.

Consumer Protection for pet insurance in Illinois

You can file a complaint against a pet insurance company with the Illinois Department of Insurance.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Illinois

As part of our methodology, we gathered Illinois-based sample quotes and reviewed pet insurance plans based on the following factors:

Plan and coverage options

Cost and available discounts

Policy benefits, exclusions and restrictions

Waiting periods

Customer service options and claims processes

For the average cost of each plan, we used pet profiles with a Chicago zip code, including the most popular breeds of both dog and cat nationwide with an age that would garner the lowest insurance premiums during the pet’s lifetime. We used Pawlicy and Pet Insurer to gather quotes and compare plan options.

