If you’re a pet parent residing in the Hawkeye State and are seeking the peace of mind that comes with pet insurance coverage, keep reading to find out if any of our picks for the best pet insurance in Iowa is a fit for your furry friend.

For a more extensive list of top carriers in the U.S., check out our article on the best pet insurance companies according to our experts. Our editors and writers have been gathering information on the providers listed below and others such as Trupanion and ASPCA since 2016.

Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance in Iowa

Best Pet Insurance Companies in Iowa Reviews

Figo Pet Insurance Review

Pros Maximum coinsurance option of 100%

Short accident waiting period

Coverage for international vet care included Cons 100% reimbursement rate only applies to deductibles over $500

Two-year age limit for hereditary conditions coverage

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $750 Annual payout limits $5K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Waiting periods 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses, 6 months for orthopedic conditions Sample quotes for dogs* $14.90 - $93.68 Sample quotes for cats** $3.79 - $23.80

Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Pros 2-day accident waiting period

Exam fees covered

24/7 pet helpline

Multi-pet discount Cons $1,000 coverage cap for dental illnesses

Prescription medications not covered by base policy

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $39.26 - $140.21 Sample quotes for cats** $10.53 - $37.58

Pets Best Pet Insurance Review

Pros Covers pets as young as seven weeks old

Minimum annual deductible of $50

Coverage for licensed veterinarians in the U.S. and Canada Cons Alternative therapy coverage only included with Elite plan

Slow claims processing times

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $20.56 - $102.60 Sample quotes for cats** $5.79 - $28.90

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Review

Pros Diagnostic tests and labs covered with base policy

No per-incident, annual or lifetime caps

Mobile app available Cons Not available in all states

Age limit for hip dysplasia coverage

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $200, $500 Annual payout limits None Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% Waiting periods 15 days (accidents and illnesses) 12 months (hip dysplasia) Sample quotes for dogs* $81.63 (with automatic 70% reimbursement rate and $500 deductible) Sample quotes for cats** $16.99 - $36.16

Spot Pet Insurance Review

Pros Coverage for vet exam fees included

Behavioral and alternative therapies covered with base policy

Virtual vet visits and microchip implantation at no extra cost Cons Higher-than-average monthly premiums

Transaction fees apply to non-annual payments

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $21.28 - $214.68 Sample quotes for cats** $5.66 - $57.90

Pet Insurance in Iowa Guide

How much is pet insurance in Iowa?

Iowa pet insurance costs, as well as those around the entire country, depend on a number of factors. Although your state of residence does affect monthly premiums for pet health insurance, the deductible, annual limit and reimbursement rate you select for your policy will have much more of an impact over them.

Your pet’s breed will also be factored into your overall costs. Certain pet breeds are more likely to suffer from hereditary and chronic conditions, which means they will need treatment or ongoing care at a higher rate than others. It’s important to note that most companies will not cover any type of pre-existing condition, while others might make a distinction between those that are curable and those that aren’t.

Lastly, any optional coverage you include in your pet’s plan will entail additional costs. Wellness plans and preventative care packages are popular add-ons that fill in the gaps in care in accident and illness policies, such as pet dental care (dental cleanings) and routine care (checkups, etc.). Some providers may even include spaying and neutering as add-on options.

Cost of dog insurance in Iowa

According to pet insurance quotes from our list of providers, monthly premiums for dog insurance range between $24.00 and $137.80 for base policies. Health insurance for dogs is definitely the most expensive out of the two.

Cost of cat insurance in Iowa

In contrast, cat pet insurance could have an estimated monthly cost of $6.44 to $37.05 for a basic accident and illness policy.

Costs of pet care in Iowa

The cost of pet care nationwide has exponentially increased over the last couple of years. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association’s 2022 study on pet ownership and demographics, dog owners paid an average vet bill of $195 for the services they received during their last visit. Cat owners paid an average of $162.

Average vet bills for dogs in Iowa

Emergency veterinary care for a dog could cost owners approximately $200 - $7,500, depending on the procedures or services required for treatment.

Average vet bills for cats in Iowa

Taking cats in for emergency care can result in average veterinary bills of around $200 to $7,000.

Pet Laws in Iowa

In Iowa, statutes pertaining to the immunization of pets against rabies and sterilization are pretty standard. Shelters and pounds can only transfer ownership of animals once they have been sterilized by a licensed veterinarian. In areas like Iowa City and Des Moines, dogs, cats and ferrets four months old and older must receive rabies vaccinations. Dogs wearing collars with valid rabies vaccination tags are considered property according to state laws.

Iowa law also states it’s legal to kill a dog, even if it has a tag, if it’s caught attacking or even chasing another animal or a person. So, if your dog has aggressive tendencies toward other animals and humans, you might want to include behavioral therapy in your pet insurance coverage.

Consumer protection for pet insurance in Iowa

As is the case with any other type of insurance, pet owners who have signed their pets up for a pet insurance plan are protected by their state’s Department of Insurance in case their pet insurance provider engages in fraudulent practices. If you believe your carrier is infringing on your consumer rights, you can file a complaint with the Iowa Department of Insurance & Financial Services.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Iowa

To determine the best pet insurance companies in Iowa, our team analyzed data gathered by our pet insurance experts and used their methodology to further narrow down their list of vetted companies. We read each carrier’s pet insurance policies and evaluated their enrollment limits and requirements, exclusions, coverage options, deductibles, payout limits and more.

Summary of Money’s Best Pet Insurance in Iowa