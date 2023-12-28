Best Pet Insurance in Iowa
If you’re a pet parent residing in the Hawkeye State and are seeking the peace of mind that comes with pet insurance coverage, keep reading to find out if any of our picks for the best pet insurance in Iowa is a fit for your furry friend.
For a more extensive list of top carriers in the U.S., check out our article on the best pet insurance companies according to our experts.
Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance in Iowa
Best Pet Insurance Companies in Iowa Reviews
Figo Pet Insurance Review
- Maximum coinsurance option of 100%
- Short accident waiting period
- Coverage for international vet care included
- 100% reimbursement rate only applies to deductibles over $500
- Two-year age limit for hereditary conditions coverage
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $250, $500 or $750
- Annual payout limits
- $5K, $10K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80%, 90% or 100%
- Waiting periods
- 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses, 6 months for orthopedic conditions
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $14.90 - $93.68
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $3.79 - $23.80
Embrace Pet Insurance Review
- 2-day accident waiting period
- Exam fees covered
- 24/7 pet helpline
- Multi-pet discount
- $1,000 coverage cap for dental illnesses
- Prescription medications not covered by base policy
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K
- Annual payout limits
- $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80% or 90%
- Waiting periods
- 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $39.26 - $140.21
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $10.53 - $37.58
Pets Best Pet Insurance Review
- Covers pets as young as seven weeks old
- Minimum annual deductible of $50
- Coverage for licensed veterinarians in the U.S. and Canada
- Alternative therapy coverage only included with Elite plan
- Slow claims processing times
- Annual deductibles
- $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K
- Annual payout limits
- $5K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80% or 90%
- Waiting periods
- 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $20.56 - $102.60
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $5.79 - $28.90
Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Review
- Diagnostic tests and labs covered with base policy
- No per-incident, annual or lifetime caps
- Mobile app available
- Not available in all states
- Age limit for hip dysplasia coverage
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $200, $500
- Annual payout limits
- None
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80%, 90%
- Waiting periods
- 15 days (accidents and illnesses) 12 months (hip dysplasia)
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $81.63 (with automatic 70% reimbursement rate and $500 deductible)
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $16.99 - $36.16
Spot Pet Insurance Review
- Coverage for vet exam fees included
- Behavioral and alternative therapies covered with base policy
- Virtual vet visits and microchip implantation at no extra cost
- Higher-than-average monthly premiums
- Transaction fees apply to non-annual payments
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K
- Annual payout limits
- $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80% or 90%
- Waiting periods
- 14 days for accidents and illnesses
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $21.28 - $214.68
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $5.66 - $57.90
Pet Insurance in Iowa Guide
How much is pet insurance in Iowa?
Iowa pet insurance costs, as well as those around the entire country, depend on a number of factors. Although your state of residence does affect monthly premiums for pet health insurance, the deductible, annual limit and reimbursement rate you select for your policy will have much more of an impact over them.
Your pet’s breed will also be factored into your overall costs. Certain pet breeds are more likely to suffer from hereditary and chronic conditions, which means they will need treatment or ongoing care at a higher rate than others. It’s important to note that most companies will not cover any type of pre-existing condition, while others might make a distinction between those that are curable and those that aren’t.
Lastly, any optional coverage you include in your pet’s plan will entail additional costs. Wellness plans and preventative care packages are popular add-ons that fill in the gaps in care in accident and illness policies, such as pet dental care (dental cleanings) and routine care (checkups, etc.). Some providers may even include spaying and neutering as add-on options.
Cost of dog insurance in Iowa
According to pet insurance quotes from our list of providers, monthly premiums for dog insurance range between $24.00 and $137.80 for base policies. Health insurance for dogs is definitely the most expensive out of the two.
Cost of cat insurance in Iowa
In contrast, cat pet insurance could have an estimated monthly cost of $6.44 to $37.05 for a basic accident and illness policy.
Costs of pet care in Iowa
The cost of pet care nationwide has exponentially increased over the last couple of years. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association’s 2022 study on pet ownership and demographics, dog owners paid an average vet bill of $195 for the services they received during their last visit. Cat owners paid an average of $162.
Average vet bills for dogs in Iowa
Emergency veterinary care for a dog could cost owners approximately $200 - $7,500, depending on the procedures or services required for treatment.
Average vet bills for cats in Iowa
Taking cats in for emergency care can result in average veterinary bills of around $200 to $7,000.
Pet Laws in Iowa
In Iowa, statutes pertaining to the immunization of pets against rabies and sterilization are pretty standard. Shelters and pounds can only transfer ownership of animals once they have been sterilized by a licensed veterinarian. In areas like Iowa City and Des Moines, dogs, cats and ferrets four months old and older must receive rabies vaccinations. Dogs wearing collars with valid rabies vaccination tags are considered property according to state laws.
Iowa law also states it’s legal to kill a dog, even if it has a tag, if it’s caught attacking or even chasing another animal or a person. So, if your dog has aggressive tendencies toward other animals and humans, you might want to include behavioral therapy in your pet insurance coverage.
Consumer protection for pet insurance in Iowa
As is the case with any other type of insurance, pet owners who have signed their pets up for a pet insurance plan are protected by their state’s Department of Insurance in case their pet insurance provider engages in fraudulent practices. If you believe your carrier is infringing on your consumer rights, you can file a complaint with the Iowa Department of Insurance & Financial Services.
How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Iowa
To determine the best pet insurance companies in Iowa, our team analyzed data gathered by our pet insurance experts and used their methodology to further narrow down their list of vetted companies. We read each carrier’s pet insurance policies and evaluated their enrollment limits and requirements, exclusions, coverage options, deductibles, payout limits and more.