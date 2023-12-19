Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Get up to 90% back at any vet

Nearly 70% of homes in the North Star State house pets, and most pet owners consider them to be part of the family. Following a thorough methodology, we have compiled a list of what we think are the best pet insurance companies in Minnesota, in hopes it’ll help residents choose pet insurance coverage that will be worth it.

Read through our best pet insurance companies roster — featuring providers such as Embrace, Figo and more — to learn more about providers nationwide and pet insurance policies as a whole.

Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance In Minnesota

Best Pet Insurance Companies in Minnesota Reviews

Figo Pet Insurance Review

Pros 100% reimbursement option

Coverage for care from licensed veterinarians outside the U.S.

Customizable and preset pet insurance plans

Policies include coverage for innovative cancer treatments Cons Visit and exam fees not covered with base policies

No 100% coinsurance option for deductibles under $500

Hereditary conditions not covered for pets enrolled after second birthday

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Waiting periods 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $18.27 - $114.89 Sample quotes for cats $4.63 - $29.20

Pets Best Pet Insurance Review

Pros Pets are covered in the U.S. and Canada

Coverage starts at seven weeks

Provides coverage for wheelchairs and prosthetic devices

Deductible options start at $50 Cons Alternative therapies and treatments not covered

Slow claim processing times

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $19.50 - $122.78 Sample quotes for cats $6.68 - $34.45

Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Pros Ambulance transportation costs covered

Short accident waiting period

Coverage for international veterinary care included

Multi-pet discount available Cons Coverage for prescribed medications requires add-on

Low dental illness coverage cap

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $36.22 - $129.34 Sample quotes for cats $9.66 - $34.50

Pros Short waiting period for all conditions (including hip dysplasia)

Prescribed Rx food and supplements covered for certain conditions

Preventative care packages for puppies and kittens available Cons Only one reimbursement rate option

Dental cleaning not included in preventive plan

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $10K, $20K or unlimited (for dogs) | $7K, $15K or unlimited (for cats) Coinsurance 90% Waiting periods 14 days Sample quotes for dogs $78.65 - $267.21 Sample quotes for cats $18.29 - $72.94

Spot Pet Insurance Review

Pros Base policy includes coverage for behavioral therapy

Vet exam fees coverage doesn’t require add-on

Microchip implantation and virtual vet visits at no extra cost Cons Costly monthly premiums

Transaction fees to all non-annual payments

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $29.28 - $295.33 Sample quotes for cats $7.88 - $80.49

Pet Insurance in Minnesota Guide

How much is pet insurance in Minnesota?

Though pet insurance costs in every state will vary according to location, that is not the only factor that will affect how much you’ll need to pay to protect your pet, nor the most important. The following are just a few of the elements that will affect your monthly costs and if or not your pet will be covered:

Pet-related Policy-related specific pet needs

pet’s age at enrollment

pre-existing conditions

breed (mixed-breed or pure-breed)

health issues annual coverage

coinsurance

deductibles

add-ons

The pet insurance quotes and average ranges we show below are for a female adult dog and a female adult cat residing in Minnesota. The coverage limits, reimbursement rates and deductibles available varied by provider.

Cost of dog insurance in Minnesota

Pet health insurance for dogs is more expensive than insurance for cats in every state. Based on quotes from five different companies, dog parents in Minnesota could pay between $36.38 - $185.91 a month for a base policy.

Cost of cat insurance in Minnesota

Minnesota pet insurance for cats is much more affordable in comparison. Monthly premiums for cat insurance range between $9.43 - $50.32.

Costs of pet care in Minnesota

Veterinary care in any part of the U.S. is not something that’s easily accessible to everyone. Luckily, residents of Minnesota who might be struggling with the costs of taking care of their pets have a couple of non-profit organizations that can help offset some of them.

The Minnesota Humane Society offers veterinary care grants for the treatment of injuries or illnesses to residents who qualify based on their income and household size. The Minnesota Spay Neuter Assistance Program Professional Corporation provides affordable spay and neuter services to pets, animals in shelters or rescues, and communities of feral cats in Minneapolis.

Average vet bills for dogs in Minnesota

Depending on the type of situation, emergency care costs for dogs range between $200 and $7,500. According to a study by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) on pet ownership and demographics, dog owners paid $195 the last time they visited the vet in 2022.

Average vet bills for cats in Minnesota

Costs for emergency care for cats in the U.S. can range between $200 and $7,000. Last year cat owners paid an average bill of $162 the last time they took their cat to the vet, as reported by the AVMA.

Pet Laws in Minnesota

Pet parents in Minnesota love their pets so much that state lawmakers have recently put aside their partisan differences and begun to push for the creation of a state board that will focus solely on household pets. This would mean issues regarding pets would no longer be addressed by the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, which already deals with animal diseases and livestock, agriculture and wildlife matters.

Minnesota law dictates that all pets or companion animals must be provided with adequate healthcare and treatment. One of its statutes details the type of care all dogs and cats must receive, which includes:

Food in amounts and with quality that follow the standards set by the National Research Council

A source of potable water that will satisfy the animal’s needs

Transportation in crates or containers that are clean and suitable for the animal and with food, water and exercise provided as often as needed to keep the animal in good health

A shelter or confinement area that allows the animal to move and shift between normal positions comfortably and is maintained within suitable temperatures for the animal

Periodic exercise unless restricted by a veterinarian

Consumer Protection for pet insurance in Minnesota

If you purchase a policy and suspect your pet insurance provider might have overcharged you for it, you may file a complaint with the Minnesota Department of Insurance. Other valid reasons for filing a complaint include deliberately delaying or denying claims and engaging in fraudulent practices.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Minnesota

In order to find the best insurance companies in Minnesota, we sifted through quotes and policies from carriers already vetted by our researchers. We evaluated their coverage and annual limits, exclusions, pricing and other key insurance elements. We favored companies that offered:

Elements of a wellness plan (veterinary exam fees, checkups, vaccinations, etc.) with their base policies and not as add-ons

A wide range of coverage options (including unlimited coverage)

Accident-only policies or standalone illness plans

Coverage for older pets

