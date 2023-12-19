Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Get up to 90% back at any vet

The best pet insurance in Tennessee and in any state will provide coverage for chronic and congenital conditions as well as any other health issue, a range of deductible options and annual limits, wellness plans that cover routine care, accessible monthly costs and anything that will ultimately result in peace of mind for pet parents. Read on to find out if any in our list is a good fit for your pet’s needs.

For a detailed list of our top picks for pet insurers nationwide, take a look at our article on best pet insurance companies. Following a thorough methodology, our researchers evaluated 19 insurers — including ASPCA, Fetch, Healthy Paws and Trupanion — to determine which offer the most to your furry friends.

Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance In Tennessee

Best Pet Insurance Companies in Tennessee Reviews

Pets Best Pet Insurance Review

Pros Covers wheelchairs and prosthetic devices

Broad range of deductibles available

Accepted in the U.S. and Canada

Pet insurance coverage starting at seven weeks Cons Alternative therapies and treatments not covered

Slower at processing claims

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $22.10 - $110.30 Sample quotes for cats** $6.23 - $31.07

FIGO Pet Insurance Review

Pros Maximum reimbursement rate of 100%

Coverage for emergency services by licensed veterinarians abroad

No age limitations for enrollment

Dental injuries and illnesses covered Cons Add-on required for visit and exam fees coverage

Maximum reimbursement not available for deductibles under $500

No hereditary conditions coverage for pets enrolled after second birthday

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $750 Annual payout limits $5K,$10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Waiting periods 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $26.57 - $167.29 Sample quotes for cats** $6.75 - $42.49

Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Pros Ambulance transportation costs covered

Short accident waiting period

Coverage for veterinary care abroad included

Multi-pet discount available Cons Add-on required for prescribed medications

Low cap for dental illness coverage

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $30.16 - $107.74 Sample quotes for cats** $8.04 - $28.73

Spot Pet Insurance Review

Pros Coverage for behavioral therapy included in base policy

Vet exam fees covered at no extra cost

No add-on required for microchip implantation or virtual vet visits Cons High monthly premiums

Transaction fees apply for non-annual payments

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $25.91 - $261.33 Sample quotes for cats** $6.92 - $70.68

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Review

Pros 14-day waiting period for all conditions (including hip dysplasia)

Covers Rx food and supplements prescribed to treat covered conditions

Preventive care packages for puppies and kittens available Cons Only one available reimbursement rate

Dental cleanings not included in preventive plans

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $10K, $20K or unlimited (for dogs) $7K, $15K or unlimited (for cats) Coinsurance 90% Waiting periods 14 days Sample quotes for dogs* $69.60 - $236.47 Sample quotes for cats** $15.97 - $63.68

Pet Insurance in Tennessee Guide

How much is pet insurance in Tennessee?

Tennessee pet insurance costs depend on a number of factors aside from location and your pet’s breed. These include:

Annual deductibles: Typically, they range between $100 and $1,000, but some companies do offer $50 deductibles.

Coinsurance: Otherwise known as reimbursement rates, these usually range between 70% and 90%, although some insurers offer 100% options.

Payout limits: Coverage options can start as low as $2,500 and go up to unlimited, which is the most comprehensive coverage.

Add-ons: The most common ones include preventative care plans, pet dental care, neutering/spaying and more. Some providers include veterinary exam fees in their base policies, but with most insurers, it will cost extra.

The estimates below are based on specific profiles for a female adult dog and a female adult cat. We only considered the pricing for each company’s base policy without taking into account pre-established pet plans, multi-pet discounts or add-ons. If you need a refresher on these concepts, it might be worth it to check out our guide on how to buy pet insurance.

Cost of dog insurance in Tennessee

Not including add-ons and any applicable discounts offered by providers, monthly premiums for dog insurance in Tennessee range between $34.89 and $176.63 on average.

Cost of cat insurance in Tennessee

As expected, the cost of pet insurance for cats is lower than for dogs. In Tennessee, owners of cats enrolled in pet health insurance plans could pay an average of $8.78 - $47.33 per month.

Costs of pet care in Tennessee

Regardless of the state you live in, routine care and emergency services for pets are pretty expensive. With a wellness plan from a pet insurance provider, you pay upfront for those services but can be reimbursed later. Most pet insurance providers exclude treatment for pre-existing conditions from their policies, so this is an expense for which you need to prepare if you don’t enroll your pet before they start showing signs of an underlying issue.

Per the government of Tennessee, dogs residing in the state are at higher risk of contracting certain diseases. Canine distemper is one of them, and it can be transmitted by raccoons, foxes, coyotes and other carnivores. Raccoons are abundant in many parts of Tennessee, and distemper is not the only disease they can transmit to your pets.

Rabies is another condition your pets can contract from being in close contact with raccoons as well as other mammals like skunks and bats. With a wellness plan, you can be reimbursed for vaccinating your pets against these diseases, while an accident and illness policy could offset the cost of vet expenses you might incur if your pets contract them.

Tennessee is also known for its bear hunting season, during which people are allowed to use hounds and other dogs to hunt. This puts them at greater risk for injury than many other dogs, which could affect how much their owners are spending on vet bills.

Average vet bills for dogs in Tennessee

According to a study conducted by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) in May 2022, dog owners spent an average of $195 in their last vet visit. While specific information on the average expenses for emergency veterinary care for dogs in Tennessee eluded us, national averages indicate a fluctuation between $250 and $8,000.

Average vet bills for cats in Tennessee

Emergency vet costs for cats, although typically lower than those for dogs, can still range from $150 to $3,000. The total depends on your cat and the emergency at hand. The same study by the AVMA revealed that cat owners paid an average cost of $192 for their last veterinary bill.

Pet Laws in Tennessee

Tennessee recently amended their animal cruelty law, effective in July 2023, so that pet owners who fail to provide their outside dogs with proper shelter, as defined by the law, will face animal cruelty charges. The amendment sets a standard for what constitutes acceptable shelter, depending on the prevailing weather conditions, for dogs that live outside most of the time.

As for pet adoption in Tennessee, shelters and humane societies must spay or neuter cats and dogs before releasing them. This is a standard followed by most states in an effort to control the homeless animal population. The state is also very strict regarding rabies vaccinations, as cats, dogs and even humans can be exposed to rabies through contact with raccoons, skunks and bats.

Consumer Protection for pet insurance in Tennessee

As a resident of the Volunteer State and a policyholder, you may file a complaint against a pet insurance company with the Tennessee Department of Insurance if the provider:

Denies your claim unfairly

Purposely delays the processing of your claim

Overcharges you for a policy

Is involved in fraud

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Tennessee

In addition to evaluating pet insurance quotes from companies vetted by our team of researchers, we delved into their pet insurance policies to assess how they stack up to competitors.

We looked at each carrier’s pet insurance plans, annual deductibles and coverage limits, age limits, reimbursement rates, exclusions, waiting periods and overall plan costs.

We considered it a plus if companies offered 24/7 helplines, unlimited coverage, illness or accident-only plans, shorter waiting periods, coverage for alternative therapies like acupuncture, and quick reimbursement processes, for example.

Summary of Money’s Best Pet Insurance in Tennessee