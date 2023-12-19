Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Get up to 90% back at any vet

The major pet insurance companies in Washington share several key characteristics. These companies typically offer various plan choices, comprehensive coverage, speedy claims processing, and minimal waiting times. By analyzing credible data sources like Pawlicy and Care Credit, we've pinpointed the top five insurers in the region. Read on to see our top picks for the best pet insurance companies in Washington.

Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance In Washington

Best Pet Insurance in Washington Reviews

Pros Unlimited annual coverage regardless of age

Access to a 24/7 telehealth helpline Cons Higher premiums for young pets

Transaction fees apply to monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual payments

Spot is an excellent option for pet owners looking to avoid typical insurance limitations. The company offers unrestricted annual coverage with no age limitations, making it an enticing choice. However, Spot's pricing often surpasses the industry average, which can have a significant impact in regions like Washington, known for higher pet care costs.

Pros No caps on per-incident, annual, or lifetime coverage

Quick claims processing

Potential for direct vet payments in specific situations Cons Limited coverage for older pets

Restrictions on hip dysplasia coverage

Healthy Paws distinguishes itself by covering various alternative therapies at no extra charge, such as acupuncture, hydrotherapy, and general physical therapy. The company's single accident and illness policy comes without per-incident, annual, or lifetime caps, ensuring prompt claims processing, often within two days. However, as pets age, the coverage options diminish, making it more suitable for younger pets.

Pros Access to 24/7 telemedicine pet health experts

High upper age limit for enrollment

Generous annual reimbursement limit compared to competitors with annual caps Cons Limited wellness benefits

Caps dental illness coverage at $1,000 annually

Embrace receives praise for its partnership with PawSupport, offering access to pet health experts round-the-clock at no additional cost. Additionally, policyholders can seek care from any licensed veterinarian globally, with coverage extending for up to six months outside the country. Embrace's Wellness Rewards plan allows funds allocation for preventive care, although they do not carry over to subsequent years.

Pros Covers emergency exam fees

Includes veterinary-prescribed holistic and alternative therapies

Up to $1,000 covered in virtual visits Cons No routine care or wellness plans

Mandatory medical exams

Fetch extends coverage beyond the industry standard by covering expenses indirectly linked to pet health, such as pet boarding fees during owner hospitalization, lost pet recovery costs, and non-refundable travel expenses due to pet illness. Moreover, it covers exam fees without additional charges, a service often billed separately by other insurers. With no age restrictions, Fetch accepts pets as young as six weeks, setting it apart from competitors.

Pros Rapid claims processing

Multiple available discounts

Contributions to charities through payments Cons Limited availability in 38 states only

Policy adjustments limited to renewal periods

Potential ineligibility for older pets

Lemonade stands out for its swift claims processing, facilitated by its app and AI technology, making it a notable choice among pet insurers in Washington. Offering customizable coverage options allows tailoring for specific needs, including vet visit fees, dental illnesses, and end-of-life services, potentially impacting premiums. The option to allocate a portion of payments to charities adds appeal to pet owners.

Best Pet Insurance in Washington Guide

Having pet insurance coverage for your furry companions has become increasingly crucial, especially during times of illness. While most plans exclude pre-existing conditions and certain procedures can be costly, pet insurance remains a smart choice for pet owners looking to manage unexpected expenses during their pets' health issues or accidents.

Figuring out how to buy pet insurance can be daunting. It involves extensive research across various providers, comparing quotes, and finding coverage tailored to your pet's specific needs. While rare, some employers might include pet insurance in their employees' dependent insurance benefits.

To minimize potential high costs associated with pet insurance, consider choosing a plan with a higher deductible—a key factor affecting monthly premiums. Additionally, the level of coverage and your pet's species significantly impact overall insurance expenses.

When shopping for pet insurance, understanding waiting periods is crucial. Policies often have waiting periods for specific treatments or conditions, which vary among insurers. Some policies might also impose annual or lifetime coverage limits, affecting your pet's long-term coverage. It's essential to thoroughly examine any policy exclusions to avoid surprises during claims.

Customize your insurance search based on your pet's unique needs and health history. Certain breeds might be predisposed to specific conditions or genetic issues, influencing the necessary coverage. For instance, large dog breeds might be prone to joint problems or particular cancers, necessitating coverage that includes these conditions.

Take note of the reimbursement methods offered by insurers. Some reimburse based on actual veterinary bills (after deductible), while others follow a benefit schedule or a set limit for each condition or procedure. Choosing a reimbursement method that aligns with your preferences and financial situation is crucial. Plans with set limits per condition may have lower premiums but could limit coverage for expensive treatments or ongoing care.

Check if insurance providers offer additional benefits like coverage for routine care, prescriptions, or alternative therapies such as acupuncture or physiotherapy. These extras enhance the policy's value and cater better to your pet's overall healthcare needs. Understanding these details helps in making an informed decision when selecting the right pet insurance plan for your beloved pet.

How much is pet insurance in Washington

According to Pawlicy, the average pet insurance costs in Washington for dogs and cats is $43.63 and $26.46, respectively. This makes Washington’s pet insurance market relatively affordable when compared with the average cost of the rest of the country, as stated by NAPHIA’s State of the Industry Report of $49 a month for dogs and $29 a month for cats.

Cost of pet insurance in Washington

Pet owners in Washington can expect to pay anything between $20.86 and $210.64 in monthly premiums. These are estimates gathered from quotes on Pet Insurer from our list of vetted companies.

Costs of pet care in Washington

The average cost of pet care in Washington is $79.74 per vet visit, according to Care Credit. This average includes all pets and is not divided into cats and dogs.

Pet Laws in Washington

In Washington, dog owners face strict liability laws for dog bites, irrespective of the dog’s breed. This legislation holds dog owners and keepers accountable for any biting incidents, regardless of any prior negligence on the owner's part. Whether a dog bites a human or another animal, the owner could be held liable for damages, marking the owner's responsibility even during the first instance of a bite.

Licensing and leashing laws are not standardized at the state level. Instead, they are locally governed by individual cities or municipalities. Residents should consult their specific city's animal services department to understand and comply with the applicable animal ordinances.

These regulations vary considerably across different localities. For instance, in Tacoma, pet licensing is mandatory, requiring all pet owners to register their animals. Additionally, dogs must be on a leash no longer than eight feet or confined to their owner's property at all times, with exceptions for designated off-leash areas. Familiarizing oneself with local regulations ensures adherence to the appropriate guidelines, as they differ widely among different areas within the state.

Consumer protection for pet insurance in Washington

Washington State has recently taken significant steps in regulating pet insurance by adopting model legislation from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

The newly enacted pet insurance statutes establish precise definitions for key terms like “chronic condition,” “pre-existing condition,” and “veterinarian,” ensuring that policies using these terms adhere to the statutory definitions. Additionally, the law mandates explicit disclosure of significant exclusions, requiring policies to articulate limitations based on factors such as pre-existing conditions or hereditary disorders.

Agents selling pet insurance must possess appropriate licensure and undergo adequate training to uphold consumer protection standards. The law grants consumers a 15-day “free look period” allowing them to reconsider their policy choice and receive a full refund if they opt to return the policy within this timeframe.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Washington

As part of our methodology, we gathered Washington-based sample quotes and reviewed pet insurance plans based on the following factors:

Plan and coverage options

Cost and available discounts

Policy benefits, exclusions and restrictions

Waiting periods

Customer service options and claims processes

For the average cost of each plan, we used pet profiles with the most populous zip code in Washington, including the most popular breeds of both dog and cat nationwide with an age that would garner the lowest insurance premiums during the pet’s lifetime. We used Pawlicy and Pet Insurer to gather quotes and compare plan options.

