Since 2016, our team of writers and editors has dedicated thousands of hours thoroughly researching and evaluating various pet insurance companies. We meticulously examined 10 insurers, considering over 50 data points and scrutinizing the benefits, exclusions, and restrictions of each of their plans. As a result of this extensive research, we've identified and selected five top choices for the best pet insurance in West Virginia, including Embrace, Spot, and Pumpkin.

To find out more about the best pet insurance companies in West Virginia, read on.

Our top picks for best pet insurance in West Virginia

Here are the best pet insurance companies in West Virginia:

Best Pet Insurance Company in West Virginia Reviews

Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Pros Offers accident-only insurance plans

Covers veterinary examination fees

Coverage for treatable pre-existing conditions

Includes behavioral modification coverage at no additional cost Cons Requires a $25 enrollment fee

Recurring $1 transaction fee on monthly payments

Additional cost for prescription medication coverage

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $53.27 per month Sample quotes for cats** $14.21 per month

*Sample quote for 1-year old female French Bulldog residing in ZipCode 25301 (Charleston). $53.27 per month for an Accident & Illness plan with $5,000 annual reimbursement limit, $750 annual deductible and 70% reimbursement.

**Sample quote for a 1-year old female Ragdoll residing in ZipCode 25301 (Charleston). $14.21 per month for an Accident & Illness plan with $5,000 annual reimbursement limit, $750 annual deductible and 70% reimbursement.

Spot Pet Insurance Review

Pros Pet microchips are covered

No upper age limit

Telehealth helpline available 24/7

270 days from date of treatment to file a claim Cons Higher-than-average premiums for young pets

Transaction fees for monthly, quarterly or semi-annual payments

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $29.69 per month Sample quotes for cats** $7.44 per month

*Sample quote for 1-year old female French Bulldog residing in ZipCode 25301 (Charleston). $29.69 per month for an Accident & Illness plan with $5,000 annual reimbursement limit, $750 annual deductible and 70% reimbursement.

**Sample quote for a 1-year old female Ragdoll residing in ZipCode 25301 (Charleston). $7.44 per month for an Accident & Illness plan with $5,000 annual reimbursement limit, $750 annual deductible and 70% reimbursement.

FIGO Pet Insurance Review

Pros Accidents have a short 1-day waiting period

Up to 100% reimbursement

No upper age enrollment limit Cons No coverage for hereditary conditions if pet is enrolled after second birthday

Separate rider needed for exam fees and physical therapy

Dental insurance is not available

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $5K, $10K or unlimited Annual payout limits $5K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Waiting periods 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $16.32 per month Sample quotes for cats** $4.15 per month

*Sample quote for 1-year old female French Bulldog residing in ZipCode 25301 (Charleston). $16.32 per month for an Accident & Illness plan with $5,000 annual reimbursement limit, $750 annual deductible and 70% reimbursement.

**Sample quote for a 1-year old female Ragdoll residing in ZipCode 25301 (Charleston). $4.15 per month for an Accident & Illness plan with $5,000 annual reimbursement limit, $750 annual deductible and 70% reimbursement.

PetsBest Pet Insurance Review

Pros Prosthetic devices and wheelchairs are covered

Available for pets as young as seven weeks with no upper age limit

Direct payments to vets are available Cons Slow claims processing

No coverage for alternative treatments and therapies

Upgrades only available upon renewal

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $50, $100, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $5K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $41.74 per month Sample quotes for cats** $11.76 per month

*Sample quote for 1-year old female French Bulldog residing in ZipCode 25301 (Charleston). $41.74 per month for an Accident & Illness plan with $5,000 annual reimbursement limit, $500 annual deductible and 70% reimbursement.

**Sample quote for a 1-year old female Ragdoll residing in ZipCode 25301 (Charleston). $11.76 per month for an Accident & Illness plan with $5,000 annual reimbursement limit, $500 annual deductible and 70% reimbursement.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Review

Pros Preventive care bundles designed for puppies and kittens.

No age restrictions

14-day waiting period for coverage of all conditions, including knee and hip dysplasia Cons Reimbursement levels cannot be customized

Accident-only plans not available

Preventive plans don't reimburse for spay/neuter surgeries or dental cleanings

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $10K, 20K or unlimited Coinsurance 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $73.03 per month Sample quotes for cats** $16.84 per month

*Sample quote for 1-year old female French Bulldog residing in ZipCode 25301 (Charleston). $73.03 per month for an Accident & Illness plan with $10K annual reimbursement limit, $500 annual deductible and 90% reimbursement.

**Sample quote for a 1-year old female Ragdoll residing in ZipCode 25301 (Charleston). $16.84 per month for an Accident & Illness plan with $7K annual reimbursement limit, $500 annual deductible and 90% reimbursement.

Pet Insurance in West Virginia Guide

How much is pet insurance in West Virginia

We conducted a survey of five companies, comparing premiums for comprehensive accident and illness plans for dogs and cats. Our findings revealed that pet insurance for dogs tends to have an average annual cost approximately $250 higher than that for cats. This cost differential persists consistently across policies that include wellness coverage. The elevated cost of dog insurance is partially attributed to data indicating that dogs require more frequent care, and the associated expenses are generally higher when necessary.

Various factors influence the cost of your pet insurance. The type of policy you choose is one of the most significant, with accident and illness policies generally being more expensive compared to wellness plans or accident-only policies.

Furthermore, the type of animal you own matters; dog insurance tends to be about twice as costly as insurance for cats. On the other hand, bird insurance starts at less than $21 per month, while horse insurance starts at over $80 per month. Your pet's age is another crucial factor, as premiums increase with age. Once your dog or cat reaches 10 or 12 years old, the availability of insurance providers significantly decreases.

The pet's breed is also a contributing factor to costs. Purebred animals prone to congenital or hereditary conditions generally have higher insurance premiums compared to mixed breeds. Additionally, the size of your pet matters, with insurance for larger dogs typically being more expensive than for smaller or toy-sized animals.

Lastly, your location has an impact on the cost of pet insurance. Providers take into account your geographical location to determine the monthly policy cost, as it provides insight into the local cost of veterinary care expenses. For instance, California pet owners spend an average of $1,500 annually, while those in North Dakota spend less than $800. Rates in other densely populated states like New York are high, whereas Florida and West Virginia have moderate rates.

Variations between urban and rural areas within states also influence accident risk and, consequently, accident coverage premiums. Urban pets face higher accident risks, such as car collisions, leading to increased premiums to offset these risks.

Cost of dog insurance in West Virginia

Dog owners in West Virginia can expect to pay anything between $16.32 - $73.03 in monthly premiums. Keep in mind that pet insurance coverage and pricing varies widely across providers and these are estimates gathered from quotes from our list of vetted companies.

Cost of cat insurance in West Virginia

In West Virginia,as in any other state, the cost of pet insurance for cats is priced significantly lower than that of dogs. Cats can be insured in West Virginia for an average of $4.15 - $16.84, depending on the policy.

Costs of pet care in West Virginia

It is widely acknowledged that veterinary care can be costly. In 2021 alone, pet owners reportedly spent $34.3 billion on vet care and products, as estimated by the American Pet Products Association. Even for routine and pre-planned visits, veterinary care is not economically accessible.

Naturally, emergencies can significantly escalate expenses. According to Preventive Vet, a blog managed by a team of accredited veterinarians, emergency room exams for pets can range from $100 to $200, while basic blood tests may cost between $80 and $200. Imaging services vary, with X-rays priced as low as $150 and ultrasounds reaching up to $600. Hospitalization costs fluctuate from $600 for a single day to as much as $3,500 for a five-day stay. Emergency surgeries, in particular, can be substantial, potentially reaching as high as $5,000.

Average vet bills for dogs in West Virginia

According to CareCredit, a routine vet visit for a non-insured dog in West Virginia averages $64, excluding dental cleaning, which costs an extra $707. However, addressing specific health issues during a vet visit incurs a higher cost.

Average vet bills for cats in West Virginia

Without insurance, a routine vet visit for a cat, encompassing bloodwork and a dental exam, typically ranges from $100 to $200, as indicated by MetLife Pet Insurance.

Pet Laws in West Virginia

The anti-cruelty and animal fighting provisions of West Virginia are outlined in statutes W. Va. Code, § 7-10-1 to 5; W. Va. Code, § 61-8-19 to 23; W. Va. Code, § 19-33-1 - 5. These laws establish that any person found guilty of cruelly mistreating, abandoning, or withholding proper sustenance from an animal, leading to suffering or death, is charged with a misdemeanor. Furthermore, intentionally torturing, maliciously killing, or authorizing such acts results in a felony charge. Exceptions include lawful activities such as hunting, fishing, trapping, animal training, or the maintenance of farm livestock and wildlife in accordance with accepted standards. The statutes also prohibit animal fighting, classifying it as a felony for dogs and fur-bearing animals and a misdemeanor for other species, such as cockfighting.

Also, all dogs and cats in West Virginia are required by law to be licensed.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in West Virginia

Waiting periods: We assessed waiting periods among different providers. For example, Figo has a one-day waiting period for accidents, while Healthy Paws enforces a 15-day waiting period. Specific conditions, such as cruciate ligament issues, may entail extended waiting periods.

Vet exam fees: We examined whether the plan covers vet exam fees for injuries and illnesses, charges extra for this benefit, or excludes it altogether. Uncovered fees could total $100 or more per visit.

Range of benefits: We explored whether the company provides additional benefits like direct payment to vets, 24/7 vet telehealth lines, and optional wellness riders that cover annual visits, vaccinations, and preventive treatments.

Pet insurance discounts: We identified potential discounts, including military, annual payment, and multi-pet discounts, and determined eligibility for cost savings.

Premiums: Premium costs are influenced by factors such as pet age, breed, location, and coverage choices. Larger dogs or those in urban areas may face higher premiums. We assessed the affordability of premiums across different companies.

Deductible/Reimbursement Percentage/Annual Coverage Limit: We compared the variety of options offered by each company and assessed the availability of an unlimited payout limit.

