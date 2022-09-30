Located within the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the city of Irvine is a planned community that has been steadily growing since its incorporation in 1971.

There’s plenty to do in Irvine. Outdoor enthusiasts can take advantage of its 60-plus community and neighborhood parks, or go for a ride on the city’s 400 miles-worth of bike trails. Irvine is an inland city, but residents can easily access many of the West Coast’s best beaches, including Crystal Cove State Park, a popular whale-watching spot, and Newport Beach, where locals fish off the Balboa Pier.

For family-friendly activities, Boomers is the place to go for go-karts, mini-golf and laser tag. You can cool off during the summer at Buccaneers Cove, a five-level playhouse that has over 1,000 feet of water slides, wet tunnels, spray loops and cannons. Another popular attraction is Tanaka Farms, a local farm that practices sustainable and organic farming — depending on the season, you can pick fresh strawberries, watermelons or pumpkins, eat farm-fresh food or enjoy a tractor ride.

Another plus? Irvine also pays homage to its cultural diversity. Every October, the city celebrates the Irvine Global Village Festival, now in its 21st year. The festival offers different foods, musical performances and art exhibits highlighting cultures from around the globe.

The school system in Irvine is rated among the best in California, and the city plays host to several colleges and universities, including Cal State Fullerton, Pepperdine and UC Irvine, which ranked #9 in our list of the 25 Best Colleges in America and #5 in our ranking of the best colleges in California.

There are plenty of business opportunities in Irvine, too, with over 19,000 businesses calling Irvine home. Some of the largest employers include the University of California, Blizzard Entertainment, and Edwards LifeSciences LLC. — Leslie Cook