Investors Had All-But Given Up on One-Time Unicorn Blue Apron. Then Came Coronavirus

Just a week ago, meal kit company Blue Apron was a stock investors seemed to think was worth pocket change. Fears that the coronavirus will keep millions of Americans indoors — and cooking — seem to have changed that, at least for now.

Once valued at nearly $2 billion, Blue Apron paved the way for meal kit services when it first launched in 2012. But it was all downhill after it went public in June 2017 at $150. Plagued by unfortunate marketing decisions, new competitors, and an Amazon purchase of Whole Foods, Blue Apron had fallen $60 by the end of 2017 and hit $2.28 on Friday, March 13th.

As coronavirus fears raised the prospect of millions of Americans spending weeks staying away from bars and restaurants, the stock jumped all the way to $16.25 on Wednesday, before falling back somewhat. It was trading at about $12.50 mid-morning Thursday.

Blue Apron’s market value — about $165 million — remains a small fraction of its nearly $2 billion valuation in 2017. Blue Apron’s sudden jump provides a bright spot at a time when the stock market has lost roughly a third of its value since its mid-February peak. It remains to be seen whether Americans’ hunkering down will translate into a rush of orders and ultimately sustainable profits.

For 2019, Blue Apron posted a loss of $61 million, as revenue slid to $455 million from $668 million.