10 Cities Where Homes Are Selling in 15 Days or Less

The housing market may finally be starting to cool, but homes are still selling faster than they did at this time last year.

Homes were on the market for a median of 31 days in May, according to data from Realtor.com. That’s four days faster compared to the same period in 2021, though it's significantly slower than the 21 days homes spent on the market at the beginning of the year.

In a blog post, Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale said she expects the pace of home sales to continue to slow.

“The big trend that we’ve seen just about nationwide is that homes are not sitting for very long anywhere,” Hale said. “We have relatively few homes on the market for sale, and up until recently, buyer demand has been really intense. But there have been some signs that demand is cooling.”

Much of that cooling is due to the swift rise of mortgage rates. As it becomes more expensive to take out a mortgage, some buyers are being forced to sit on the sidelines as their purchasing power plummets. As a result, some sellers are beginning to lower their asking prices, and the whirlwind bidding wars that defined the past two years are beginning to fade away.

Unfortunately for eager buyers, prices on the whole are continuing to rise thanks to strong demand from those who can still afford to borrow today’s rates (or pay in cash), as well as a persistent shortage of homes nationwide. There were 2.6 months' worth of available homes for sale in May, according to the National Association of Realtors, compared to 4.8 months of inventory in May of 2020. Experts consider a six-month supply of homes to be a sign of a healthy market.

“Inventory levels still need to rise substantially – almost doubling – to cool home price appreciation and provide more options for home buyers,” Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist at the National Association of Realtors, said in a recent news release.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Buy your new home with more convenience and less hassle. A Mortgage Expert can lend you a hand for a smoother process. Your dream home is possible. Click below to make it happen. Get Started

Where are homes selling fastest?

Of course, housing markets vary widely from city to city when it comes to demand, prices, demographics and more. Here are the 10 cities where homes are selling the fastest, along with the median number of days homes spend on the market in May. Realtor.com limited its list to one metro area per state.

Manchester, New Hampshire: 8.5 days Raleigh, North Carolina: 9 days Rochester, New York: 10 days Denver, Colorado: 10 days Burlington, Vermont: 11 days Columbus, Ohio: 14 days Nashville, Tennessee: 14.5 days Columbia, Missouri: 14.5 days Portland, Maine: 15 days Worcester, Massachusetts: 15 days

Here are the 10 cities where homes are selling the slowest:

Houma, Louisiana: 58.5 days Utica, New York: 55 days Iowa City, Iowa: 51.5 days Charleston, West Virginia: 50 days Salisbury, Maryland: 49.5 days Las Cruces, New Mexico: 46 days Appleton, Wisconsin: 45.5 days Blacksburg, Virginia: 44 days Lexington, Kentucky: 44 days Gulfport, Mississippi: 44 days

Newsletter Money Moves Every Saturday, Money real estate editor Sam Sharf dives deep into the world of real estate, offering a fresh take on the latest housing news for homeowners, buyers and daydreamers alike. Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information. Sign Up Newsletter Subscribe successful! You will now receive Money's newsletter at Reply anytime to let us know how we can improve. Enjoy! Make sure we land in your inbox, not your spam folder. We just sent you a welcome email. Sometimes email clients send our first email to a spam or promotions folder. If you don't see us in your inbox, check these folders, then drag and drop the welcome email into your inbox.

More from Money:

Why Home Sellers Prefer Cash Offers — Even if They're Lower Than Competing Bids

4 Tips to Avoid Overpaying in Today's Changing Housing Market

'Buyers in a Tough Spot': Rising Mortgage Rates Mean Homebuyers Get Far Less for Their Money