Here’s How Much People Are Spending to Go to the Super Bowl This Year

The cost of chips and dip may feel high this year, but that's nothing compared to the wallet-busting experience of attending the Super Bowl in person.

On Monday, the average price for a ticket to Super Bowl 59 was about $9,200, according to a representative of Gametime, a ticket resale app.

The current get-in price — the cheapest available ticket — is about $4,700 (including fees) on Gametime and other platforms like Ticketmaster, the NFL's official ticketing partner. The fees alone on those nosebleed seats are about $785 on Ticketmaster.

And according to separate data from Vivid Seats, this Super Bowl, with an average sale price of $6,206, is the most in-demand ticket at the Superdome in recent history, beating Super Bowl 47 between the Baltimore Ravens and the 49ers ($2,388), Taylor Swift's 2024 The Eras Tour ($1,992 on Oct. 26) and the 2012 college football championship game between LSU and Alabama ($1,671).

However, tickets to this year's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at the Superdome are the best value for a Super Bowl in at least four years, according to Gametime. Ticket prices are 21% lower than this time last year when the defending champs, the Chiefs, faced the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

While this year's event may not have have as much ticket demand as last year, the Chiefs' pursuit of a three-peat adds intrigue to what's typically the biggest U.S. sporting event of the year. Gametime said Kendrick Lamar's highly anticipated halftime show is likely also a factor keeping prices high.

When should you buy tickets to get the best deal? "Based on our historical data, best times to buy Super Bowl tickets at get-in (or minimum) price are either three or four days before or on game day, as get-in prices could rise slightly 1-2 days before the event," a Gametime spokesperson wrote in an email.

How much are flights and hotels for the Super Bowl?

By the time you purchase two seats to the game, a hotel room and transportation, the total cost of attending the event is likely into five digits. According to Hopper, the average airfare to the Super Bowl is $872 per roundtrip ticket for domestic travelers. Average nonstop tickets are significantly more: $1,231.

Eagles fans flying from Philadelphia are looking at $908 average roundtrip tickets, while traveling from Kansas City is a bit more affordable at $546 roundtrip.

On average, you'll have to factor in another $1,212 for a one-night hotel stay in New Orleans Sunday, based on data from the hotels that aren't sold out, according to Hopper.

Of course, watching the Super Bowl at home carries a rising price tag, too. A report from Wells Fargo says fans will pay 7.2% more for wings this year. The average spread of game-day snacks for 10 people will cost $139.

