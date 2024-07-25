Credit Card Delinquencies Reach Highest Level in Over a Decade

Americans are falling farther behind on credit card bills as researchers say the share of delinquent balances just reached troubling new levels.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, which has tracked credit card delinquencies since 2012, reports that the situation has never been worse.

“All measures of balance-based credit card delinquency rates posted their highest levels in the nearly 12-year history of the series,” researchers said in a report Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Fed's data for the first quarter of the year shows that borrowers with delinquent accounts are getting deeper in debt. Their rising debt loads caused the share of balances that are 60 days past due to increase, even as the number of delinquent accounts trended down quarter-to-quarter.

“Although the share of accounts falling behind on payments was smaller, account holders who are behind have larger balances left unpaid,” the report said.

According to the report, typical seasonal trends (related to holiday spending) led to that decrease in delinquent accounts in the first quarter.

Delinquent credit card balances soar

Rising credit card delinquencies are one of the weaknesses in an economy that overall has many bright spots, and it could be an indication that households are struggling to pay the bills following high inflation in recent years.

A credit card balance is a type of revolving debt. Revolving debt affects your credit score, which is one of the reasons it’s important to stay on top of your credit card balances — not to mention that interest rates on credit card debt are often 25% or higher.

If you don’t pay off your balance each month, or if your utilization is too high, your score will suffer and lenders will be less likely offer you the best rates on products including auto loans and mortgages.

According to the Philadelphia Fed, total revolving balances were at $628.6 billion in the first quarter, which was also a series high.

What to do if you can't pay your credit card bill

As the data in this report makes clear, you're not alone if you're struggling to pay off credit card debt.

Personal loans or balance transfers to another credit card can potentially help you avoid late payment fees and mitigate damage to your credit. But a long-lasting solution for getting out of debt often takes more work.

If you have struggled to responsibly manage a credit card in the past, you'll need to adjust your spending habits so you can pay above the minimum payment.

Experts recommend sticking to a monthly budget and coming up with a plan to regularly chip away at the debt, starting with the highest-interest rate accounts. Most importantly, avoid adding on new credit card debt or opening additional credit cards that will tempt you to borrow even more.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Free, personalized evaluation VISIT SITE Recommended for unsecured debts above $20,000 Fast & easy online registration with 24/7 customer assistance

Free, no-obligation evaluation

Low monthly payments with no upfront fees

A+ rating from the BBB

More than $18 billion in debt resolved

Helping people overcome debt since 2002 Fast and easy application process VISIT SITE Our #1 Choice: Free consultation, 100% Confidential Fast and easy application process

No upfront fees

One-on-one evaluation with a debt coach

Become debt-free in 24 to 48 months

For people with $7,500 in unsecured debts and up

Rated A+ by Better Business Bureau

AFCC Accredited

Resolving debt since 2009 Serving customers with $15,000 of debt VISIT SITE Serving customers with $15,000 of debt and more 100% free, no risk consultation

Significantly reduce your debt

No upfront enrollment fees

Get out of debt in 24-48 months!

Applying won’t affect your credit score

A+ Better Business Bureau rating

Building financial well-being since 2008 30+ years experience in financial services VISIT SITE Ideal for consumers with $15,000 or more in debt 100% FREE initial consultation

Customized options to fit your needs

One affordable monthly program payment

33+ years experience in financial services Consolidation Loans Up to $100,000 VISIT SITE Tailored for consumers with debt exceeding $10,000 Get a free quote

Flexible repayment terms with your budget in mind

Reviewing offers won't impact credit

Easy pre-approval process with instant decision

Trusted partner in debt solutions since 2020

More from Money:

5 Best Debt Relief Companies of July 2024

Americans Think They'll Need $1.8 Million in Retirement

Social Security Benefits Have Lost 20% of Their Buying Power Since 2010: Report