We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Credit Cards
  2. News

Credit Card Delinquencies Reach Highest Level in Over a Decade

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve, expert in Personal finance, housing, and Reporter at Money
Pete Grieve
Reporter | Joined July 2024
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter. In his time at Money, Pete has covered everything from car buying to credit cards to the housing market.
See full bio
Editor: Brad Tuttle
Brad Tuttle, expert in Personal finance, shopping, consumer trends, and Senior Editor at Money
Brad Tuttle
Senior Editor | Joined January 2014
Brad Tuttle is a senior editor at Money with over 10 years’ experience covering a vast number of personal finance topics, including careers, cars, travel, budgeting, investing, insurance, credit cards, consumer psychology, real estate, banking, and shopping and deals.
See full bio
Published: Jul 25, 2024 4 min read
A figure running with a credit card tied to them.
Money; Getty Images

Americans are falling farther behind on credit card bills as researchers say the share of delinquent balances just reached troubling new levels.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, which has tracked credit card delinquencies since 2012, reports that the situation has never been worse.

“All measures of balance-based credit card delinquency rates posted their highest levels in the nearly 12-year history of the series,” researchers said in a report Wednesday.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Regain financial stability with the help of Accredited Debt Relief
Accredited can start you on the path to resolve your debt. Why wait? Select your state to get started today!
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Get Started

The Philadelphia Fed's data for the first quarter of the year shows that borrowers with delinquent accounts are getting deeper in debt. Their rising debt loads caused the share of balances that are 60 days past due to increase, even as the number of delinquent accounts trended down quarter-to-quarter.

“Although the share of accounts falling behind on payments was smaller, account holders who are behind have larger balances left unpaid,” the report said.

According to the report, typical seasonal trends (related to holiday spending) led to that decrease in delinquent accounts in the first quarter.

Delinquent credit card balances soar

Rising credit card delinquencies are one of the weaknesses in an economy that overall has many bright spots, and it could be an indication that households are struggling to pay the bills following high inflation in recent years.

A credit card balance is a type of revolving debt. Revolving debt affects your credit score, which is one of the reasons it’s important to stay on top of your credit card balances — not to mention that interest rates on credit card debt are often 25% or higher.

If you don’t pay off your balance each month, or if your utilization is too high, your score will suffer and lenders will be less likely offer you the best rates on products including auto loans and mortgages.

According to the Philadelphia Fed, total revolving balances were at $628.6 billion in the first quarter, which was also a series high.

What to do if you can't pay your credit card bill

As the data in this report makes clear, you're not alone if you're struggling to pay off credit card debt.

Personal loans or balance transfers to another credit card can potentially help you avoid late payment fees and mitigate damage to your credit. But a long-lasting solution for getting out of debt often takes more work.

If you have struggled to responsibly manage a credit card in the past, you'll need to adjust your spending habits so you can pay above the minimum payment.

Experts recommend sticking to a monthly budget and coming up with a plan to regularly chip away at the debt, starting with the highest-interest rate accounts. Most importantly, avoid adding on new credit card debt or opening additional credit cards that will tempt you to borrow even more.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Free, personalized evaluation

VISIT SITE

Recommended for unsecured debts above $20,000

  • Fast & easy online registration with 24/7 customer assistance
  • Free, no-obligation evaluation
  • Low monthly payments with no upfront fees
  • A+ rating from the BBB
  • More than $18 billion in debt resolved
  • Helping people overcome debt since 2002

Fast and easy application process

VISIT SITE

Our #1 Choice: Free consultation, 100% Confidential

  • Fast and easy application process
  • No upfront fees
  • One-on-one evaluation with a debt coach
  • Become debt-free in 24 to 48 months
  • For people with $7,500 in unsecured debts and up
  • Rated A+ by Better Business Bureau
  • AFCC Accredited
  • Resolving debt since 2009

Serving customers with $15,000 of debt

VISIT SITE

Serving customers with $15,000 of debt and more

  • 100% free, no risk consultation
  • Significantly reduce your debt
  • No upfront enrollment fees
  • Get out of debt in 24-48 months!
  • Applying won’t affect your credit score
  • A+ Better Business Bureau rating
  • Building financial well-being since 2008

30+ years experience in financial services

VISIT SITE

Ideal for consumers with $15,000 or more in debt 

  • 100% FREE initial consultation
  • Customized options to fit your needs
  • One affordable monthly program payment
  • 33+ years experience in financial services

Consolidation Loans Up to $100,000

VISIT SITE

Tailored for consumers with debt exceeding $10,000

  • Get a free quote
  • Flexible repayment terms with your budget in mind
  • Reviewing offers won't impact credit
  • Easy pre-approval process with instant decision
  • Trusted partner in debt solutions since 2020

More from Money:

5 Best Debt Relief Companies of July 2024

Americans Think They'll Need $1.8 Million in Retirement

Social Security Benefits Have Lost 20% of Their Buying Power Since 2010: Report

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
If you owe over $10,000 or more, Accredited can help you get back on your feet!
Get Started