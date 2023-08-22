CreditFirm.net Credit Repair Review

If you’re having problems with your credit or you identify incorrect information on your credit reports, you can file disputes to correct those issues and potentially improve your credit standing. But as an alternative to doing it yourself, credit repair companies — like CreditFirm.net — offer to do the heavy lifting for you. CreditFirm.net has legal representatives who handle your case and request the removal of negative or inaccurate items on your reports.

Read on to learn about CreditFirm.net’s services, pricing, accessibility and customer satisfaction.

Best credit repair service for unlimited disputes

CreditFirm.net stands out among its competition for offering to address unlimited disputes with the three credit bureaus: Experian, TransUnion and Equifax. Some of the company’s competitors set a total monthly limit or they limit disputes per credit bureau, but with CreditFirm.net, those features are standard with customers’ monthly subscriptions.

These unlimited challenges may save you money, especially if you have contested issues that you want removed. It can also reduce how long you need to pay for a credit repair subscription. Additionally, this feature could help improve your credit score more quickly since you wouldn’t have to wait for another cycle to dispute and remove additional items.

CreditFirm.net credit repair pros and cons

Pros Competitive, simplified pricing

Access to a dedicated credit consultant

Around-the-clock customer support Cons No credit monitoring service

No money-back guarantee

Few financial education tools

Pros explained

Competitive, simplified pricing

When comparing credit repair services, you’ll often see companies offering numerous plans with various features and price points. CreditFirm.net keeps things simple with one all-inclusive plan at a competitive price compared to other providers.

That plan is priced at $49.99 per month for individuals and $89.99 per month for couples. This pay-as-you-go model allows you to cancel the subscription whenever you want to. The credit repair company is also transparent in that it doesn't charge any hidden fees.

Access to a dedicated credit consultant

Rather than having to work with multiple representatives, CreditFirm.net takes a personalized approach and assigns you one credit consultant. As your point of contact, this person manages your case information and credit reports and will inform you of progress with your credit repair and answer any questions you have.

Around-the-clock customer support

While some credit repair agencies have limited business hours, CreditFirm.net offers customer support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Clients can call at any time for live help or send an email for less urgent requests. The credit repair firm also offers 24/7 online account access.

Cons explained

No credit monitoring service

A credit monitoring service allows you to track your credit scores and credit reports for changes, receive alerts and get advice on improving your score. While many other credit repair services offer this feature, CreditFirm.net doesn’t. Instead, you’ll either need to track your credit manually or sign up for a separate service to monitor it for you.

No money-back guarantee

CreditFirm.net doesn’t guarantee that its services will be able to remove negative items from your credit report or improve your credit score. It clarifies that creditors and credit reporting agencies ultimately make those decisions. This means you won't receive a refund even if you don’t see the results you hoped for. Therefore, if you prefer a money-back guarantee, consider looking into the best credit repair companies that do offer one.

Few financial education tools

Some credit repair companies offer online tools to help you with debt planning and management. Aside from a credit education section on its website, CreditFirm.net lacks planning and management tools. While it does provide useful information on what can hurt your credit score, the website doesn’t offer anything interactive or customizable.

CreditFirm.net credit repair offerings

Both the individual and couples plans include the same comprehensive selection of features. In addition to an initial audit of your credit history, the plans provide several unlimited services to fix existing credit issues and possibly prevent future ones from arising.

Credit audit

When you sign up for a CreditFirm.net plan, you can provide your credit reports or have your consultant retrieve them. The company thoroughly inspects them for potential issues that could hurt your credit score — like inaccurate collections accounts or late payments — and then assesses the options available for handling the negative items.

Unlimited credit bureau challenges

CreditFirm.net sends dispute letters to the credit bureaus as needed in order to challenge any issues you or the company has identified. Although the credit repair company states that it usually files 15–21 disputes with the credit bureaus per cycle, you can request to file more without any additional costs.

Unlimited procedural request verification

The Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) sets rules on the procedures credit bureaus must follow when handling disputes about credit report items. CreditFirm.net ensures the bureaus comply with the FCRA so you have the best chance of having a negative item removed.

Unlimited inquiry challenges

Hard credit inquiries make up 10% of your credit score, and creditors need your permission before they can make them. CreditFirm.net looks into these inquiries to verify that the creditor had a legitimate reason for pulling your credit file. If not, it will challenge the inquiry with the associated credit bureaus.

Unlimited personal info variance challenges

Your name, contact details and employer information could vary across your credit reports. Since this could confuse lenders, CreditFirm.net works to get your information consistent and reduce any potential subsequent complications.

Unlimited goodwill interventions

If late payments have hurt your credit score, CreditFirm.net can attempt to persuade your creditors to remove them from your reports. It may succeed if your account is currently in good standing and you have had no more than a couple of late payments.

Unlimited escalated info requests

CreditFirm.net can check to ensure that your creditors haven’t broken any consumer protection laws or improperly reported any credit information. It may contact entities like your state’s attorney general, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau or the Federal Trade Commission to help address those types of issues.

Unlimited debt validation

Your creditor must have proof that you have valid debt before it can report it to the bureaus. CreditFirm.net can send debt validation letters to your creditors to both ensure the debt legally exists and verify the information is accurate. If the debts are invalid, the creditor's account may be deleted from your report.

CreditFirm.net credit repair pricing

CreditFirm.net charges $49.99 per month for its individual plan and $89.99 per month for its couples plan. These plans include unlimited services during your membership, and you’ll never have to pay additional fees to sign up, delete disputed items or receive other assistance from the company.

CreditFirm.net credit repair financial stability

While rating agencies provide scores for lenders and insurance companies, none provide ratings for credit repair companies. However, you can consider CreditFirm.net’s long-standing reputation in the credit repair industry to assess its stability. Its website advertises that it has helped over 100,000 customers delete more than 1.3 million derogatory accounts since 1997. Additionally, the firm doesn’t appear to have lawsuits or other negative actions against it in the news.

CreditFirm.net credit repair accessibility

CreditFirm.net is available nationwide and offers support by phone, fax, email and mail. The company’s website provides thorough information on past customers’ results and ways it can help you repair bad credit. It also has educational articles about how to better understand and navigate credit reports and scores.

Availability

You can sign up for CreditFirm.net’s credit repair services in every state and in the U.S. territories. The company also supports disputes with all three major credit bureaus.

Contact information

You can contact CreditFirm.net’s around-the-clock customer support line at (800) 750-1416. If you need to fax documents, you can send them to (847) 739-7273. For email support, you can either use the contact form on the company’s website or send your message to info@CreditFirm.net. The CreditFirm.net doesn’t post an expected response time for email requests on its website, and no live online chat option exists.

To contact CreditFirm.net via mail, use the following address:

CreditFirm.net

1020 Milwaukee Avenue, Suite 122

Deerfield, Illinois, 60015

User experience

CreditFirm.net provides prospective customers with a free credit consultation by phone to evaluate your situation and assess your needs. If you decide to proceed, you can complete the sign-up process online or over the phone. A personal credit repair consultant then works directly with you to review your credit report and dispute issues with creditors and credit bureaus.

Both your consultant and the online members' portal will provide you with progress updates. Additionally, you’ll hear from the credit bureaus regarding whether they’ve agreed to remove the disputed items. The agency doesn’t lock you into a contract, so you can cancel whenever you no longer want the service via an online cancellation form, phone or email. No refund or cancellation fees will apply.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Are you ready to take action with your credit? Credit Saint is here to help! Click below to start repairing your credit. View Plans

CreditFirm.net credit repair customer satisfaction

CreditFirm.net is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). However, on the BBB website, the company is listed as having an A+ rating. Only two customers have reviewed the company, and the average customer review score is three out of five stars. Those complaints focused on not promptly hearing back from CreditFirm.net about disputes. However, the agency responded with explanations for both customers.

Other customer review websites give CreditFirm.net largely satisfactory reviews highlighting the company’s ability to remove negative items from credit reports and its professional communication during the credit repair process. Complaints often focused on a lack of credit score improvement or failure to remove enough negative items.

CreditFirm.net credit repair FAQs What is CreditFirm.net? chevron-down chevron-up CreditFirm.net is a credit repair company that reviews your credit reports for issues it can dispute with the credit bureaus and your creditors on your behalf. It can help you remove incorrect or inconsistent information from your credit file so that your credit score potentially improves. However, it can't erase valid debts or settle with debt collectors. How can I repair my credit myself? chevron-down chevron-up To repair your credit score, first request credit reports from the three major credit bureaus and look for any errors. Next, contact the associated creditor and credit bureau to file a dispute and provide any supporting documents. They'll investigate the problem and inform you of the results. If the dispute succeeds, your credit reports should no longer show the error. Otherwise, the credit bureau can add a note about the dispute on your credit report. How long does it take to repair your credit with CreditFirm.net? chevron-down chevron-up Individual needs and results vary, but CreditFirm.net suggests it will take around a month for any results and three months for noticeable credit score improvement for qualifying participants. On average, customers spend six to eight months in the program, though the agency provides a wider range of two months to one year. How much does a credit repair lawyer cost? chevron-down chevron-up If you sign up with CreditFirm.net, the firm's attorneys provide covered services at no additional cost. The cost of working directly with a law firm for credit repair will depend on factors like your location, the firm's fee structure and the type of assistance you need. For example, a credit repair law firm could charge a specific flat fee per credit repair task and bill you hourly for negotiating with the credit bureaus and your creditors.

How we evaluated CreditFirm.net credit repair

While evaluating CreditFirm.net, we considered the following factors:

Service offerings: We reviewed the range of credit repair services the company offered and any limits on particular services.

Plan options: We looked at CreditFirm.net's plan options, including individual and couples plans, and any differences in covered services.

Pricing: We compared CreditFirm.net's pricing to its competitors' and looked at whether there were any additional fees the company charges.

Money-back guarantees: We checked CreditFirm.net to learn whether or not it refunded customers if it couldn't remove negative items from their credit reports.

Customer support: We evaluated CreditFirm.net's customer support options and any limits to its availability.

Customer satisfaction: We looked at the BBB website and other customer review sites to evaluate complaints and compliments about the company.

Summary of Money's CreditFirm.net Credit Repair review

CreditFirm.net offers simplified plans for individuals and couples with options that include a wide range of credit repair features for competitive monthly prices. It stands out for not placing limits on credit bureau disputes, goodwill interventions, debt validations or any of its other services. It also advertises relatively quick results, with customers usually seeing changes to their credit in a matter of months rather than years.

While CreditFirm.net offers several cancellation methods, the firm doesn’t offer a money-back guarantee that some of its competitors provide. The company also provides just a few financial education tools and no credit monitoring service, so you would need to turn to other providers if you are seeking those features.

If you sign up for CreditFirm.net, communicate closely with your dedicated credit repair specialist and watch your credit reports throughout the credit repair process. For more information on fixing your credit, read these seven ways to improve your credit score.