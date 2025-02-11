We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Investing
  2. ETFs

An ETF for Every Age: Retirees Should Kick Back (and Enjoy the Dividends)

By: Jordan Chussler
Jordan Chussler, expert in Personal finance, investing, retirement savings, and Editor, Investing at Money
Jordan Chussler
Editor, Investing | Joined June 2023
Jordan is an investment editor who specializes in traditional equities, gold and other precious metals, retirement savings and income investing. He combines his personal and professional interests in finance and education to help readers increase their financial literacy and make better investment choices.
See full bio
Editor: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and Managing Editor at Money
Julia Glum
Managing Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
See full bio
Published: Feb 11, 2025 6 min read

Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.

Photo collage of a Senior man sitting on a column, from a graph stock chart
Money; Getty Images

The popularity of exchange-traded funds has exploded recently. As part of Money's series on an ETF for every age, the following discusses appropriate strategies and a fund that is suitable for retired investors.

Your career is in the rearview mirror. Early bird specials, senior discounts and time for your hobbies await. While the rest of us are stuck at work, a procession of cruise ships are at your beck and call.

But before embarking on that floating all-you-can-eat buffet, get your financial affairs in order. While you may be receiving Social Security benefits and making routine withdrawals from a retirement account, having an additional means of generating income could be the icing on the cake.

With this age group, a major emphasis should be placed on capital preservation. For some, that means abandoning equities entirely and reallocating to debt securities with near-zero risk and guaranteed yield, such as CDs and Treasurys.

But for those who want to remain in the market, doing so conservatively is ideal. And although you're no longer pulling a weekly paycheck, you can turn to dividend ETFs that will pay you while you're on the pickleball court.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
SoFi is for everyone, including new and seasoned investors
With SoFi, you can build a balanced portfolio and trade stocks, ETFs and options as frequently as you want, commission-free. Click your state to start investing today!
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Start Investing

High-yield ETFs

As equity securities, dividend ETFs can't guarantee safety or fixed yields like debt securities can. Treasurys are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. federal government, meaning the government pledges to repay investors on these securities regardless of economic conditions. That makes them considered one of the safest investments available. Similarly, most CDs are protected by FDIC insurance. Generally, both offer fixed rates.

Dividend ETFs don't offer those protections and their yields can vary on a quarterly basis. However, your shares can appreciate in value whereas with debt securities, the underlying principal — or par value — remains unchanged. That means with these ETFs, your money has the ability to grow not only through dividend reinvestment (in the event that you don't need to withdraw the distributions) but also with rising share value.

However, at this age you don't invest in dividend ETFs with the goal of capital appreciation (growth-focused ETFs are for the young'uns). Rather, these ETFs are all about generating yield to supplement your fixed income with passive income.

Passively managed income ETFs vs. actively managed income ETFs

One of the most popular options is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), which launched in October 2011 and invests in high-dividend companies like Pfizer, Chevron and Coca-Cola — the latter of which is a Dividend King that has increased its payout for 62 consecutive years. With $65.28 billion in net assets, the passively managed fund pays a dividend yielding 3.76% with a low expense ratio of 0.06%. Over the past year, SCHD gained 7.34%.

But since yield — not share appreciation — is the primary objective for investors in this age group, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) presents a superior alternative. As an actively fund, JEPI carries a higher-yet-manageable expense ratio of 0.35%, meaning for every $1,000 invested, you will pay $3.50 in annual fees. But in return for that cost, you receive a dividend currently yielding 7.08% that is paid monthly, whereas SCHD makes its distributions quarterly.

To illustrate just how significant JEPI's dividend is, if you have $100,000 invested in the ETF, it would yield $7,080 annually, or $590 per month. By contrast, that same $100,000 invested in SCHD would yield $3,760 annually, or $313 per month, and you'd have to way for quarterly distributions. Put another way, you'd receive 46.94% less monthly income from SCHD than you would with an identical amount invested in JEPI.

Unlike the passively managed SCHD, JEPI's fund managers are able to achieve this by using a covered call strategy to generate income. Translation: Whereas SCHD's yield comes from the high-dividend companies it invests in, JEPI's yield is produced from the premium its managers generate by selling call options.

While this strategy may seem higher-risk, it actually helps reduce volatility and downside risk. And while selling call options limits the potential gains the fund produces, the result is ideal for investors in this age group. Since debuting in May 2020, JEPI has traded in a well-defined range between $49.71 and $63.19. Despite only gaining 4.95% over the past year, again, the goal of owning dividend ETFs is not to outperform the market.

In fact, the relative price stability JEPI offers is one reason it's able to pay such a substantial monthly dividend — and one reason older investors looking to preserve their capital while generating income should be interested in this ETF.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

It's never too late to start investing

START INVESTING

Commission-free Trading

  • Buy fractional shares starting at $5
  • Unlimited access to financial planners at no extra charge
  • User-friendly options trading

START INVESTING

Start investing with as little as $1

  • $0 Commission charge on Stocks & ETFs

  • Offers fractional shares & U.S. Treasuries

  • Invest in alternative assets such as fine arts, royalties and luxury goods

  • Protected up to $500k on U.S. listed securities and cash up to $250k (SIPC Member)

START INVESTING

Easy and automated investing, starting at $3 a month

  • Online banking that automatically saves and invests with no hidden fees

  • Earn bonus investments from thousands of top brands

  • Expert-led, bite-sized courses to increase your financial knowledge

START INVESTING

Trade stocks, options & ETFs commission-free* 

  • Get a free stock when you open an account

  • Access to 24-hour market & IPOs 

  • The only IRA with a 1% match 

  • Earn 5.0% APY on uninvested cash with Gold subscription*

  • Your first 30 days are free

*Terms apply. Rate subject to change.

START INVESTING

🏆 Lock in a 6.7%* Yield with a Bond Account

  • Build your portfolio by trading stocks, bonds, ETFs and options
  • Earn 4.1% APY** with a fee-free high-yield cash account to maximize your savings
  • Automate your investing with recurring contributions tailored to your financial goals

Start Investing with Public Today

More from Money:

An ETF for Every Age: 18 to 35

An ETF for Every Age: 36 to 49

An ETF for Every Age: 50 to 67

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
Become a better investor with SoFi
Start Investing