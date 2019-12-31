Dining Out on New Year's Eve? These Are Hardest Restaurant Reservations to Score in America

New Year’s Eve is always a night to celebrate, especially as we ring in the new decade this week. And there’s nothing quite like a sought after restaurant reservation to make it a night to remember.

To try to find out what those restaurants are, we looked at data from OpenTable, which tracked the average percent of seats booked via its platform from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2019. The online restaurant reservation service declined to share the exact availability figures, but was able to identify the 10 most booked restaurants in three different price ranges (the price ranges specified are for a dinner for one with one drink and tip).

It would be wise to check these out soon — if you’re lucky you might still be able to get a reservation in time for the last night of the decade! But if not, there’s always room for a warm meal on a dreary January night. And it’ll be time to plan for Valentine’s Day before you know it.

Here are the most in-demand restaurants of the first half of 2019, to help ring in your 2020:

Pricey: $$$$ ($50 and over per diner)

In alphabetical order…

Al Biernat’s (Dallas, TX)

BONDST (New York, NY)

Elea (New York, NY)

Gallaghers Steakhouse (New York, NY)

The Hobbit (Orange, CA)

Indochine (New York, NY)

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab (Las Vegas, NV)

Katsuya (Brentwood, CA)

Smith & Wollensky (New York, NY)

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse (New York, NY)

Mid-range: $$$ ($31 to $50 per diner)

In alphabetical order…

Abe and Louie’s (Boston, MA)

B&B Butchers & Restaurant (Houston, TX)

Beach House Restaurant (Kauai, HI)

Eddie V’s (Orlando, FL)

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse (Oak Brook, IL)

Jimmy Kelly’s Restaurant (Nashville, TN)

La Mar Cebicheria Peruana (San Francisco, CA)

Mon Ami Gabi (Las Vegas, NV)

Rosa Mexicano (New York, NY)

Scales (Portland, ME)

Inexpensive: $$ ($30 or less per diner)

In alphabetical order…

Café Ba-Ba-Reeba (Chicago, IL)

Carmine’s (New York, NY)

Gracias Madre (West Hollywood, CA)

Lil’ Frankie’s (New York, NY)

Linger (Denver, CO)

The Smith (New York, NY)

Summer House Santa Monica (Chicago, IL)

Supper Restaurant (New York, NY)

Sur Restaurant (West Hollywood, CA)

Tupelo Honey (Asheville, NC)