Good Sam RV Insurance Review

As a recreational vehicle (RV) user, you need RV insurance to protect against theft, damage and liability.

Good Sam is an agency that works with the nation’s best RV insurance companies. Through this network, Good Sam offers broad RV coverage options, including personal injury protection (PIP), full-time coverage and comprehensive protection.

Read on to learn about Good Sam Club RV insurance and whether it's a good pick for you.

Best RV Insurance policies

Good Sam provides a range of RV and travel trailer insurance options. It also offers travel insurance and insurance that protects you while you’re in Mexico.

Every Good Sam policy comes with the following:

Up to $3,000 in personal effect coverage

Optional full replacement cost coverage

Permanent attachments coverage for additional equipment like awnings, satellite dishes and antennas

Emergency expense allowances that cover lodging and food if you are stranded 100 or more miles from home

A storage option that lets you suspend unnecessary coverage when your RV is in storage for 30 or more days

Access to RV claims specialists

A discount of up to 20% if you insure your autos and RV with Good Sam

No charge for new parts used in collision repairs

A theft award of up to $500 for information leading to the conviction of the individuals who stole your RV

24-hour claims reporting

Good Sam also offers policies for different RV types, such as:

Class A Motorhome

Class B Motorhome (camper van)

Class C Motorhome

Airstream

5th Wheel

Truck Camper

Good Sam RV Insurance pros and cons

Pros Claims are paid quickly

No towing mileage restriction Cons Low Better Business Bureau customer rating

Core policy doesn't offer roadside assistance

Pros explained

Claims are paid quickly

According to customer reviews, Good Sam will pay most minor claims quickly. As such, resolving issues can be swift and simple.

No towing mileage restriction

The Good Sam Roadside Assistance plan provides unlimited towing to the nearest provider in the U.S. and Canada. This means you won't have to worry about towing charges if you're in a remote area.

However, Good Sam Roadside Assistance does not let you choose the towing location. It just picks the nearest available option.

Cons explained

Low Better Business Bureau customer rating

Good Sam has a customer review rating of 1.11 out of 5 stars on the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but the BBB itself issued Good Sam a grade of A+.

According to multiple reviewers, Good Sam failed to cover unlimited towing even though they had paid for the Good Sam Roadside Assistance plan. Users were also dissatisfied with Good Sam’s unresponsive customer service.

Core policy doesn't offer roadside assistance

The core Good Sam policy does not provide roadside assistance coverage, nor is it available as an add-on. You must buy a separate Good Sam Roadside Assistance plan to receive unlimited towing services.

Good Sam RV Insurance Company plans/offerings

Good Sam is an agency that partners with top insurance companies such as National General, Progressive, Safeco Insurance, and Foremost Insurance Group. Through these companies, Good Sam offers a wide range of RV insurance plans and offerings, including:

Full timers

Good Sam's full-time RV insurance offers customizable coverage options specifically designed for RVers who live primarily or entirely on the road, including:

Medical payments to others — This covers medical expenses incurred by those who are injured while visiting your RV or the property around it.

Personal liability for full-timers — Like vacation liability, this pays for injuries that happen in or around your RV or on your property.

Emergency expense allowance — Good Sam covers lodging and food costs if you are involved in a covered claim over 100 miles from home.

Personal belongings coverage — Good Sam offers up to $3,000 of full replacement cost coverage at no extra costs.

Full replacement cost

Good Sam's optional Full Replacement Cost coverage replaces your RV with a comparable new model if it is stolen and not recovered or totaled in its first five model years. You will receive your full original purchase price after the first five model years, not a depreciated amount. You can then use this amount to buy a replacement RV.

Mexico insurance

Good Sam also provides insurance that covers you while you’re in Mexico. Through its partnership with MexicoInsuranceOnline.com, Good Sam will give you and your RV proper third-party liability insurance as Mexican law requires, whether you are staying in Mexico for an extended period or visiting for the weekend.

Good Sam will also provide the following:

Additional coverage for you and your vehicle, including collision, physical damage, theft and vandalism

The ability to choose from a range of other services and coverage options once your basic Mexican liability coverage requirements are fulfilled

Flexible policy terms

Medical payments

Good Sam's TravelAssist plan offers medical emergency assistance for travelers.

Designed for individuals, families and couples, the Standard plan starts at $89.99 per year and offers the following:

Emergency medical transportation

Security evacuation assistance

Ground ambulance service

RV and vehicle return if you can't drive

Flights home after emergency

Return of deceased remains

Dentist, physician and pharmacy referrals

The Premier plan offers additional benefits for pets and extended family. It starts at $179.99 per month and provides everything in the Standard plan plus the following:

Medical case monitoring

Home hospital evacuation

24/7 nurse helpline

Transportation home if a family member is critically ill

Prescription assistance and replacement glasses

Home hospital evacuation

Diminishing Deductible

Also called a vanishing or disappearing deductible, a diminishing deductible incentivizes safe driving. The better your driving record, the smaller your deductible becomes.

UMBI Stacked

Stacked auto insurance combines the underinsured and uninsured motorist bodily injury (UMBI) coverage limits for multiple policies and vehicles to increase the maximum amount an insurance provider will pay for a claim.

Good Sam RV Insurance policy pricing

Good Sam does not reveal its RV insurance rates or prices. As with other insurance carriers, prices will depend on various factors, such as:

How much coverage you want

Your driving history

Your age

The state your RV is registered in

The value, make, size, model and year of the RV

Your credit history

Your deductible amount

Good Sam offers various discounts. According Good Sam’s website, customers save an average of $521 per year from discounts like:

The Multi-Vehicle Discount lets you save up to 20% by combining your Auto and RV insurance into one single policy.

The Paid-in-Full Discount reduces your RV insurance premium when you use one payment to purchase your annual recreational vehicle coverage.

The Storage Option lets you suspend certain RV insurance coverages when you're not using your recreational vehicle.

The Multi-Policy Discount lets you save up to 10% when you also insure your condo or home with The Good Sam Insurance Agency.

Good Sam RV Insurance financial stability

Financial stability in an RV insurance carrier is essential. You can find carriers' financial strength ratings from credit rating agencies like AM Best, DBRS, Inc. and Demotech.

Good Sam Enterprises, LLC, is underwritten by QBE Europe Insurance, LTD., which recently received a revised rating of Stable from Fitch. This also applies to its subsidiaries, meaning Good Sam RV Insurance is reliably financially stable.

Good Sam RV Insurance product accessibility

Good Sam is less accessible than its competitors. It places different plans, such as Good Sam Roadside Assistance and TravelAssist, on different websites, making it hard for users to understand Good Sam's offerings. That said, Good Sam's main RV insurance site has a detailed Advice Hub that covers RV safety, RV insurance terms and more.

Availability

Good Sam insurance coverage is available to anyone above the age of 18 who has a valid Social Security number and driver's license. You do not need to be a Good Sam RV Club member to buy Good Sam RV insurance.

Good Sam policies are available for various recreational vehicles, including:

Good Sam RV insurance only works in the U.S. but the company offers coverage for Mexico as a separate option.

Contact information

You can contact Good Sam by calling 1-888-514-1116. The operating hours are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET and Saturday, 8:30 am to 6:00 pm ET. The company is closed on Sunday.

User experience

We found Good Sam's websites confusing and lacking in information.

For one, Good Sam's main website does not explicitly state what Good Sam's policies cover. It only mentions three types of insurance policies: specialty, total coverage and Mexico insurance. You must explore the Advice Hub to find other offerings.

Navigating the site and gaining a full understanding of Good Sam's policies and discounts can also be an uphill battle. You must click "Insurance" and "RV Insurance" at the top to learn more about Good Sam's discounts and coverage options. Some of the information about discounts and policies is not located under "Insurance" — instead, you can only find this information in the Advice Hub.

Good Sam RV Insurance customer satisfaction

Good Sam has a customer review rating of 1.11 out of 5 stars and a rating of A+ with the BBB. Many customers complained about Good Sam Roadside Assistance's inability to respond effectively and efficiently to towing requests.

Good Sam RV Insurance FAQ What doesn't Good Sam RV insurance cover? chevron-down chevron-up Good Sam does not reveal what it doesn't cover. Speak to a Good Sam customer representative to learn more about your options. Is Good Sam worth the money? chevron-down chevron-up Good Sam has insurance policies for a wide range of RV users. However, Good Sam RV insurance reviews and ratings on the BBB revealed that many customers are dissatisfied with Good Sam's customer service. They were particularly frustrated by Good Sam's unresponsiveness to towing requests. Does Good Sam cover awnings? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, if you get the proper coverage. Good Sam VIP's Permanent Attachments Coverage covers awnings, tow kits, rubber roofs, antennas and more.

How we evaluated Good Sam RV Insurance

We evaluated Good Sam RV insurance by analyzing the following:

RV insurance plans and offerings

Accessibility

Availability

User experience

Customer satisfaction

Summary of Money's Good Sam RV Insurance review

Good Sam offers a broad range of RV insurance plans, including plans for full-time RV insurance, Full Replacement Cost coverage, coverage for RV trips to Mexico and more. It also pays claims quickly, provides 24/7 service and does not have towing mileage restrictions.

Be aware that Good Sam has a low Better Business Bureau rating. Many customers have complained about its customer service. Good Sam's main website is also hard to navigate, making it difficult for users to learn about Good Sam's offerings. Read our RV rental insurance tips to learn more about your choices.