Buying an extended warranty or home warranty can bring added peace of mind after a major purchase. But are home warranties really worth it? The answer could depend on what you’re buying and how much you worry about appliances, tools and other purchases breaking down and the costs of repairing them.

If you shop at the Home Depot, you might consider adding extended coverage to your next purchase. This Home Depot extended warranty review covers the factors you should know before making that decision. Read on to learn more.

Best for homeowners who shop at Home Depot

Home Depot's extended warranties, officially known as The Home Depot Protection Plans, can be a good fit for customers who enjoy shopping at the popular home improvement chain. They offer long-lasting protection and service timeline guarantees without any deductibles. But there are some drawbacks to consider as well.

Home Depot extended warranty pros and cons

Pros Coverage can last up to five years

Two- or three-day service guarantee (depending on location)

Transferable if you sell the product or appliance Cons Only available for products purchased at Home Depot

Must opt in within 90 days of purchase

No blanket coverage available

Pros explained

Coverage can last up to five years

Home Depot extended warranties for appliances can last three or five years. The company also sells extended warranties for general store merchandise, such as power tools, patio furniture and grills. These can last for two or three years beyond the manufacturer’s warranty.

Two- or three-day service guarantee

Home Depot's extended warranties come with a guaranteed service timeline. If you file a claim, the company promises to send a technician out to repair or replace the appliance within two or three days of submission. Your timeline will depend on your location. Home Depot guarantees a two-day service window for shoppers in the top 100 metro areas. You can expect a three-day service guarantee if you live outside one of those areas.

Transferable if you sell the product or appliance

A lot can change in three to five years. You may replace what you purchased with a new product or move. In either case, you might decide to sell what you bought coverage for to another buyer.

In that situation, the Home Depot warranty service would transfer to the new owner with no additional fee. This could make it easier for you to sell the item as buyers tend to feel more confident purchasing secondhand products when an active warranty still covers them. Note that proof of purchase for the new owner of the product is required to file a claim.

Cons explained

Only available for products purchased at Home Depot

It makes sense that Home Depot would only offer extended warranties on the products it sells. But if you’re still shopping for an appliance or piece of general merchandise, this is something to keep in mind. You would need to purchase from Home Depot to get one of these warranties, which may not be your most affordable option or the best fit for your specific goals. (Bear in mind that Home Depot competitors like Lowe’s offer similar extended warranties.)

Must opt in within 90 days of purchase

Home Depot requires customers to opt into an extended warranty within 90 days of making their purchase. That may be enough time to make a decision in most cases. But if someone buys you a gift or you have a hard time making up your mind, the clock could run out before you decide to secure coverage.

No blanket coverage available

Home Depot sells standalone extended warranties for a single appliance or piece of general merchandise. The company doesn’t offer bundled home warranty packages that cover multiple items under the same blanket policy. This means your costs for an extended warranty from Home Depot could be higher than you expect if you decide to renovate your entire kitchen or pick up several new power tools for your shed. If that’s the case, you may want to consider a broader home warranty policy instead.

Home Depot extended warranty plans

Home Depot has two main categories of extended warranty plans. We look at each below.

Major appliances plan

Major appliance plans are available for refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers and the other large appliances Home Depot sells. Here are the main features:

Choose from five- and three-year plans

24-hour online support

Two- or three-day service guarantee depending on your location

Tech support for smart appliances

50% reimbursement for certain preventative maintenance parts

50% reimbursement for certain cosmetic part replacements

Power surge protection

Free transfer to the new owner when you sell

These plans also come with a “no lemon policy." If your covered item has the same issue three times during the protection plan term, the company will either replace it with a new one or reimburse your original purchase price via a Home Depot gift card.

General merchandise plan

General merchandise plans are designed to cover large non-appliance purchases from Home Depot. This includes power tools, patio equipment and grills, among other items.

General merchandise extended warranties are available for two or three years beyond the manufacturer’s warranty. Policies feature:

Premium tech support for smart home and WiFi-enabled devices

24/7 online claims

No deductibles or hidden fees

The same “no lemon” policy offered by appliance plans

Gap coverage for issues not covered by the manufacturer’s warranty, even before your extended warranty activates

Home Depot extended warranty pricing

The price of an extended warranty from Home Depot depends on the product you want coverage for and its original cost. For example, extended warranty coverage for indoor lawn and garden products costs $3 for an item priced between $15 and $24.99 but $349 for three years of coverage on something that costs between $2,000 and $4,999.99.

Here’s a table covering some of the different extended warranties offered by Home Depot and their prices.

Coverage for Length Original item price Warranty cost Home Depot warranty on small appliances Three years $500 to $799.99 $110 Major appliances (such as a Home Depot washer warranty) Five years $1,000 to $1,499.99 $225 Home Depot water heater warranty Five years N/A $75 Home Depot tool warranty Two years $150 to $199.99 $30 Outdoor lawn and garden items Three years $300 to $399.99 $60

Home Depot extended warranty financial stability

Allstate operates Home Depot extended warranties. This means Allstate’s financial stability is what truly matters when assessing the likelihood of being able to claim your extended warranty in the future, should you ever need to do so.

AM Best recently affirmed its A+ credit rating for Allstate. This rating is given to companies that are believed to have an excellent ability to meet ongoing financial obligations. In plain terms, that means you can feel confident Allstate will honor your Home Depot extended warranty if you ever need to use it.

Home Depot extended warranty accessibility

This section considers the accessibility of Home Depot’s extended warranties for different types of customers.

Availability

Home Depot extended warranties are available for most of the large and small items that the company sells. This includes each of the following:

Major appliances

Power tools

Grills

Mowers

Small appliances

Home electronics

Smart home

Power equipment

Water heaters

Generators

Holiday decor

Fireplaces

The company also sells its extended warranties at different prices based on the cost of the item you buy. This helps expand availability by enabling shoppers with small purchases to benefit from extended warranty protection that isn’t that expensive.

Contact information

Home Depot says the fastest way to file a claim is to do so online. It recommends having your Home Depot warranty number and the covered item with you to speed up the filing process.

Allstate also operates a Home Depot extended warranty phone number through its subsidiary SquareTrade. You can call it to file a claim at 833-763-0688.

If you want to take advantage of your extended warranty plan’s premium tech support, that’s a different Home Depot appliance warranty phone number: 877-971-0013.

User experience

Home Depot's warranty service provides its customers with a streamlined claim-filing experience. The company guarantees service by a technician within a two- or three-day window when you purchase a Home Depot appliances warranty. It also has 24/7 online support available to deliver assistance whenever you need it.

Home Depot extended warranty customer satisfaction

It’s difficult to find Home Depot warranty reviews online, but there’s a lot of customer satisfaction data on Home Depot. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, but customer reviews are mostly negative. The business has earned only a 1.12 out of 5-star score across more than 2,000 user-submitted reviews.

This doesn’t necessarily mean your experience with a Home Depot appliance extended warranty will be bad. However, the largely negative reviews for the company as a whole are worth keeping in mind as you evaluate other factors.

Home Depot extended warranty FAQ How does the Home Depot warranty work? chevron-down chevron-up Most Home Depot products include a manufacturer's warranty that lasts 90 days to one year from the date of purchase. These cover defects, breakdowns and mechanical or electrical failures. If you experience an issue with a product you bought from Home Depot and your manufacturer's warranty doesn't cover it, it may still be covered by a Home Depot extended warranty — if you purchased one. How do I check my Home Depot warranty? chevron-down chevron-up If you purchase a Home Depot extended warranty, its information will be listed on your original purchase receipt. You can also verify the details of your extended coverage on Home Depot's website. One thing to note is that you will need the extended warranty information from your original receipt to file a claim. If you don't want to have to keep the receipt for as long as five years, you can register your plan online to save the necessary information virtually. How do I claim my Home Depot warranty? chevron-down chevron-up You can file a claim online through the Home Depot extended warranty department or over the phone by calling 833-763-0688. Home Depot pledges that a service technician will be sent out for appliance protection plans within two or three business days. However, it doesn't make the same guarantee for its general merchandise Home Depot warranty claims.

How we evaluated Home Depot extended warranties

This review of extended warranties from Home Depot was based on the following criteria:

Pricing: We considered the cost of Home Depot extended warranties and the availability of coverage at different price points.

Terms of coverage: We analyzed the terms of coverage to assess the pros and cons as they relate to purchasers.

Availability: We looked at the categories of products Home Depot offers extended warranties for.

User experience: We considered user experience in the claim filing process.

Customer reviews: We looked at reviews for Home Depot and considered its rating with the Better Business Bureau.

These may not be all the factors that matter in your shopping process for a Home Depot warranty on appliances. You can review our guide covering the best home warranties for more information, search for Home Depot extended warranty reviews online or read up on what a home warranty is for a broader view of these insurance products.

Summary of Money's Home Depot extended warranty review

Home Depot extended warranties offer long-term coverage with no deductibles and a fast-service guarantee. The company also offers 24/7 online Home Depot warranty customer service. However, these products are only available for items bought from Home Depot, and the company doesn’t offer any blanket coverage or bundled deals.

Be sure to read up on how to file a home warranty claim and reasons home warranty companies deny claims next to ensure you get as much value as you’re entitled to if you decide to buy a Home Depot extended warranty.