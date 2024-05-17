Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research may determine where and how companies appear. Learn more about how we make money.

  1. Housing
  2. Home Buying

The Share of Homes for Sale With Price Cuts Hit a 6-Year High

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve, expert in Personal finance, housing, and Reporter at Money
Pete Grieve
Reporter | Joined May 2024
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter at Money who frequently covers news stories about housing topics including home buying, mortgage rates and homeowners insurance.
See full bio
Editor: Brad Tuttle
Brad Tuttle, expert in Personal finance, shopping, consumer trends, and Senior Editor at Money
Brad Tuttle
Senior Editor | Joined January 2014
Brad Tuttle is a senior editor at Money with over 10 years’ experience covering a vast number of personal finance topics, including careers, cars, travel, budgeting, investing, insurance, credit cards, consumer psychology, real estate, banking, and shopping and deals.
See full bio
Published: May 17, 2024 3 min read
Photo collage Couple putting up a For Sale sign in-front of a house
Money; Shutterstock

Homebuyers accustomed to seeing prices going higher and higher are finally getting some relief. The share of home listings with price cuts climbed to a six-year high last month, likely due to weaker demand as a result of high mortgage rates.

In April, 22.4% of home listings had price cuts, a 1.9 percentage point jump from a month prior and an increase from 17.2% in April 2023, according to a new Zillow report.

It’s unusual for so many home sellers to cut their listing prices at this time of year when the housing market is often in overdrive, Skylar Olsen, chief economist at Zillow, said in the report.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Because Everyone Wants The Best Interest Rate — Get Yours
State
New Loan Type
i
Loan Amount
i
$

Find Your Actual Rate at Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) Today!

View Rates
Interest rate estimates for:
Poor/Fair Credit
7.0% - 8.93%
Good/Very Good Credit
6.8% - 8.62%
Exceptional Credit
6.79% - 7.3%

The increase in price cuts comes as sellers have been entering the market at a faster rate than buyers so far this spring homebuying season.

The inventory of homes for sale is still about 36% lower than the pre-pandemic level, but the number of active listings increased 6.4% in April compared to the previous month, according to Zillow’s data.

Meanwhile, mortgage rates surged past 7% in mid-April for the first time in 2024 after inflation data came in hotter than expected, causing buyers to sit back and wait for better financing opportunities.

“The market coasted off of the speed built up in the first three months of the year. Home values continued to grow, but more slowly than the seasonal norm, and the speed of sales fell behind last year’s pace,” Olsen said.

Home values remain high

Unfortunately for buyers, despite a larger share of listings with price cuts, home values are at a record high. Based on Zillow’s index that estimates what existing homes are worth, the typical home value was $359,000 in April. That's a 4.4% increase from level a year ago of $344,000.

Because mortgage rates have soared, the typical monthly payment of $1,908 is up even more in the past year: 11.6%.

Olsen says recent price cuts from sellers could be a sign of “softer price growth ahead” amid weaker demand. However, there's an alternative explanation, which is that the increase in price cuts is more related to sellers going through a “feeling out process." Sellers may be adjusting prices more frequently because it's a complicated real estate environment and some owners have simply initially listed at an unrealistically high asking price.

"The latter scenario becomes more likely in a rapidly changing market like we see today, with relatively few recent sales to compare against,” Olsen said.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Buying a home doesn't have to be hard. Let Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) experts guide your every step.
Consulting with a mortgage expert is a smart way to get all the facts and make a well-informed decision. Click below and book it now.
View Rates

More from Money:

8 Best Mortgage Lenders of May 2024

When Will the Fed Cut Rates? Cooling Inflation Builds Hope for September

Why People Are Giving up on Buying Vacation Homes

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
Imagine finally owning your dream home — Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) can help!
View Rates