Time Is Money: Americans Say Their Time Is Worth $240 an Hour, on Average

Americans consider their time to be extremely valuable: On average, they think it’s worth $240 per hour.

Survey data from Empower, a financial planning company, shows that there’s a huge gap between what workers actually earn and what they feel they deserve.

“Based on this study’s findings of how Americans value their time, two hours of meetings at work cost close to $500 per person,” Empower said in a report.

Based on their valuations of an hour of time, Americans think they should make $499,200 per year — assuming a 40-hour work week. (For comparison, the average salary is $59,384.)

If people earned what they say they are worth, many would elect to work fewer hours per week. The survey found that 44% of respondents want to work part-time but cannot to afford to do so.

How much each generation thinks their time is worth

On the high end of the spectrum, a surprisingly large number of people think their time is worth over $500 per hour. That’s especially true for millennials (people born between 1981 and 1996) — 1 in 4 of whom put the value of their time above $500.

Only 6% of baby boomers (people born between 1946 and 1964) say they’re worth that much per hour, according to the Empower survey, which was conducted by Morning Consult.

In general, younger Americans place the highest value on their time. Here’s how much people think an hour of their time is worth, by generation:

Gen Z: $266.92 per hour

Millennials: $328.84 per hour

Gen X: $215.90 per hour

Boomers: $137.19 per hour

For the record, the federal minimum wage remains stuck at $7.25 per hour, and the average hourly wage for all workers is about $27, according to ZipRecruiter.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Free, personalized evaluation VISIT SITE Free, personalized evaluation from certified debt consultants Over 850,000 clients have enrolled in the Freedom Debt Relief program since 2002

American Fair Credit Council accredited

Settled over $15 billion in client debt since 2002

Recommended for people with $15,000 in unsecured debts and up

No upfront fees Fast and easy application process VISIT SITE Our #1 Choice: Free consultation, 100% Confidential Fast and easy application process

No upfront fees

One-on-one evaluation with a debt coach

Become debt-free in 24 to 48 months

For people with $7,500 in unsecured debts and up

Rated A+ by Better Business Bureau

AFCC Accredited Serving customers with $15,000 of debt VISIT SITE Serving customers with $15,000 of debt and more 100% free, no risk consultation

Significantly reduce your debt

No upfront enrollment fees

Get out of debt in 24-48 months!

Applying won’t affect your credit score

A+ Better Business Bureau rating 30+ years experience in financial services VISIT SITE Customized options to fit your needs 100% FREE initial consultation

One affordable monthly program payment

30+ years experience in financial services

Ideal for consumers with $15,000 or more in debt Consolidation Loans Up to $100,000 VISIT SITE Consolidation loans up to $100,000 Ideal for consumers with over $10,000 in unsecured debt

Flexible repayment terms with your budget in mind

Free quotes are offered

“A” Rated by the BBB

Reviewing offers won't impact credit

Easy pre-approval process with instant decision

More from Money:

6 Best Credit Repair Companies of May 2024

Here’s How Much Debt the Average American Has

How to Ask for a Raise — and Get It — This Year