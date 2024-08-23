We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Personal Finance
  2. News

Here’s How Much Money Americans Think They Need to Be 'Wealthy’ Today

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve, expert in Personal finance, housing, and Reporter at Money
Pete Grieve
Reporter | Joined August 2024
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter at Money who frequently writes about news and trends related to car buying, auto insurance and gas prices.
See full bio
Editor: Brad Tuttle
Brad Tuttle, expert in Personal finance, shopping, consumer trends, and Senior Editor at Money
Brad Tuttle
Senior Editor | Joined January 2014
Brad Tuttle is a senior editor at Money with over 10 years’ experience covering a vast number of personal finance topics, including careers, cars, travel, budgeting, investing, insurance, credit cards, consumer psychology, real estate, banking, and shopping and deals.
See full bio
Published: Aug 23, 2024 3 min read
Photo collage of a man laying down on top of a big stack of hundred dollar bills
Money; Shutterstock; Getty Images

Who qualifies as rich today? The bar for being considered wealthy is shifting, as most people now believe that merely being a millionaire doesn't cut it.

An annual survey from Charles Schwab asks Americans how much net worth it takes to be wealthy. This year, the average answer was $2.5 million, up from $2.2 million in the last two iterations of the survey.

Older generations and residents of expensive cities like San Francisco had the highest thresholds for what net worth qualified as wealthy. Generally, the survey found significant variance in answers based on age and city of residence.

"'Wealth' means different things to different people," Rob Williams, managing director of financial planning at Charles Schwab, said in a release. But for many Americans, reaching "a certain dollar amount" is a key part of how they think about achieving wealth, he added.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Make sure your hard-earned money is protected with a Gold IRA
Gold IRAs help you protect your investments by providing the asset diversification and stability you need. Click on your state to get started.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Invest in Gold

The results of the Schwab survey suggest only a tiny portion of people are rich. If $2.5 million is what it takes to be wealthy, about 2% of Americans actually meet the criteria.

Americans are also somewhat pessimistic about their chances of becoming wealthy. About 10% say they’re wealthy now, and 21% say they’re on track to get there. "Younger Americans, including Millennials and Gen Z, are the most optimistic about being wealthy in their lifetimes (29%)," Schwab said in the release.

It takes a lot less wealth to be considered "financially comfortable," according to the survey. The average net worth people think it takes to be comfortable is $778,000, which is actually down from a peak last year of about $1 million.

Average net worth it takes to be wealthy, by generation

Here's how much money each generation says it takes to be wealthy:

  • All Americans: $2.5 million
  • Boomers: $2.8 million
  • Gen X: $2.7 million
  • Millennials: $2.2 million
  • Gen Z: $1.2 million

Average net worth it takes to be 'wealthy' by location

Here's how much money residents of major cities say it takes to be wealthy:

  • San Francisco: $4.4 million
  • Southern California: $3.4 million
  • New York: $2.9 million
  • Washington, D.C.: $2.8 million
  • Denver: $2.8 million
  • Seattle: $2.8 million
  • Boston: $2.7 million
  • Atlanta: $2.4 million
  • Chicago: $2.3 million
  • Houston: $2.3 million
  • Phoenix: $2.3 million
  • Dallas: $2.2 million
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Qualify for up to 10% in FREE silver

Invest in Gold
Qualify for up to $10k in FREE precious metals*
  • Diversify your portfolio by investing in a precious metal IRA or buy gold and silver directly
  • Highest price buyback guarantee
  • A+ Rating from BBB, AAA Rating from Business Consumers Alliance

Top Precious Metals Company on Inc. 5000

Invest in Gold
Top Ranked Gold Company on the Inc. 5000
  • Lowest price guarantee and no buyback fees
  • Exclusively recommended by Bill O'Reilly, Rick Harrison, & Others
  • A+ Rating from BBB

Price Match Guarantee, No Buyback Fees

Invest in Gold
Longest time in business with 27 years of experience
  • Recommended by Glenn Beck and Judge Andrew P. Napolitano
  • Trusted by over 90,000 customers
  • Rated excellent on Truspilot & AAA on Business Consumer Alliance

Gold IRA Company Scam Guide

Invest in Gold
Provides Guide on Gold IRA Company Scams
  • Augusta representatives available for 1 on 1 sessions
  • Recommended by Hall of Fame Quarterback Joe Montana
  • Available help from Augusta representatives while creating an account
  • Only 3 simple steps to open an account

Most IRAs Qualify for “No Fee For Life”

Invest in Gold
Most IRAs Qualify for “No Fee For Life”
  • 50 years of collective, combined experience in the markets
  • Expert guidance to open a gold IRA account 
  • Low-Cost Bullion, IRA eligible, and numismatic coins available
  • A+ Rating from BBB

View Patriot Gold Group Offer

More from Money:

Best Gold IRA Companies of 2024

What Is the Great Wealth Transfer? (And How Could You Benefit?)

Homeowners Are Refinancing Again as Rates Dip. Should You?

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
Goldco can help you take control of your financial future
Invest in Gold