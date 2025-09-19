Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

Bitcoin (BTC) is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the ever-expanding cryptocurrency universe. You might be familiar with other well-known digital currencies like ethereum (ETH) or stablecoins like tether (USDT). Today, there are a growing number of altcoins (all cryptocurrencies that aren’t BTC). The term has become shorthand for innovative, speculative and often wildly volatile digital currencies.

If you’re hoping to get in on the ground floor of the next BTC, or hope to make money by timing the market as a momentum trader, you might have heard of bitcoin hyper (HYPER), an altcoin with an increasingly high profile.

If you’re curious about HYPER and see it as a potentially exciting investment opportunity, you might want to get it into your crypto portfolio. Here’s what you need to know about how to buy HYPER.

What is bitcoin hyper?

The first — and arguably most important — thing to know about HYPER is that it’s not affiliated with BTC, although it benefits from its association with the most well-known crypto coin.

HYPER is a token designed to operate adjacent to the BTC blockchain, which (in theory) would streamline transactions. (Think of driving on a local street that’s parallel to a traffic-clogged toll road.)

HYPER’s primary use case would be as a proxy for BTC in transactions; in theory, people who hold BTC will be able to use HYPER to send and receive BTC more quickly and cheaply.

Why buy HYPER?

The idea of quicker, cheaper BTC transactions is appealing to users because the bitcoin blockchain has become slower and more expensive to conduct transactions as BTC has become more widely used. HYPER also has potential utility as a token that investors could use to pay gas fees that cover the costs of processing and verifying network transactions.

HYPER’s main selling point is that there’s a viable use case for it in the near term, as well as potential to scale up as the crypto economy continues to grow. The greater the demand, the more valuable the coin — just as the growth of bitcoin itself illustrates.

How to buy bitcoin hyper

If you think HYPER’s potential is worth the gamble, you might be interested in buying it. It hasn’t officially launched yet, but you can get it on a presale. (HYPER's initial presale price when the presale started back in May was about a penny). Be mindful that presales are a gamble. Some projects fail to launch, some never generate enough demand to make the tokens tradeable and some are later discovered to be outright scams.

Currently, you can buy HYPER via the website's official presale page, or via a platform like Best Wallet. You’ll want a Web3-compatible crypto wallet such as Best Wallet, MetaMask or Trust Wallet that facilitates access to decentralized digital assets. You can buy HYPER tokens with either ethereum (ETH), tether (USDT) or binance coin (BNB), although you’ll need to use ETH to cover transaction fees.

After launching, you will likely be able to buy HYPER on major exchanges. Although a launch date has not been established yet, once the token is launched, here’s how you’ll be able to buy HYPER.

Set up a crypto wallet

If you don’t already have a crypto wallet, establishing one is your starting point. If you’re not familiar with digital wallets, you can research them and choose one that meets your needs by browsing Money’s guide to the best crypto wallets.

Crypto wallets can be either standalone or connected to an account on an exchange like Coinbase. When comparing your options to find the best crypto wallet for you, consider the following aspects based on how you intend to use your crypto wallet:

Security features

Fees (common fees include transaction processing — aka. gas fees, trading fees, deposit and withdrawal fees)

Variety of coins and tokens you can access and trade

User-friendliness

Connect to a crypto exchange

Once you have your digital wallet established, you need to make an account on a crypto exchange and link your wallet to it. Smaller tokens tend to start off on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like Uniswap. Many DEXs don’t require you to register or provide personal information such as your name and email address to set up an account.

In general, when your account is established, you can link your crypto wallet to it, but Uniswap has a feature that lets you trade right from your digital wallet without having to make a separate account on the platform. (Not sure which exchange to use? Check out Money’s guide to the best crypto exchanges.)

Best Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet with a built-in DEX aggregator. This means you don’t need a separate account; you can trade tokens directly inside Best Wallet without leaving the app or connecting to Uniswap manually.

On top of that, Best Wallet gives you early access to presales and new tokens through its Upcoming Tokens feature, while its Market Insights toolkit — including real-time sentiment indicators and trending tokens — helps you make smarter buying decisions. Security features include biometric login, PIN protection and a scam scanner that flags risky tokens, so you can buy bitcoin HYPER and manage your assets more securely and easily, all in one app.

After setting that up, you’ll need to fund your crypto wallet to buy bitcoin HYPER. If you fund it with fiat money, you’ll first need to buy crypto to pay for your bitcoin hyper.

Quick guide: Buying hyper with Best Wallet

If you’re using Best Wallet, here’s a quick step-by-step guide to buying HYPER safely during the presale:

Install Best Wallet from your device’s official app store and complete setup. Back up your recovery phrase securely and offline. Fund your wallet with ETH (transfer from an exchange or buy in-app if available in your region). On the official bitcoin HYPER site, select Connect Wallet > WalletConnect > Best Wallet. Choose the asset to swap (e.g., ETH → HYPER). Review the rate, gas fee, and any presale limits. Confirm the transaction in Best Wallet and wait for on-chain confirmation. After the presale ends, return to the site and claim your HYPER to your Best Wallet address.

Caveats and considerations about buying bitcoin hyper

As with all altcoin investments, buying HYPER is highly speculative. For HYPER to be of value over the long term, it has to deliver on its use cases and be able to scale as demand grows. That includes delivering the promised speed to make it an effective proxy for bitcoin, and the technology needs to be secure enough to keep users' information and the store of value in their crypto safe from hackers.

Non-custodial wallets with built-in security features and market insights, like Best Wallet, can help users manage these risks when dealing with speculative tokens.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Swap crypto tokens directly with Best Wallet Swap your tokens directly within the Best Wallet app, including cross-chain swaps with better exchange rates and low fees. Learn More Sponsored by:

More from Money:

Best Crypto Wallets

Best Crypto Exchanges

Best Crypto Trading Apps