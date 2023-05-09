There are many dental insurance providers to choose from, and it can be difficult to know which one is right for you. In this article, we review Humana Dental Insurance to help you decide if the coverage it offers meets your needs. Learn everything you need to know, including the pros and cons of Humana Dental Insurance, its pricing, plan options, customer satisfaction ratings and more.

Best provider network

Humana may be right for you if you're looking for a dental insurance company with an extensive provider network. Over 335,000 dentists and specialists are in the Humana network, so you'll have plenty of options when choosing a care provider. If you already have a dentist, there's a good chance they'll be in-network, too. You can use Humana's website to search for providers by name or to find out if your dentist is in-network. To find new in-network providers near you, you can easily search by zip code.

Using in-network providers is an effective way to lower your out-of-pocket costs. Having a large network of providers to choose from means you have a good chance of finding an in-network dentist without having to travel far from home.

Humana Dental Insurance pros and cons

Pros High J.D. Power rating

Offers plans with no waiting periods

Lifetime deductibles Cons Has enrollment fees

Low annual maximum benefits

Pros explained

Has a high J.D. Power rating

In 2022, Humana Dental Insurance ranked first for overall customer satisfaction based on over 1,200 participant responses. This J.D. Power study took into consideration cost, coverage, communications, customer service and claims and reimbursement.

Offers plans with no waiting periods

With most dental insurance plans, you’ll need to wait a length of time after enrolling before you can get coverage for any care other than preventative services. Humana offers two plans with absolutely no waiting periods. The Preventative Value plan includes preventative and basic services with no waiting period. With the Loyalty Plus plan, you can take advantage of coverage for preventative, basic and major services starting on day one.

Lifetime Deductibles

While most dental insurance plans require you to pay annual deductibles, Humana offers plans with lifetime deductibles. The Preventative Value plan has a $50 individual lifetime deductible. For the family plan, there is a $50-per-person annual deductible that is capped at $150 for the lifetime of the policy. Lifetime deductibles can save you significant money over time.

Cons explained

Has enrollment fees

There's a $35 one-time enrollment fee for the Dental Value insurance plan, plus a $1 monthly administrative fee. The dental discount plan, Dental Savings Plus, has a $15 one-time enrollment fee plus a $1 monthly administrative fee. Not every plan has an enrollment fee, so read the fine print to be certain you know what fees come with your plan.

Low annual maximum benefits

Annual maximum benefits vary by plan, but most cap them at $1,250 per person. Depending on your individual dental needs, this may be enough to cover you for the year. If you need major services, the low annual maximum will likely be a deal breaker. Even if you have great oral health, dental problems sometimes come up unexpectedly. If this happens, Humana's low benefit cap could leave you responsible for a big bill.

Humana Dental Insurance plans/offerings

Humana offers six dental insurance plans plus a dental savings plan. Its dental savings plan differs in that Humana doesn't pay any portion of your dental costs but offers a discount on dental work with select providers.

Not all Humana Dental Insurance plans are available in every state. To find out which plans are offered where you live, visit Humana's website or call to speak to a licensed Humana sales agent. This section reviews three of Humana's most popular dental insurance plans: Complete Dental, Loyalty Plus and Preventive Value. Premium prices vary by location.

Complete Dental

Complete Dental is Humana's most expensive plan. In your first year of coverage, you'll have a $1,250-per-person annual benefit maximum. This increases to $1,500 in your second year. There's a $50 individual and $150 family deductible. You won't have to pay an enrollment fee, though there's a six-month waiting period for basic services and a 12-month waiting period for major services. The Complete Dental plan provides the following coverage:

Routine cleanings, exams and X-rays: You pay 0%.

You pay 0%. Fillings and simple extractions: You pay 20% after the deductible.

You pay 20% after the deductible. Oral surgery, root canals, crowns and dentures: You pay 50% after the deductible.

You pay 50% after the deductible. Orthodontics: Not covered, but a discount may be available.

Loyalty Plus

The Loyalty Plus plan is so named because it increases your benefits each year you're with Humana (though it caps your savings after the first three years of coverage). There's a one-time deductible for the life of the plan. Individuals pay $150, and families pay $450. The annual maximum benefit limit increases yearly. It starts at $1,000 for the first year, increases to $1,250 for the second year, and then to $1,500 for the third year and every year after that. There's no enrollment fee or waiting period.

The Loyalty Plus plan provides the following coverage. Deductibles are shown for Year 1/2/3+:

Routine cleanings, exams and X-rays: You pay 0%.

You pay 0%. Fillings and simple extractions: You pay 60%/45%/30% after the deductible.

You pay 60%/45%/30% after the deductible. Oral surgery, root canals, crowns and dentures: You pay 80%/70%/50% after the deductible.

You pay 80%/70%/50% after the deductible. Orthodontics: Not covered, but a discount may be available.

The Loyalty Plus plan is a more affordable option than Complete Dental but is more expensive than the Preventive Value plan. It could be a smart choice if you currently have good dental health but may need more work done in the future after your benefits have increased.

Preventive Value

Humana's Preventive Value plan offers affordable coverage with limited benefits. There's no yearly plan maximum. For individuals, there's a $50 lifetime deductible. For families, the deductible is $50 per person with a $150 lifetime limit per policy. There's no enrollment fee or waiting period. The Preventive Value plan provides the following coverage:

Routine cleanings, exams and X-rays: You pay 0% after the lifetime deductible.

You pay 0% after the lifetime deductible. Fillings and simple extractions: You pay 50% after the lifetime deductible.

You pay 50% after the lifetime deductible. Oral surgery, root canals, crowns and dentures: Not covered.

Not covered. Orthodontics: Not covered.

Humana Dental Insurance Pricing

Humana Dental Insurance monthly premiums vary by state. Here are several examples of monthly per-person premiums in different states.

Kentucky:

Preventive Plus: $18.49

Loyalty Plus: $28.75

Complete Dental: $47.99

Florida:

Preventive Plus: $19.49

Loyalty Plus: $35.99

Complete Dental: $57.99

Minnesota:

Preventive Plus: $27.99

Loyalty Plus: $36.99

Complete Dental: $64.99

You can find prices for your state by getting a free, no-obligation quote on Humana's website.

Humana Dental Insurance financial stability

Humana is a financially stable company. It has an A- rating from AM Best, a credit rating agency that focuses on insurance providers. Fitch Ratings states that Humana's financial performance and flexibility are strong, as is its ability to repay its loans and take on new financing.

Humana Dental Insurance accessibility

Several factors impact a service's accessibility. We looked at Humana Dental Insurance's availability throughout the U.S. We also looked at what contact information Humana makes available and how easy it is to locate. Finally, we considered users' experiences based on customer testimonials.

Availability

Not all Humana dental coverage plans are available nationwide. None are offered in every state. There's also a lot of variability in pricing from state to state. To find out which plans are offered where you live and how much they cost, you'll need to get a quote online or call to speak to an agent.

Contact information

It's easy to find contact information for Humana Dental Insurance on the company website. The website lists different numbers for different plan members. You can call and talk with an agent Monday through Friday. The Humana Dental Insurance phone number is 1-855-202-4075. There is a TTY number available for those who are hearing-impaired. The website also states that there are agents available who speak Spanish. The company's mailing address is easily accessible on its website as well.

User experience

Online customer testimonials are mixed. Some users report that Humana Dental Insurance customer service is helpful and the company processes claims quickly.

There were 197 complaints filed against Humana Dental with the Better Business Bureau in the past three years. Almost all of the complaints are related to billing issues, such as customers being charged after canceling their plans and having difficulty receiving reimbursements for services. In 2022, there were 20 complaints filed against Humana Dental with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Humana has a mobile app, MyHumana, where you can read your plan and benefit information, view claims, search for a provider and access your digital insurance cards.

Humana Dental Insurance FAQ How do you apply for Humana Dental Insurance? chevron-down chevron-up You can apply online through Humana's website or by calling and speaking to an agent. Sales agents are available Monday through Friday. Starting a quote online is simple. You provide your age and the state where you live, and then you can see the dental plans available to you. To purchase a plan, you'll need to enter your name, date of birth and contact information, and information about anyone else who will be on the plan. Then you add payment information to pay your premium and sign an agreement. Humana makes purchasing a plan online fast and easy. How do you cancel Humana Dental Insurance? chevron-down chevron-up You can cancel your Humana Dental Insurance plan anytime before its effective date or within seven days of the date on your enrollment verification letter. Cancel by calling Humana Customer Care or by sending a written cancellation request through the mail or by fax. How do you get a copy of your Humana Dental Insurance card? chevron-down chevron-up There are a few ways. You can access the digital version of your insurance card on Humana's website or in the MyHumana app. If you'd like a physical copy of your card, you can print one from your account. Through the mobile app, you can also email or fax a copy of your insurance card to yourself, a family member or your provider.

How we evaluated Humana Dental Insurance

We evaluated Humana Dental Insurance based on many factors, including:

Provider network - We considered the number of providers and how accessible their locations were nationwide.

Pricing - When available, we looked at the numbers and the cost of the plan compared to the cost savings the consumer might receive.

Range of plans available - We examined the number of plans and the range of users they might appeal to.

Types of coverage offered - We considered the level of coverage, as well as the limits of coverage for each plan.

Customer satisfaction - Online review sites, as well as J.D. Power's studies, provide the data points for study here.

Availability - We looked at what states each plan was available in and how well that would serve users nationwide.

Summary of Money's Humana Dental Insurance review

Dental care is expensive, and having dental insurance is a great way to lower your out-of-pocket cost. Humana is one of Money's best dental insurance providers thanks to its broad network of providers and a large selection of dental plans. Keep in mind that not all plans are available in every state, and online user reviews are mixed. Choose Humana Dental if you're looking for benefits, such as 100% coverage of all preventive care, over 335,000 Humana Dental Insurance providers, six insurance plans plus a dental savings plan, and easy enrollment.