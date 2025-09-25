How to Insure an E-Bike, Moped or Scooter

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

As four-wheeled vehicles hit new highs in price, e-bikes, mopeds and scooters are emerging as affordable alternatives, not only to cars but motorcycles too. Riding around on a modestly powered two-wheeler obviously isn't ideal for everyone. But if you can deal with the drawbacks, you could save a lot of money and hassle on around-town travel (which may be all you're legally permitted to do on these pint-sized vehicles, as this reporter recently reported in a story about the scooter experience.)

The ways you save with these modest means of transportation includes the cost of insuring them. Coverage can be surprisingly inexpensive, but isn't without its quirks. Regulations vary by state, policies aren’t standardized across insurers and some risks are different, even from riding a motorcycle.

This guide walks you through the protection you might need, the policies that are on offer and the coverage pitfalls to watch for.

Differences among the two-wheeler types

To begin exploring buying policies for this class of vehicles, it’s helpful to define the differences among them, in both the machines themselves and their insurance needs.

Mopeds vs. scooters

Mopeds and some scooters look similar. But engine size and speed set apart these two classes of two wheeler. Those differences matter for insurance and licensing.

A moped typically has a 50cc or smaller engine and a top speed of around 30 mph. A scooter usually has an engine of up to 250cc — as big as a modest motorcycle — and a maximum speed of 60 to 75 mph.

For comparison, motorcycle engines can range far higher, as large as 2,000cc. Even though mopeds and scooters are smaller and slower, they’re generally insured like motorcycles, with liability and optional coverages offered under a variation on a motorcycle insurance policy.

E-bikes

E-bikes are bicycles with an electric motor and battery. Because most states classify them as bicycles, insurance usually isn’t required — and you don’t need a license to ride one either. Some insurers now offer e-bike-specific policies, and certain homeowners or renters insurance may protect your e-bike against damage or theft at home, though generally not while you’re out riding.

Components of coverage

The building blocks of an insurance policy for a moped, scooter or e-bike will be familiar from buying coverage for a car. But policies for these smaller two-wheelers differ from vehicle ones in some key ways.

Liability coverage

Liability coverage protects you if you cause injury to someone else or damage their property — and it’s often the most essential type of protection for riders. Without it, you could be on the hook for repair costs or medical bills if you’re involved in an accident.

Mopeds and scooters are often treated like motorcycles, so liability coverage may be required by law if the engine is 50cc or greater. For bikes that top out at 30 mph or have engines less than 50cc, some states don’t require insurance.

E-bikes, however, are usually excluded from mandatory coverage. Some insurers now offer standalone liability plans. Even if coverage isn’t required where you live, it’s wise to carry it — or to ensure that your umbrella liability policy, if you have one — extends to two wheels. That way you’ll avoid any costly surprises.

Before you try to take your two-wheeled ride for a spin, double-check the requirements in your state so you aren’t caught off guard.

There’s a possible alternative or supplement to a policy that provides liability coverage for your wheels. A personal umbrella liability policy, if you have one, can sometimes provide broader protection for the risk exposure of your vehicle. Examine the terms and conditions of that policy to check.

Collision and comprehensive coverage

Collision coverage is an optional component that covers damage to your own vehicle after a crash, regardless of fault, whereas comprehensive coverage protects against theft, vandalism and fire. This can be especially important for coverage for e-bikes, mopeds and scooters, though, as their modest size and weight allow them to be easily targeted on city streets or in apartment complexes.

If you lease or finance your moped or scooter, your lender may require both collision and comprehensive coverage. Mopeds and scooters are often insured like motorcycles, so collision and comprehensive coverage may be available as part of a motorcycle policy or as an add-on. E-bikes usually require a specialty policy or an add-on to an existing homeowners or renters policy to get similar coverage. There are a few niche e-bike insurers. More on that below.

Homeowners insurance or renters insurance may cover theft if your bike, scooter or moped is stolen, especially if it’s stolen from your home. Also, some e-bike manufacturers and retailers offer warranty or protection plans, which may include theft protection or repair coverage.

What you’ll pay, where to buy

Here’s advice to help you prepare to buy insurance for your alternative two-wheeler, including its likely cost and best places to buy.

Premiums and deductibles

The cost of insuring an e-bike, moped or scooter varies depending on the type of vehicle, engine size, claims history and where you live. Compared with car insurance — which averages about $223 per month for a full coverage policy — coverage for smaller two-wheelers is relatively inexpensive.

Basic liability for a scooter or moped can start as low as $50 to $75 per year. E-bike insurance is also generally affordable, often starting around $75 for liability coverage, though prices vary.

You can opt for deductibles that are in the range of those often held for car policies, of $500 and up. But you may also find options as low as $100. Given the relatively low cost of insurance for these vehicles, you may find it’s affordable to opt for a lower deductible, even though it will raise your premium.

Who sells coverage?

Most large national insurers offer coverage for mopeds and scooters, as do motorcycle-specific insurers like Dairyland and VOOM. But not all insurers offer all protections for these two-wheeled vehicles. Some, for example, do not offer collision and comprehensive coverage for all the modest categories of two wheelers.

E-bike insurance is a relatively new category, but some major insurers now offer it. Niche providers such as Velosurance and BikeInsure offer standalone policies that often include theft protection and repair coverage. Because coverage can vary widely, it’s important to confirm what’s included and whether comprehensive or collision coverage is available.