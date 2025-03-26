We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

Is TSA PreCheck Worth the Money? Travelers Are Divided

By: Liliana Hall
Editor: Katherine Peach
Published: Mar 26, 2025 3 min read
A new survey from Upgraded Points suggests that TSA PreCheck doesn’t necessarily save members time at the airport — although the service was designed to speed up the universally dreaded airport security process.

In the survey, Upgraded Points asked 1,500 travelers — both with and without TSA PreCheck membership — if the service actually saves time at the airport. Travelers with TSA PreCheck reported that they spend 36 minutes, on average, going through security. Non-members said they spend about 43 minutes. Not only is that just a seven-minute difference, but reported TSA PreCheck times were longer than the TSA estimates. According to the administration, 99% of PreCheck lanes should take 10 only minutes to go through.

Respondents with TSA PreCheck also said they arrive at the airport only six minutes later than those without TSA PreCheck. Although shorter lines at TSA PreCheck are among the main selling points for many members, three in 10 travelers reported that the line is shorter only 50% of the time.

TSA PreCheck members report less stress

What travelers are banking on, however, is a less stressful experience. According to the survey, 93% of respondents reported feeling more at ease going through airport security with the help of that green checkmark on their boarding passes. Respondents enrolled in TSA PreCheck rated their stress levels going through airport security at 3.3 out of 10, while non-TSA PreCheck members rated theirs at 7.3.

When TSA PreCheck launched in 2013, dedicated airport security lines and expedited screening procedures became available at more than 200 airports. But with more than 20 million members, even TSA PreCheck lines get crowded.

There are other perks to TSA PreCheck, including the benefit of not having to take off your shoes or remove your laptop or liquids, among other items, from your carry-on at security. Survey respondents who travel frequently noted that this can make a significant difference when justifying the $78 enrollment fee — which the TSA lowered from $85 to $78 in 2022. A membership is active for five years, and renewal for another five years costs $70.

So is TSA PreCheck actually worth it?

For frequent travelers, navigating airport security with the level of ease that TSA PreCheck provides is often essential, especially if membership is one of your travel credit card’s benefits. But for families or individuals who travel only occasionally, it’s a convenience that's worth paying for if it means feeling a little less stressed at the airport.

