Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.

Even Millionaires Are Worried They Can't Afford to Retire

By: Mary Ellen Cagnassola
Editor: Julia Glum
Published: Feb 08, 2023 3 min read
Collage of man thinking of retirement plans
Eddie Lee / Money; Getty Images
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

A million dollars isn’t what it used to be — at least according to millionaires, many of whom say it will take a “miracle” to retire securely.

A recent deep dive into a 2021 survey of 8,550 individual investors from around the world found that millionaires aren’t so different from ordinary folks when it comes to retirement anxiety. In fact, more than a third of people with at least $1 million or more in investable assets were almost as likely to say they can’t afford to retire as investors overall.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Make sure your hard-earned money is protected with a Gold IRA
Gold IRAs help you protect your investments by providing the asset diversification and stability you need. Click on your state to get started.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Start Investing Today

What the data says

The Natixis Global Survey of Individual Investors found that roughly 79% of survey respondents with at least $1 million said they felt able to retire comfortably. High-net-worth individuals also reported that they had more than four times the median assets of the overall survey population, or $2 million versus $450,000.

  • But they only reported a median retirement savings of $650,000, which is just 2.5 times that of the overall survey population.
  • Natixis says this shows "even millionaire investors recognize that financing retirement is no small feat," adding that 36% would "go so far as to say they worry that they’ll never have enough money to retire."
  • In fact, 35% of millionaires surveyed said it'd "take a miracle" to have a secure retirement.

Why millionaires are worried

  • A million bucks is a lot of money, but there are a lot more millionaires now than in the past. Capgemini’s World Wealth Report shows the number of individuals with at least $1 million more than doubled from 10.9 million in 2010 to 20.8 million in 2020.
  • Other factors also influence retirement sentiments — namely, inflation. High-net-worthers are also concerned about low interest rates and public debt resulting in lower public benefits in the future, according to the Natixis survey.
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Put a gold-backed IRA into your golden years
Gold IRAs function much like traditional retirement accounts, but your investment is backed with gold and other precious metals, including silver, platinum and palladium. Click below to get started.
Invest in Gold

Keep in mind

  • Trading platform Merrill Edge says even retirement researchers can’t agree what amount of money people should have saved for retirement because it varies based on factors like age, health, profession and location.
  • However, millionaire or not, there are plenty of steps you can take ahead of time to secure a comfortable retirement. Natixis says retirees should consider the impact of inflation, estimate lifespan, set realistic income goals, take conservative investment risks, and have reasonable expectations for returns.
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Take the first step toward better credit today
Lexington Law leverages its three decades of industry experience to work on your behalf. Don’t let bad credit weigh you down. Click below and get started now.
View Plans

More from Money:

How to Save for Retirement Even When You're in Your 20s and Broke

Save for College or Retirement? New 529 Rule Makes It Easier to Help Your Kid Do Both

It’s Getting Even Harder to Save for Retirement. Here’s What You Can Do