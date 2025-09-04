From Baristas to Influencers, These 68 Jobs Could Qualify for ‘No Tax on Tips’
What do restaurant servers, rideshare drivers, influencers and dog walkers all have in common? For the next four years, they likely won’t owe federal taxes on their tip income.
The Treasury Department on Tuesday released a preliminary list of 68 occupations eligible for the “no tax on tips” deduction created under President Donald Trump’s new tax cuts and spending package, the so-called “big, beautiful” bill he signed into law on July 4.
The measure eliminates federal income taxes on cash tips for millions of workers in roles where tips are common. In 2023, about 4 million workers — roughly 2.5% of the U.S. workforce — were in tipped occupations, according to the Yale Budget Lab.
The tax break is temporary, covering only the 2025-2028 tax years. During that window, eligible workers making less than $160,000 in 2025 can claim up to $25,000 in tax-free tips, with the income cutoff indexed to inflation. (Analysts have expressed doubt over just how helpful the policy will be, given that 37% of tipped workers don't make enough money to even pay taxes.)
Up to this point, the Trump administration hadn't detailed which occupations would qualify. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Axios that he believes the list of eligible occupations is "expansive but fair."
Although Tuesday's list is not final, the administration was required to release it within 90 days of the bill's signing, setting a deadline of Oct. 2. The Treasury must eventually publish an official proposed list in the Federal Register, at which point the public will be allowed to provide comments.
"No tax on tips" eligibility
Here's who qualifies for Trump's "no tax on tips" policy, broken down into eight industries:
1. Beverage and food service
- Bartenders
- Wait staff
- Food servers, non-restaurant
- Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
- Chefs and cooks
- Food preparation workers
- Fast food and counter workers
- Dishwashers
- Host staff, restaurant, lounge and coffee shop
- Bakers
2. Entertainment and events
- Gambling dealers
- Gambling change persons and booth cashiers
- Gambling cage workers
- Gambling and sports book writers and runners
- Dancers
- Musicians and singers
- Disc jockeys, except radio
- Entertainers and performers
- Digital content creators
- Ushers, lobby attendants and ticket takers
- Locker room, coatroom and dressing room attendants
3. Hospitality and guest services
- Baggage porters and bellhops
- Concierges
- Hotel, motel and resort desk clerks
- Maids and housekeeping cleaners
4. Home services
- Home maintenance and repair workers
- Home landscaping and groundskeeping workers
- Home electricians
- Home plumbers
- Home heating and air conditioning mechanics and installers
- Home appliance installers and repairers
- Home cleaning service workers
- Locksmiths
- Roadside assistance workers
5. Personal services
- Personal care and service workers
- Private event planners
- Private event and portrait photographers
- Private event videographers
- Event officiants
- Pet caretakers
- Tutors
- Nannies and babysitters
6. Personal appearance and wellness
- Skincare specialists
- Massage therapists
- Barbers, hairdressers, hairstylists and cosmetologists
- Shampooers
- Manicurists and pedicurists
- Eyebrow threading and waxing technicians
- Makeup artists
- Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors
- Tattoo artists and piercers
- Tailors
- Shoe and leather workers and repairers
7. Recreation and instruction
- Golf caddies
- Self-enrichment teachers
- Recreational tour pilots
- Tour guides and escorts
- Travel guides
- Sports and recreation instructors
8. Transportation and delivery
- Parking and valet attendants
- Taxi and rideshare drivers and chauffeurs
- Shuttle drivers
- Goods delivery people
- Personal vehicle and equipment cleaners
- Private and charter bus drivers
- Water taxi operators and charter boat workers
- Rickshaw, pedicab and carriage drivers
- Home movers
