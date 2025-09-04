From Baristas to Influencers, These 68 Jobs Could Qualify for ‘No Tax on Tips’

What do restaurant servers, rideshare drivers, influencers and dog walkers all have in common? For the next four years, they likely won’t owe federal taxes on their tip income.

The Treasury Department on Tuesday released a preliminary list of 68 occupations eligible for the “no tax on tips” deduction created under President Donald Trump’s new tax cuts and spending package, the so-called “big, beautiful” bill he signed into law on July 4.

The measure eliminates federal income taxes on cash tips for millions of workers in roles where tips are common. In 2023, about 4 million workers — roughly 2.5% of the U.S. workforce — were in tipped occupations, according to the Yale Budget Lab.

The tax break is temporary, covering only the 2025-2028 tax years. During that window, eligible workers making less than $160,000 in 2025 can claim up to $25,000 in tax-free tips, with the income cutoff indexed to inflation. (Analysts have expressed doubt over just how helpful the policy will be, given that 37% of tipped workers don't make enough money to even pay taxes.)

Up to this point, the Trump administration hadn't detailed which occupations would qualify. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Axios that he believes the list of eligible occupations is "expansive but fair."

Although Tuesday's list is not final, the administration was required to release it within 90 days of the bill's signing, setting a deadline of Oct. 2. The Treasury must eventually publish an official proposed list in the Federal Register, at which point the public will be allowed to provide comments.

"No tax on tips" eligibility

Here's who qualifies for Trump's "no tax on tips" policy, broken down into eight industries:

1. Beverage and food service

Bartenders

Wait staff

Food servers, non-restaurant

Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Chefs and cooks

Food preparation workers

Fast food and counter workers

Dishwashers

Host staff, restaurant, lounge and coffee shop

Bakers

2. Entertainment and events

Gambling dealers

Gambling change persons and booth cashiers

Gambling cage workers

Gambling and sports book writers and runners

Dancers

Musicians and singers

Disc jockeys, except radio

Entertainers and performers

Digital content creators

Ushers, lobby attendants and ticket takers

Locker room, coatroom and dressing room attendants

3. Hospitality and guest services

Baggage porters and bellhops

Concierges

Hotel, motel and resort desk clerks

Maids and housekeeping cleaners

4. Home services

Home maintenance and repair workers

Home landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Home electricians

Home plumbers

Home heating and air conditioning mechanics and installers

Home appliance installers and repairers

Home cleaning service workers

Locksmiths

Roadside assistance workers

5. Personal services

Personal care and service workers

Private event planners

Private event and portrait photographers

Private event videographers

Event officiants

Pet caretakers

Tutors

Nannies and babysitters

6. Personal appearance and wellness

Skincare specialists

Massage therapists

Barbers, hairdressers, hairstylists and cosmetologists

Shampooers

Manicurists and pedicurists

Eyebrow threading and waxing technicians

Makeup artists

Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

Tattoo artists and piercers

Tailors

Shoe and leather workers and repairers

7. Recreation and instruction

Golf caddies

Self-enrichment teachers

Recreational tour pilots

Tour guides and escorts

Travel guides

Sports and recreation instructors

8. Transportation and delivery

Parking and valet attendants

Taxi and rideshare drivers and chauffeurs

Shuttle drivers

Goods delivery people

Personal vehicle and equipment cleaners

Private and charter bus drivers

Water taxi operators and charter boat workers

Rickshaw, pedicab and carriage drivers

Home movers

