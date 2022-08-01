25+ Statistics on Pet Health and Insurance

Pets are always there for us. In an effort to bring you the most accurate information possible so you can make the right decisions for you and your pet, we’ve put in over 50 hours of research compiling the most relevant information on pet health and ownership and their associated costs. If you want to do right by your fur baby, read on!

Common Pet Health Issues

There are many considerations to pet ownership, including accidents. For example American Humane, a nonprofit animal welfare organization, estimates that 232,000 pets are poisoned annually in the U.S. Your pet may also be genetically predisposed or susceptible to various medical issues.

Dogs

The Association for Pet Obesity Prevention estimates that 50 million dogs are overweight or obese.

Kansas State University found that at a national level, 34% of dogs are infected with gastrointestinal parasites; in southern states, that number is roughly 1.5 times higher at around 54%.

The Animal Emergency Clinic of San Diego states that approximately 20% of dogs have some form of ear disease.

Cats

In a study last updated in 2021, Cornell University revealed that roughly 2.5% to 5% of healthy cats are infected with the feline immunodeficiency virus. However, if already immunocompromised or otherwise unhealthy, that number can be between three and six times higher, at 15%.

Cornell also reported that the feline leukemia virus affects 2% to 3% of all cats.

The Association for Pet Obesity Prevention estimates that 56 million cats are overweight or obese.

The Pandemic Pet Effect

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, lots of folks turned to their pets for companionship or even brought new ones into their home:

In a 2020 study, Washington State University revealed that 70% of respondents said their pet decreased feelings of loneliness.

Of those surveyed by the American Pet Products Association, 15% reported acquiring a new pet since the beginning of the pandemic

Pet Ownership

More people own pets than ever before:

Statista and the American Pet Products Association say that 70% of American households own one or more pets

Pet ownership increased by approximately 3.5% from 67% in 2019

Statista found that the millennial demographic group represented the largest proportion of pet owners, composing 32%

Breakdown of Pet Owners by Demographic Group % Millennials 32% Boomers 27% Gen X 24%

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, dogs are the most popular type of pet, followed by cats

Pet Ownership by Species % Dogs 38.4% Cats 25.4% Birds 2.8%

Readiness for Emergencies

If your furry friend seems to pick the worst times possible to get sick or hurt, it's more likely that you aren't well prepared — and you're not alone. According to a May 2021 Federal Reserve report on Americans' economic well-being, roughly a third of Americans can't afford an emergency:

Some 36% of Americans revealed they couldn’t cover an emergency of $400 or more with cash

Another 15% stated they would have to use a credit card, incurring interest

Average Cost of Treatment

It's no secret that veterinary care can be expensive. The American Pet Products Association estimates that pet owners spent $34.3 billion on vet care and products in 2021. Even when talking about routine, pre-planned visits, veterinary care doesn't come cheap.

Annual Medical Costs

Treatment Dogs Cats Routine Medical Costs $225 $160 Preventative Medication $185 $140 Spay/Neuter $300 $150 Initial Medical Costs $300 $150 Dental $500 $700

(Source: ASPCA)

Naturally, emergencies can set you back even more. Preventive Vet, a blog run by a team of accredited veterinarians estimates that:

An ER exam can cost between $100 and $200

Basic blood tests could set you back anywhere between $80 and $200

Imaging can cost as little as $150 for an X-ray or as much as $600 for an ultrasound

Hospitalization can cost as little as $600 for one day or as much as $3,500 for five days

Emergency surgery can set you back as much as $5,000

The Average Cost of Insurance

Given the unpredictable nature of pet-related expenses and how much they can add up, it could be sensible to consider taking out pet insurance.

Monthly premiums average $50 for dogs and $28 for cats

Plans typically reimburse 70% to 90% of covered expenses

Several premium discounts are available, such as discounts for enrolling multiple pets or paying annually

With a broad choice of providers available, finding an option that fits your budget and works for you and your pet is incredibly easy

Adoption Rate

Considering the cost of treatment, its unpredictable nature, and the comparative affordability of insurance, the amount of people who actually insure their pets is comparatively small. The North American Pet Health Insurance Association reports only 4.4 million pets were insured in 2021. Compared with the number of pet owners, this number is staggeringly small, representing only 4.9%.

