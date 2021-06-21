Best Prime Day Deals on Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has arrived with all sorts of great deals, including awesome sales fitness trackers and smartwatches from top brands like Garmin, Fitbit and Samsung.

The Prime Day sales feature discounts of nearly 50% off, making it easier than ever for you to track your activity and progress — whether for weight loss, fitness or overall health — while the sun is out and the trails are calling.

Before you start shopping, take note that most Prime Day deals available only to subscribers of Amazon Prime, the membership program that includes two-day (or faster) shipping on most Amazon purchases, as well as unlimited streaming of video and music content. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of Prime to people who haven’t been subscribers recently.

Best Prime Day deals on Fitbit fitness trackers

If you want a simple tracking device with proven quality and good smart features, take a look at the Fitbit Inspire 2. It is selling for $56.99 during the Prime Day sale, almost half of its original $99.95 price tag.

The Inspire 2 is a small model with a tiny screen that can almost pass as a bracelet, but with a pretty complete set of fitness and health tracking features that include steps, distance, heart rate, sleep cycles and calories burned (although this last one isn’t the most accurate). It can sync to your phone and notify you when you receive phone calls and text messages. Keep in mind, though, it only does so for messages directly to your phone number, not from third-party services like WhatsApp and Facebook.

Other small trackers similar to Fitbit are on sale too. You can get Amazon's Halofor $69.99, for a discount of $30 from its regular price. The Halo is very similar to Fitbit’s Inspire. It tracks heart rate, steps, calories, and adds a fairly unique feature — voice tone tracking. So, if you’d like to track your moods, the Halo will help you do that, by noting whether you sound happy, excited or angry.

Also, when paired up with a $3.99-a-month membership, the Halo has more features than its competitors, like body composition analysis and, coming soon, body part-specific movement tracking. Whether all of this is creepy or useful is for you to decide, but it’s definitely one of the most feature-packed trackers at this price and size. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a screen (you see progress on your phone), so while it passes as a bracelet, it’s not as easy to track your information when out on a run or away from your phone.

Prime Day deals: Garmin fitness trackers and Samsung smartwatches

For hardcore hikers and runners, Garmin has some good deals on its rugged fitness/outdoor watches, like the Garmin Instinct Solar. The Instinct has top-notch features designed for the outdoors, like an altimeter, barometer for pressure and GPS, and it meets military standard for heat, shock and water resistance. (A watch with GPS helps track speed and distance more accurately and without the need of a phone, but doesn’t offer navigation functions.) Another big perk: the Instinct can recharge with solar energy, so you can keep going and going without worrying too much about its battery. Normally selling for $399.99 — and never before dipping below $290 as far as we’ve seen — you can get it today for $249.99 if you’re a Prime member.

That’s not the only Garmin deal that jumped out as us. If you want a big screen with more smartphone integration, check out the Garmin Venu, going for $219.99 instead of its regular $349.99. It’s sleeker, and lets you check phone notifications and even control apps like Spotify. While it’s not as tough as the Instinct and requires regular charging, it does have all the same tracking features, including GPS. Consider it the city version of the Instinct.

Finally, delving more into smartwatch territory, Samsung has the Galaxy Active 2 and 2S (a smaller version) on sale today for $167.19 and $151.99, respectively. That’s around a 35% discount on both. They’re not as outdoorsy as Garmin, but provide great fitness tracking and smartphone integration for a very good price, especially if you get it under $200.

If you’re a Galaxy phone user, you’ll really get your money’s worth. Overall, you’ll get a more seamless and reliable connection between devices; and, as a bonus, you can charge the Galaxy watch with your phone through the wireless Qi powershare.

These Samsung devices can easily pass as regular (and elegant) watches, especially if you customize the screen and change the strap to leather. For the sale price, the Galaxy Active Line is a great choice for someone looking to track their fitness and health journey while enjoying the benefits of a high-tech smartwatch.

