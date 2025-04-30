Time Is Running Out to Get a Real ID. Here's Everything You Need to Know

If you plan to fly within the U.S., take note: The deadline to get a Real ID is running out. Starting May 7, you'll need a Real ID-compliant driver's license or ID card to board a domestic flight. Otherwise, you risk being delayed by the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA — or not allowed to fly at all.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish stricter security standards for state-issued identification cards in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Enforcement of the law has been repeatedly delayed due to various factors, including a backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns that the Department of Homeland Security, or DHS, “grossly underestimated” implementation costs. In 2008, the federal government estimated it would cost roughly $10 billion to implement the law nationwide — down from its original estimate of $23 billion.

Now, 20 years after the fact, residents of all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and the five major U.S. territories are finally required to be Real ID compliant. And, yes, this time it’s actually happening.

Below, we break down everything you need to know about Real IDs, including how to get one and what you need to know before traveling without one.

What is a Real ID?

A Real ID is a state-issued driver’s license or identification card that is fully compliant with the Real ID Act. The act requires that U.S. residents 18 and older obtain a Real ID to fly domestically or visit certain federal facilities such as military bases, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Cards that meet the Real ID requirements are typically marked with a black or gold star in the top right corner, although they may vary in appearance depending on the U.S. state or territory you reside in. For example, in California, a Real ID is marked with a gold bear and star.

How do I know if I already have a Real ID?

All 50 states, the District of Columbia and the five major U.S. territories have been issuing Real ID-compliant licenses and IDs since 2020. But as of 2024, only 56% of state-issued licenses and ID cards currently in use are considered Real ID-compliant.

Visit your state's driver's license bureau to find out which Real ID symbol indicates compliance. Then, check that your current state-issued driver’s license or identification card meets your state's requirements. In South Carolina, for example, Real IDs are marked with a gold star in the top right corner. Texas has a star set in a gold circle. Other states like Virginia and Maryland are marked with a star inside a black circle.

Some states have online tools that let you check your Real ID status online. In Maryland, New York and Wisconsin, for example, you can check your status by entering your driver's license or ID number into an online database.

When is the deadline to get the Real ID?

The Real ID Act will be enforced starting May 7, 2025. You can still get a Real ID after that date, but be aware that you may have trouble flying or entering certain federal facilities without the proper identification.

How do I get a Real ID?

To get a Real ID, visit your state’s driver’s licensing agency website to learn about how to apply and what documentation you’ll need as proof of identification. According to the Department of Homeland Security, or DHS, you must provide — at a minimum — your full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number and two proofs of residence.

In many cases, you’ll likely need to schedule an in-person appointment to renew your license — a process that can be time-consuming and may require taking time off work and traveling to a motor vehicle administration office.

How much does it cost to get a Real ID?

The cost of a Real ID largely varies depending on the state you live in and whether or not you currently have a driver's license or ID. In some states, the cost to obtain your first Real ID will be the same as renewing, replacing or applying for a new card. This is the case in states like Alabama, where the fee to renew, replace or apply for a new card is $36.25 However, some states charge more. In Pennsylvania, for example, you'll a one-time fee of $30 in addition to your standard renewal fee.

If your current license isn't up for renewal yet, but you're planning a trip, it's probably a good time to get a Real ID. Keep in mind additional fees for a duplicate ID might apply, depending on the state you live in. In Maryland, for instance, residents have to pay a $20 fee for a duplicate driver's license that is Real ID compliant.

If updating your license isn't feasible right now, don't panic. There's no rush to get a Real ID if you have a valid passport or can otherwise prove your identity with an alternative form of ID from the TSA's approved list.

Can I get a Real ID online?

It depends on which state you're in. Some states like Texas, Michigan and Oklahoma require you to apply for a Real ID in person. Other states such as Virginia and California allow you to start the application online but require you to finish the process in person by bringing your documentation to one of your state’s driver’s licensing offices.

How long will it take to get a Real ID?

After you submit your documentation, the time it takes to receive a Real ID will depend on the state issuing it. However, as the deadline approaches, there have been reports of long lines at DMVs across the country, including states like Tennessee and Pennsylvania. Some folks have reported waiting for up to six hours.

From there, it typically takes 10 to 15 business days for your physical ID to arrive — although mailing times vary by state. However, you'll likely receive a temporary paper document same day.

Keep in mind that the TSA won't accept a temporary ID at the airport. If you plan to travel before receiving your physical Real ID, make sure you bring one of the approved forms of ID listed below (such as a U.S. passport).

Can I travel without a Real ID?

Yes, you can still travel if you can’t secure a Real ID by the May 7 deadline. However, you must carry one of the following forms of identification:

State-issued enhanced driver’s license (EDL) or enhanced ID (EID)

U.S. passport or passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

A photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs)

HSPD-12 PIV card

HSPD-12 PIV card Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Can a Real ID be used in place of a passport?

No. A Real ID cannot be used in place of a passport for international travel.

Do minors need Real IDs?

The TSA doesn’t require children under 18 to show identification for domestic travel. However, different airlines have specific ID requirements for minors, so double-check with the airline directly before traveling with a minor.

What happens if I don’t get a Real ID by May 7?

You will need to show a Real ID-compliant license or ID card to board domestic flights in the U.S. or to enter certain federal facilities beginning May 7, 2025. Failing to do so will likely result in delays. According to the TSA, fliers won't necessarily be turned away when traveling domestically without a Real ID if they comply with an additional verification screening, which includes "collecting information such as your name and current address." However, the TSA can still turn you away if it can't verify your identity or if you choose not to provide acceptable identification.

If your license or ID card isn’t Real ID-compliant, you also can show another form of documentation, such as a valid U.S. passport or passport card (see above for the full list).

Do I need a Real ID to vote?

No. Regardless of whether you have a standard, enhanced or Real ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card, your identification will be accepted at any polling place in the U.S. as long as it is valid and meets your state's requirements. Find out what your state’s voter identification laws are here.

I’m a permanent resident of the U.S. Do I need to apply for a Real ID?

Permanent and non-permanent residents with the appropriate paperwork are eligible to apply for a Real ID. However, non-U.S. citizens can fly domestically after May 7 without a Real ID as long as they carry a valid permanent resident card or foreign government-issued passport.

