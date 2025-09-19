We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Housing
  2. Renting

10 U.S. Cities Where Rent Is Finally Dropping

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve, expert in Personal finance, housing, and Lead News Reporter at Money
Pete Grieve
Lead News Reporter | Joined September 2022
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter at Money who frequently covers news stories about housing topics including home buying, mortgage rates and homeowners insurance.
See full bio
Editor: Katherine Peach
Katherine Peach
Associate Editor | Joined January 2025
Katherine Peach is an associate editor with a focus on news and email at Money. She didn’t always intend to write about money. She’s a classically trained pianist who dreamed of becoming an archaeologist. However, in 2007 Katherine began working in financial publishing as an editor for Agora Inc. (Apparently, unearthing ideas about improving your personal finances isn’t such a bad career alternative!) Katherine’s writing and editing work has been featured in Investing Daily, Clever, Investor Junkie, The Palm Beach Letter, Truth & Plenty, Independence Monthly, NICHE, AmericanStyle, AntiqueWeek, Millennial Money, Money Done Right, TheStreet, Sure Dividend and many others. Katherine holds a Bachelor of Arts in Ancient Studies with concentrations in Archaeology and Ancient Languages and a minor in Literature from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
See full bio
Published: Sep 19, 2025 10:32 a.m. EDT 3 min read
Las Vegas
Getty Images

Rents are falling in most of the U.S., offering minor relief from high housing costs after a major run-up in prices from 2019 to 2022.

In five markets, the median asking rent is down more than 5% in the past year, according to a Realtor.com report Tuesday. At the top of the list: Denver (-7%). The Mountain West metropolis is followed by several Sun Belt cities, including Austin (-6.5%) and Phoenix (-6.2%).

The downward trend across the U.S. is creating opportunities for renters to move to find better deals. "High rental prices have been a major factor keeping many renters in place, leading to lower mobility," the report said. "With asking rents declining over the past two years, renters now have greater incentives to relocate rather than stay put."

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Build equity with your own home instead of paying rent to a landlord
State
New Loan Type
i
Loan Amount
i
$

Find Your Actual Rate at Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) Today!

View Rates
Estimated interest rate*
7.01%
Money’s methodology:
*Based on the U.S. average rate for consumers with an Exceptional Fico score (780+) getting a conventional loan, no points, and a 20% down payment. Actual rates may vary. Click "View Rates" to contact Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) for a more accurate quote.

Rent prices are falling, but remain elevated

After peaking above $1,750 in August 2022, the median rent has since dropped by $46, or 2.6%, to $1,713 for 0-2 bedroom units. Rent prices are finally cooling amid a "surge in new supply," the report said.

Still, it's a small decline in comparison to the spike that preceded it. Prices boomed during the pandemic due to a shortage of rental properties and increases in home prices. Compared to 2019, the median rent is up 17% (or $249 per month).

Some cities have experienced steep rent declines since August 2022. "In particular, rents in Las Vegas, Nevada (-13.6%), Atlanta, Georgia (-13.6%), and Austin, Texas (-13.4%), are seeing the largest declines from their peaks, highlighting prime opportunities in these markets," the report said.

10 cities where rents are dropping fast

August was the first month since March that rents dropped, likely "signaling the start of the rental market’s seasonal slowdown," according to the report, which documented rent trends in the 50 largest metro statistical areas.

Here are the top 10 cities where median rents prices are dropping:

  1. Denver, Colorado: $1,785 (-7% year-over-year)
  2. Austin, Texas: $1,436 (-6.5%)
  3. Phoenix, Arizona: $1,471 (-6.2%)
  4. Raleigh, North Carolina: $1,471 (-5.9%)
  5. Nashville, Tennessee: $1,515 (-5.1%)
  6. San Diego, California: $2,720 (-4.9%)
  7. Jacksonville, Florida: $1,482 (-4.9%)
  8. Riverside, California: $2,089 (-4.8%)
  9. Las Vegas, Nevada: $1,443 (-4.6%)
  10. Louisville, Kentucky: $1,242 (-4.2%)
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Buy your home with more convenience and less hassle

View Rates

Streamlined loan application, 100% online 

  • 30-Year FHA 203(k) Jumbo & Adjustable Rate Loans
  • Get pre-approved in minutes
  • Receive custom mortgage solutions
  • Customize loan terms and costs to fit your budget

View Rates

100% online application available

  • Home Equity Loans or Cash-Out Refinance
  • Pay off higher interest rate credit cards
  • Home Improvement or buy a vacation home
  • 311k+ positive reviews, A rating from the BBB

View Rates

Get rates & pre-qualified in minutes

  • Low Rates: Quick Quote and Approval
  • Rate Lock Protection. Lock Now Before Rates Go Up
  • Pre-Approval Letter with Rate Lock Protection
  • Over $100 Billion Funded. 21 Years in Business

View Rates

Shop for your mortgage and save thousands

  • Compare multiple offers from top lenders
  • Get market-beating rates, save up to $28,000
  • No hard credit checks and sales pressure
  • It's complete free - no cost to you, ever

NMLS #1450805 © RateGravity Inc. DBA Own Up

View Rates

Compare lenders and loan options with ease

  • Simple, secure process for today’s homebuyers
  • Fast access to VA, FHA, USDA & jumbo loans
  • Connect with local, regional, and national lenders
  • Support for first-time and repeat homebuyers

More from Money:

8 Best Mortgage Lenders of 2025

Home Prices Are Back on the Rise — Even in 'Affordable' Cities

Top 10 U.S. Cities Where Home Sellers Are Offering Perks to Sweeten the Deal

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
Imagine finally owning your dream home — Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) can help!
View Rates