Here Are the States Getting the Most (and Least) Stimulus Check Money

By Julia Glum
4:28 PM EDT
Money; Getty Images

The IRS is making (relatively) fast work of sending out stimulus payments to Americans during the coronavirus crisis. As of Friday, the government says it’s distributed more than 130 million of the 150 million economic impact payments outlined in the CARES Act.

But as you might expect, certain states are faring better than others.

Newly released numbers show that California has received the most stimulus payments, with 13.6 million checks adding up to over $22 billion in total. Statistically, this makes sense — the Golden State has the biggest population in the nation, so it follows that it would see the most disbursements.

On the other end of the spectrum is Wyoming, the state with the smallest population and fewest number of checks to date. Roughly 226,000 payments have been made there, totaling just under $408 million.

The CARES Act provided for one-time economic impact payments of $1,200 per person making under $75,000 a year, with diminishing amounts for earners above that threshold. Taxpayers were also supposed to receive $500 for each of their dependents, though there have been widespread reports of deposits missing that bonus.

If you add up the IRS’s state-by-state totals and divide by the number of payments, the average stimulus check comes out to $1,699. Back-of-the-envelope math indicates that Washington, D.C., has the lowest average payment at $1,386. Utah, which has the largest average household size, has the highest average stimulus check at $1,944.

Couples who file taxes as married couples receive their stimulus payments together, and payments allotted for eligible children are lumped into the same household check as well. So it makes sense that states where bigger families are common will have a higher average payment compared to spots with more singles and smaller families.

Scroll over the map below to see how much money people in your state have received so far. Then read on to see the top five states with the most stimulus payments:

States With Highest Stimulus Check Payment Totals

Naturally, the states with the biggest populations also tend to have received the most stimulus checks. Here are the top 5:

California

Number of stimulus payments: 13,564,730

Total amount of stimulus payments: $22,465,995,771

Texas

Number of stimulus payments: 10,728,541

Total amount of stimulus payments: $18,796,209,760

Florida

Number of stimulus payments: 9,169,713

Total amount of stimulus payments: $15,173,922,832

New York

Number of stimulus payments: 7,737,476

Total amount of stimulus payments: $12,523,017,409

Pennsylvania

Number of stimulus payments: 5,215,824

Total amount of stimulus payments: $8,821,284,132

Remember: The IRS sent out stimulus payments first to people for whom it had direct deposit information on file. So if you haven’t gotten your payment yet, you may want to use the Get My Payment tool to update your data or track your check. And you might want to do so sooner rather than later. The IRS just set a Wednesday deadline for Americans to sign up to get their stimulus money via direct deposit.

