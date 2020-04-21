Here's Why You Can't Call the IRS About Your Stimulus Check

“Do not call.”

That’s one of the first things you’ll see on the IRS web page focused on “Coronavirus Tax Relief and Economic Impact Payments,” otherwise known as stimulus checks.

People have many questions about the stimulus checks. They’re the coronavirus relief payments that give up to $1,200 per adult and $500 per child under age 17 to those who meet the eligibility requirements and have their information on file with the IRS or select other federal agencies. Among the stimulus check questions people might want answered:

• Who gets stimulus checks first?

• Can you track your stimulus check?

• Where’s my stimulus payment?

• What happens if your stimulus check goes to the wrong bank account?

• Why is the IRS portal showing me a “Payment Status Not Available” message?

• When are paper stimulus checks being mailed?

But you won’t be able to call the IRS and talk to a live customer service representative about any of these issues. To fill in the gaps, MONEY has tried to answer these questions and many others as best we can with our ongoing coronavirus coverage.

Why can’t you get the IRS on the phone? Basically, the IRS doesn’t have anyone to answer the phones. And the reason why is the same reason that stimulus checks are being issued in the first place: the coronavirus.

What Happens When You Call the IRS About Stimulus Checks

In order “to protect the public and employees, and in compliance with orders of local health authorities around the country,” the IRS says it is offering very limited services right now — and no live customer service assistance over the phone. The IRS still operates an automated phone service where you can get some information, but the agency says that this line does not offer any help regarding stimulus check payments:

“IRS phone lines supported by customer service representatives for both taxpayers and tax professionals are not staffed at this time. To check on regular tax refund status via automated phone, call 800-829-1954. (This line has no information on Economic Impact Payments.)”

When you call the IRS’s 800 number, a voice says, “At this time, we are unable to provide live assistance due to reduced staff levels.” The phone line offers warnings about scams and a directory with automated information regarding tax refunds, but nothing to address questions about stimulus payments. “We apologize for the inconvenience,” the voice says.

You could write a letter to the IRS, we suppose, but getting information this way would take even longer than usual. Probably much, much longer. The IRS’s mail processing has been drastically scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic, and for the time being the agency is not even looking at paper tax returns — causing tax refund delays for people filing that way.

Use the IRS Portal and Get My Payment App

With no live person to call at the IRS, your best bet for getting information now is the IRS website. For basic questions about issues like who is eligible for payments and what steps (if any) you need to take to get your check, head to the IRS FAQ page about stimulus checks.

Another part of the online IRS portal has a page detailing how to use the tools it’s created for coronavirus payments, with a special focus on whether you should use the Get My Payment app or the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” form. A separate page just addresses frequently asked questions about Get My Payment.

Basically, you’ll want to use the “Non-Filers” form if you haven’t filed taxes for 2018 or 2019 — perhaps because your income level was so low you weren’t required to file — and you’re eligible for a stimulus payment. If you don’t register here, you might not get your money.

The Get My Payment app is intended to let you track the status of your payment, get an estimated date for the payment’s arrival if it’s been scheduled, find out how the payment will be made (direct deposit or paper check), and add direct deposit information if it’s not already on file with the IRS and your payment hasn’t been processed yet.

Be aware, however, that many Get My Payment users have been frustrated with “Payment Status Not Available” and “Please Try Again Later” messages when trying to get information from the app. The system has some glitches, and people have been complaining about everything from error messages while attempting to log in, to puzzlement over why they’re receiving a paper check when they requested direct deposit.

Unfortunately, for the time being, there’s no one you can call at the IRS who can answer questions about any of these issues.

