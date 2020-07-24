5 critical action steps every first-time homebuyer must know
Advertiser Disclosure

Here's Who Gets a Second Stimulus Check, and How Much It'll Be — Most Likely

By Brad Tuttle
3:27 PM EDT
Money, Getty Images

Americans overwhelmingly say they want a second round of $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks. Now, three months after the first stimulus checks began making their way to taxpayers, the government appears ready to pay up once more.

According to a recent survey conducted for Money, 42% of Americans said they need a second stimulus check to cover essential expenses like housing and food, while an additional 32% said another stimulus payment would be “helpful but not necessary” to pay the bills.

The possibility of a second direct stimulus payment to help struggling Americans and boost the economy has been discussed for months. It’s now expected that a GOP proposal led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will be issued early next week. According to multiple reports, the estimated $1 trillion GOP proposal will consist of a series of different bills focused on separate relief efforts — including unemployment benefit extensions and funding for reopening schools and coronavirus research. And yes, one of the bills is expected to provide a second round of stimulus checks.

None of the details in the GOP plan are officially confirmed, and the proposal’s components are up for negotiation and could be changed between the time it’s released and it goes to a vote in Congress. It’s then possible that the final bill(s) might be delayed, or even quashed.

But the way things are looking at the moment, if you received a $1,200 coronavirus relief payment from the IRS before, you may very well get another $1,200 stimulus check soon.

Stimulus Check Eligibility: Who Qualifies for a Second Payment?

On Thursday, July 23, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that the new GOP coronavirus relief package would include direct stimulus payments to Americans, and that eligibility for checks and payment amounts would be the same as the first round of stimulus checks.

When asked by reporters about how the second round of stimulus payments would be structured, Mnuchin said, “We’re talking about the same provision as last time, so our proposal is the exact same proposal as last time,” according to The Hill.

In other words, anyone who received a first stimulus check would receive a second stimulus check, for the same dollar amount. If you’ve forgotten what the stimulus check eligibility rules were the first time around, here are the basics:

• For most recipients, stimulus checks, or “Economic Impact Payments” in the words of the IRS, are based on your adjusted gross income (AGI) in your tax returns.

• Individual tax filers with an AGI of $75,000 or less, and married couples filing jointly with a combined AGI up to $150,000, would receive the maximum amount: $1,200 per adult.

• Individual tax filers with an AGI between $75,000 and $99,000, and married couples filing jointly with a combined AGI between $150,000 to $198,000, are also eligible with stimulus checks, but they won’t get the full $1,200 per adult — the amounts taper off as income levels increase. Anyone with an AGI above the upper threshold is not eligible for stimulus payments. Also ineligible, according to the IRS: “aliens” (a.k.a. non-citizens) and people who are incarcerated.

• Families with children under the age of 17 claimed on their tax returns receive extra stimulus payments, allocated at $500 per eligible child.

Do College Students and Adult Dependents Qualify for Stimulus Checks?

If the second round of stimulus checks follows the same rules as the first payments, then these and other individuals will again be excluded. “Democrats have been pushing to expand that group to include college students, adult dependents and households where some members are noncitizens,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

All of these groups would be left out if the first stimulus payment’s eligibility rules are applied to the second round, though the Journal cited a source saying that the new “Republican plan is likely to include adult dependents.”

When Is the IRS Sending New Stimulus Checks?

The IRS was surprisingly fast in the issuing of the first round of stimulus checks. If and when the second stimulus payments are approved and signed into law by President Trump, it may again only take a short few weeks afterward for the money to arrive in your bank account. (As before, the fastest way to get your stimulus check is via bank direct deposit.)

If things go smoothly — a big IF — you could be in possession of a second stimulus check by Labor Day, if not sooner. Speaking to CNBC on Thursday, Secretary Mnuchin said, “The President’s preference is to make sure that we send out direct payments quickly so that in August, people get more money.”

