Who Gets A $1,200 Stimulus Check? When Will the IRS Send Them? And Answers to All Your Other Coronavirus Payment Questions

The monumental coronavirus stimulus package is 247 pages long and contains $2 trillion worth of emergency aid to small businesses, millions of unemployed workers, and more, plus measures to help airlines, hospitals, and other industries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the provision that probably gets the most attention in the coronavirus stimulus package — officially known as the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) — is the one that pays everyday Americans up to $1,200 apiece.

The IRS refers to these stimulus checks as “economic impact payments,” and it’s created an official web page to explain who is eligible and how the program works.

Here’s our easy-to-understand guide with answers to all your stimulus check questions.

Who Gets a Coronavirus Stimulus Check?

The vast majority of Americans are eligible to receive a stimulus check, and in most cases you don’t have to take any action to receive your payment.

An individual tax filer with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less, and married couples jointly making up to $150,000, will receive the maximum amount: $1,200 per adult. Families with children under age 17 will also receive $500 per child. So, for example, a two-parent family with two kids under 17 and household income of $100,000 would receive a stimulus check for $3,400 ($1200 x 2) + ($500 x 2).

If you are in a higher-income bracket, you may still be eligible to receive a check — but you won’t get the maximum payment. Stimulus check amounts start decreasing as the adjusted gross income levels surpass those cited above, and they phase out entirely for individual tax filers making over $99,000, and for married couples filing jointly earning over $198,000.

Take note that the figure used for determining stimulus check payments is not your salary but your adjusted gross income. What’s that? As the IRS explains, it’s basically your total income (wages, as well as dividends, capital gains, and other income) minus certain deductions, including student loan interest and retirement account contributions. Stimulus payments are based on your adjusted gross income in your 2019 tax return if you’ve already filed, or from the 2018 tax year if you haven’t.

What Stimulus Check Amount Will I Get?

As explained, stimulus check amounts are determined by your income, as well as the number of eligible dependents, as spelled out on your tax returns. To help you with the math, there are many online stimulus check calculators out there, including one from the non-profit Tax Foundation. However, you at least need to know your adjusted gross income in order to get an accurate idea of how much your stimulus check will be.

When Are Stimulus Checks Being Sent?

At an appearance on “Face the Nation” on Sunday, March 29, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that coronavirus relief checks will start being delivered via direct deposit to recipients “within three weeks.” The IRS will use the direct deposit information from your tax returns to know where to send the money.

If Mnuchin’s forecast proves accurate, some people would receive stimulus payments sometime around the middle of April. However, there is some skepticism that such a timeline is realistic. It took the IRS six weeks to start sending out rebate checks in 2001 as part of a tax cut, and upwards of three months for checks to be sent after a stimulus package was approved in 2008.

In 2020, it may take especially long for to receive your stimulus payment if the IRS doesn’t have your direct deposit information and must send a check by mail.

What if the IRS Doesn’t Have My Direct Deposit Information?

Mnuchin says that over the next few weeks, the Treasury Department “will create a web-based system for people where we don’t have their direct deposit, they can upload it so that they can get the money immediately as opposed to checks in the mail.” The IRS has a comprehensive list of coronavirus stimulus-related resources at irs.gov/coronavirus; that’s where you can keep a lookout for the arrival of web-based portal to enter your direct deposit information.

Stimulus payments to the “unbanked” — people who do not have bank accounts, and who therefore have nowhere for money to be sent via direct deposit — will likely face some delay. The IRS says that it will mail checks to taxpayers who have not provided direct deposit details to the agency, but it is unclear what the exact timeline will be.

The Associated Press reported this week that it obtained a copy of a government memo indicating that paper stimulus checks would be mailed out starting May 4, at a rate of roughly 5 million checks per week. At such a pace, it would take 20 weeks for the IRS to send all of the checks expected to be mailed. So some people would not receive their stimulus checks until mid-August.

Suffice it to say that the fastest way to get your stimulus check is to make sure that the IRS has your bank direct deposit information on file.

Can I Get a Stimulus Check if I Don’t File Taxes?

Yes, under limited circumstances, it’s possible to get a check even if you haven’t filed taxes in recent years. People who receive Social Security benefits and do not normally file taxes are still eligible for $1,200 checks without taking any action. “Recipients will receive these payments as a direct deposit or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their benefits,” a Department of Treasury statement explains.

However, if you receive Social Security and have dependents under age 17, you won’t receive an additional $500 per child unless you’ve filed taxes for 2018 or 2019. Why? As the IRS explains, without a tax return listing the eligible dependents, the IRS “would not have information regarding any dependents for these people, each person would receive $1,200 per person, without the additional amount for any dependents at this time.”

Even though it’s not required for Social Security beneficiaries to get stimulus payments without filing their taxes, it’s probably a good idea to file a return anyway as soon as possible. As the Tax Policy Center explains, those who have filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns and have given their direct deposit details to the IRS will likely receive their payments much more quickly. They’ll also receive the proper amount if they have dependents eligible for additional $500 payments each.

Also, there are some low-income Americans and other people who don’t need to file taxes normally who are eligible for stimulus checks but won’t receive them unless they file taxes. The IRS says, “Some taxpayers who typically do not file returns will need to submit a simple tax return to receive the economic impact payment.”

Bottom line: If you want to make sure you get a stimulus check — and ensure that you receive it as quickly as possible — file a 2019 tax return and provide the IRS with your bank direct deposit information.

Can I Track My Stimulus Check?

The IRS has an online “Where’s My Refund? tool that allows taxpayers to check their tax refund status. Unfortunately, at least for now, there is no comparable service available to check on your coronavirus stimulus payment.

Do You Have to Pay Taxes on Stimulus Checks?

No. Stimulus checks sent out in 2001 and 2008 were not considered taxable income, and coronavirus stimulus payments will also not be taxed.

I Just Got a Message About Stimulus Checks. Is It a Scam?

In all likelihood, yes. The IRS warns that seniors in particular are likely to targeted with coronavirus stimulus scams, so be on guard. Often, scammers will ask for your bank information for supposed direct deposit verification, or promise that they can speed up your payment if you provide personal details.

It’s important to know that while the IRS regularly uses USPS mail for correspondence with taxpayers, it will never reach out to you via phone, email, text message, or social media. If you are contacted through any of these methods, it is all but guaranteed to be a scam.

