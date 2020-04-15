The IRS's Get My Payment App Is Live So You Can Track Your Stimulus Check

You can now track your stimulus check, find out how you’re being paid — and, if you want, update your bank direct deposit information to get your stimulus payment as fast as possible.

The online IRS portal for entering payment information and checking on the status of stimulus checks has just added a new feature. The application is called Get My Payment.

The Get My Payment tool allows taxpayers to check on the status of their stimulus payments and confirm whether the money is arriving via direct deposit or paper check. You can also enter new bank information if your direct deposit account isn’t on file or needs to be updated.

IRS Get My Payment Tool

Most people don’t need to do anything to receive their stimulus checks, which pay out up to $1,200 per adult, and $500 per child under age 17. The payment amounts are based on your adjusted gross income, as calculated in your most recent tax return, and the IRS is paying most checks via direct deposit — provided that information is already on file.

Yet in this particularly trying economic climate, where millions have lost their jobs, many people have been waiting for the IRS to offer a service letting them track their stimulus checks, similar to the tool allowing you to track your tax refund. Some taxpayers are also unsure how or when they will receive their $1,200 checks, or they seek to provide the IRS with updated direct deposit information — so that they can get their checks as soon as possible. The Get My Payment addresses all of these needs.

To use Get My Payment, go to irs.gov/get-my-payment. You should have some information handy in advance. Specifically, you need a copy of 2019 tax return (if you’ve already filed), or a 2018 return if you haven’t done your taxes yet this year. You’ll also need your bank direct deposit information available, if you seek payment that way, as well as standard personal information, such as date of birth, Social Security number, and mailing address.

If you haven’t filed your 2019 taxes (or your 2018 returns for that matter), you might want to do that now. Many people can file federal tax returns for free, and tax-prep services like TurboTax and H&R Block are easy to use.

The Get My Payment app is strictly for people who file federal taxes. The IRS has a separate spot online where non-tax filers, including many low-income earners, can enter their information to get stimulus checks for themselves and qualifying dependents.

Who gets stimulus checks first? The Treasury Department says that the first recipients of stimulus checks — officially called “economic impact payments,” part of the $2 trillion CARES Act to provide economic relief amid the coronavirus pandemic — will be taxpayers who have already filed their 2019 (or 2018) tax returns and have provided direct deposit information to the IRS. Many, if not most, of these payments will show up in taxpayers’ bank accounts on Wednesday, April 15, and some people have already reported receiving their direct deposit checks.

A second wave of stimulus payments will reportedly be sent in late April to Social Security beneficiaries and others who have their direct deposit information on file with federal agencies. After that, the IRS will be sending stimulus payments via paper check, to all those who are eligible.

As you can see, the fastest way to get your stimulus check is via direct deposit. Your payment could take weeks, if not months, longer if you are receiving payment via paper check.

