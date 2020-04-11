Can You Track Your Stimulus Check?

It sounds like a question on a high school physics quiz: The government is giving you $1,200. You’re not sure when it’s being sent or when you’ll receive it. How can you determine where the money is?

This is what millions of Americans are asking about their coronavirus stimulus payments, which are set to start going out this week. The IRS is in charge, but it’s still scary to think about an important $1,200 check getting lost in the mail (or on the internet).

Here’s what we know about how to find out where your relief money is.

Can I track my stimulus check?

Though the IRS typically allows you to track your tax refund, there does not yet appear to be a way to know where your stimulus payment is.

However, that may change soon. The IRS website says it’s planning to launch a Get My Payment application in “mid-April.” With Get My Payment, people will purportedly be able to check their payment status, confirm whether they’re getting it via direct deposit or check, and enter their bank account information.

When are stimulus checks being sent out?

Here’s the rough schedule so far, courtesy of a House Committee on Ways and Means memo:

this week: the IRS will send out 60 million payments to taxpayers for whom it has direct deposit information from their 2018 or 2019 tax returns

late April: the IRS will do a “second run of payments” to Social Security beneficiaries who didn’t file tax returns in 2018 or 2019 but do have direct deposit on file

week of May 4: the IRS will start mailing paper checks at a rate of 5 million per week — a process that could last up to 20 weeks

How do I know if I missed — or someone stole — my stimulus check?

Watch your mailbox. The IRS says it’s going to mail out letters within 15 days of making people’s payments, complete with “information on how the payment was made and how to report any failure to receive the payment.” The note will go to taxpayers’ last known address.

So, if you get a letter but didn’t receive a direct deposit or paper check, you may want to contact the IRS. And remember: The IRS will not call, text or email you “asking to verify or provide your financial information so you can get an economic impact payment or your refund faster,” according to a news release. That’s a scam.

