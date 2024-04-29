Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research may determine where and how companies appear. Learn more about how we make money.

  1. Personal Finance
  2. Student Loan Debt

Student Loan Debt Has Forced Over 70% of Borrowers to Delay Major Life Events

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve, expert in Personal finance, housing, and Reporter at Money
Pete Grieve
Reporter | Joined April 2024
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter. In his time at Money, Pete has covered everything from car buying to credit cards to the housing market.
See full bio
Editor: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and News Editor at Money
Julia Glum
News Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
See full bio
Published: Apr 29, 2024 3 min read
Sticker of a sad face emoji wearing a graduation cap
Money; Getty Images

Student loans are such a burden for Americans that 71% of a surveyed group of borrowers say they’ve delayed a major life milestone due to their debt.

That's according to a recent Gallup and Lumina Foundation report, which found borrowers have postponed major purchases including homes (named by 29% of respondents) and cars (28%). Debt has also led borrowers to delay moving out of their parents’ homes and put off having children.

The survey, released earlier this month, polled current college students as well as previously enrolled students who stopped before completing a degree. Among the group of borrowers who paused their education, 35% say they haven’t re-enrolled due to their student loans.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Take control of your student loans today!
Refinancing your Student Loans could save you money on interest, help pay off your loan faster and even free up extra cash in your budget. Why wait? Click on your state to get started today!
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
See Details

Borrowers ages 26 to 35 are the most likely demographic to have delayed a milestone. This may be because that group is at a "life stage in which these [major] events are more relevant than for younger borrowers," and their debt loads are typically higher than those of older borrowers, according to Gallup.

While higher debt balances are strongly correlated with a greater chance of delaying life events, most borrowers with smaller debt amounts have still been impacted by their debt. The survey found that 63% of borrowers with less than $10,000 of student loan debt have delayed a life event.

Student loan forgiveness updates

For several years, tens of millions of Americans had a break from their federal student loan debt obligations thanks to COVID-era forbearance. Now that payments are back, the new data from Gallup and the Lumina Foundation underscores the significant challenges that borrowers are facing.

Lawmakers have been trying to address this issue with mixed results. Most notably, President Joe Biden's first major effort at widespread loan forgiveness was struck down by the Supreme Court in June, but the administration is taking another crack at it with a new loan forgiveness plan that's narrower than the first (though still massive in scale).

The new forgiveness initiatives, which were announced earlier this month, would cancel an estimated $150 billion worth of student loan debt, benefitting some 30 million borrowers. The administration's plans, which will almost certainly face legal challenges, would provide forgiveness for borrowers dealing with runaway interest and financial hardship. Other borrowers who've been paying their loans for more than two decades would also get forgiveness.

Separately, piecemeal student debt relief programs that have been enacted to date during the Biden administration have resulted in relief for more than 4 million borrowers.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Make your student loan payments work for you!
Refinancing your student loan can help reduce your monthly payments and even the total cost of your loan. Why wait? Click below to get started today!
See Details

More from Money:

7 Best Student Loan Refinance Companies of April 2024

The Surprising Way Inflation Can Be Good for People With Debt

FAFSA 'Crisis' Continues With Delayed Financial Aid Letters, Fewer Students Applying

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
Refinance your Student Loan with SoFi today!
See Details

Get expert advice on personal finance matters. Chat now.