Teen Driver Courses Help Make Your Kid Safer on the Road — and Can Save You Money

You’ll never forget parallel parking for the first time — or the panic that came with it.

The first time behind the wheel can be thrilling, awkward and a little nerve-wracking. Learning to drive is a major milestone for teens, but it also creates new potential dangers in their lives. Teens ages 16 to 19 are at a greater risk for car accidents than any other age group, underscoring the importance of comprehensive driver education.

Driver’s ed equips young drivers with structured lessons on traffic laws, defensive driving techniques and safe decision-making behind the wheel. Most programs also require a minimum number of supervised driving hours, which can vary based on state requirements.

At least 37 states require teens to complete driver’s education, making it not only a smart choice but a legal requirement to get licensed in much of the U.S. Whether taken in a classroom or online, these courses are a crucial investment in a teen’s safety and confidence on the road. With many insurers, they can also help you keep down the additional cost of adding a young driver to your policy.

What is driver’s education?

Driver’s ed is designed to teach young drivers the skills and knowledge to help them become safe and responsible drivers. While specific requirements vary by state, most driver’s ed programs include classroom instruction and hands-on driving practice.

There are several types of driver’s ed courses available to teens, including the following:

1. Courses from certified driving schools

Offered by private driving schools, these courses typically combine classroom instruction with a certain amount of time behind the wheel. Students learn about state traffic laws, safe driving techniques and how to handle real-life scenarios (like what to do in an emergency). The classroom setting also allows students to ask questions and discuss real-world scenarios with certified instructors.

2. Public school driver education courses

Some public high schools still offer driver’s ed as an elective or required course. These programs follow state requirements and typically include both classroom and behind-the-wheel instruction. They can be a convenient, lower-cost option for families. However, they may not be available in all school districts.

3. Online courses

The key difference with online driver’s ed courses is that students can complete the classroom portion at their own pace. These courses cover the same core material as in-person classes (per state requirements). However, they don’t include behind-the-wheel training, so it’s not unusual for these programs to partner with private driving schools – or parent-taught driving programs – to log hours on the road.

4. Parent-taught programs

Some states, like Texas and Oklahoma, also offer parent-taught driver’s ed (PTDE). These programs allow parents or legal guardians to teach their teens at home using state-approved course materials. Parents must follow a structured curriculum and log a minimum number of supervised driving hours. While this option is economic and offers flexibility, it places more responsibility on the parent or guardian to ensure their child is instructed to a high standard.

What teen driver courses cover

Driver’s ed programs cover a range of topics to help new drivers develop the skills, habits and knowledge needed to stay safe on the road. While exact requirements vary by state, most courses include the following key components:

Traffic laws: Students learn to recognize and follow road signs, understand right-of-way rules, obey speed limits and navigate local driving laws.

Defensive driving: Driver’s ed courses emphasize techniques for anticipating potential hazards, avoiding distractions and safely managing unexpected situations.

Vehicle familiarity: Teens learn basic driving tasks such as starting and stopping a car, parking, lane changes and using essential controls like turn signals and the emergency brake.

Emergency procedures: Students learn how to handle common emergencies — from getting a flat to driving in rough weather conditions while remaining calm and cautious.

Alcohol and drug awareness: Teens are taught the risks of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and how it affects judgment and reaction time.

Benefits of driver’s ed

Beyond learning practical driving skills, driver’s ed offers a range of benefits, from increased road safety to insurance discounts. Many insurance providers offer discounts for young drivers who complete an accredited driver training program.

But most importantly, driver’s ed helps teens learn the rules of the road while developing the skills necessary to be strong, defensive drivers. By mastering the fundamentals and avoiding common mistakes, new drivers can lower their risk of accidents. Some insurers reward that expertise with lower insurance rates as well, with discounts of up to 10%.

That said, discounts are more likely, and can be deeper (at up to 25%), if your teen subsequently takes a defensive driving course. These programs, open to all ages, focus even more deeply than teen courses on improving driver skills and reducing risks.

You should also ask your insurer about other teen-driver discounts, such as those if the teen maintains good grades in school or college. Another option is to explore switching your insurance to a so-called telematics plan, in which driving habits are monitored through a device or phone app. Premiums are then geared to how well your teen drives. But check that your insurer is not among those who might increase your premiums if the data collected buy the technology finds you teen's driving to be less-than-stellar.