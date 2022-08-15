The Credit People Review | Credit Repair

The Credit People is a credit repair agency with over 20 years of experience helping people dispute and improve their credit scores.

By law, anyone can dispute items in their credit reports. But the dispute process can take a long time, and you must plan your disputes carefully, or you risk lenders intensifying their collection efforts or suing you.

The Credit People does this legwork for you. It takes a hard look at your credit history, identifies issues that are keeping your score down, then gets to work disputing any inaccurately reported items.

Read our review below to learn more about The Credit People's services and pricing.

Table of Content

The Credit People Overview

Pros

Straightforward pricing

Low setup fee ($19)

Includes credit score and reports from the three main credit bureaus Cons

No credit monitoring available

Doesn't offer financial management tools

No extra services or add-ons

Founded in 2001, The Credit People is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, and has offices in Chicago, Illinois and Orlando, Florida.

Its services are straightforward: their experts study your credit reports to identify errors or incorrect items, then dispute these mistakes with the credit reporting agencies.

If the items are indeed incorrect, credit agencies could remove these items from your credit reports, which can help improve your FICO score. The company’s website claims that customers could see an estimated credit score increase of anywhere between 53 and 187 points, based on an internal select case study.

Its pricing is equally simple. The client pays an initial fee of $19 and chooses between a $79 monthly membership rate or a flat fee of $419 for six months. Additionally, couples get a discount of $20 each by registering together.

The Credit People’s services

The Credit People focus on analyzing your reports to determine whether the information reported by your creditors and lenders is correct. Then, it disputes any incorrectly reported items or accounts that don't belong to you.

They also offer an online account portal, through which you can track your progress 24/7 and, if you are not satisfied with the service, you can cancel at any time.

What Credit People offers

Online account - Once you sign up, The Credit People gives you 24/7 access to an online account where you’ll be able to see your credit reports and scores, track your progress and get notified when your reports are updated. Clients can also ask questions they might have regarding the process through the account.

Credit reports and scores - Unlike other companies who pass on that responsibility to you, The Credit People provides your credit reports and scores from Experian, Transunion and Equifax for free at the start of the process. This can help you know where you’re starting from and set realistic credit goals.

Unlimited credit disputes - While some credit repair companies set a limit to how many disputes they send out each dispute cycle, The Credit People offers unlimited disputes.

90-day money-back guarantee - For clients who sign up to pay month-to-month, The Credit People offer a 90-day money-back satisfaction guarantee, which is similar to what some other companies offer. Where The Credit People stands out is letting you cancel whenever you wish and refunding the fee for the last and first month of service.

What The Credit People doesn’t offer

Multiple package options - The Credit People only offers one service package. While simplicity can be a good thing, this means the company doesn’t offer the variety of tiers and pricing that competitors do . If you're looking for premium packages that include, for example, score tracking, identity theft protection or personal finance tools, you'll have to look elsewhere.

Credit monitoring - Although you can track the progress of disputes The Credit People files on your behalf, the company itself does not offer credit monitoring services. By monitoring your credit reports you can quickly notice unusual or fraudulent activity and have it corrected before it affects your credit score.

Add-on services - The Credit People does not offer add-on services that can help you improve and maintain good credit scores — such as cease and desist letters, goodwill intervention letters, financial management tools or debt validation.

The Credit People’s credentials

The Credit People, like all other credit repair companies, is regulated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a federal agency created to protect consumers from deceptive, unfair and other abusive practices.

It’s also regulated by the Credit Repair Organizations Act (CROA), a consumer protection law passed by congress to impede credit repair companies from lying or misleading consumers.

Licenses and registrations

We did not find any licenses or registrations for The Credit People.

Awards and certifications

We did not find any awards or certifications for The Credit People.

Regulatory or legal actions

We did not find any government or regulatory actions involving The Credit People in media searches or in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s databases.

Note that, although we try to include accurate and up-to-date information on regulatory and legal actions, we don’t claim this information is complete or fully up to date. As always, we recommend you do your own research as well.

The Credit People’s accessibility

The Credit People’s services are available nationwide. Customers can contact them by phone and email; unfortunately it doesn’t have a mobile app or an online chat.

It does, however, provide an online account for all customers so they can see their reports and track their progress.

Availability

The Credit People’s customer support is available by phone or email. Additionally, customers have access to their online account 24/7.

Prospective customers can fill out a form for a free consultation.

Contact information

You can contact The Credit People by:

Phone calling 866-382-3410

Fax 1-866-361-5721

Email at questions@thecreditpeople.com

or using the form in its Contact Us page

It also has an email for comments and feedback (feedback@thecreditpeople.com) or investor relations (ir@thecreditpeople.com).

User experience

Most customer complaints involved dissatisfaction with the service because they either did not see progress (after waiting at least three months) or because their credit score decreased after signing up with The Credit People.

Limitations

A limitation to The Credit People’s service is it doesn’t offer extra services such as customized dispute letters, credit monitoring alerts or credit rebuilding counseling, which could help customers learn to improve and maintain good credit scores.

Another is its site’s lack of comprehensive information on services and educational resources to help prospective and current customers get acquainted with the process and know what to expect.

The Credit People’s customer satisfaction

The Credit People gets mixed reviews online, with some customers complaining that their services were not enough to improve their credit scores.

Customer complaints

Even though the Better Business Bureau no longer rates The Credit People, it had 12 customer complaints filed from 2019 to 2021. These complaints showed a pattern of dissatisfaction with the service because customers saw little to no improvements in their credit scores. Others described how customers had to dispute items themselves after growing frustrated with the lack of progress on The Credit People's side.

Third-party ratings

The Credit People is no longer accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB); however, when it was, it had a 2 out of 5 rating and a C+ grade.

The other third party we found to have rated The Credit People is Trustpilot. This rating was a 2.8 out of 5. Trustpilot also shows three reviews; all three are one-star ratings.

The Credit People FAQ How much does The Credit People charge? chevron-down chevron-up The Credit People charges an upfront fee of $19, and a monthly fee of $79. You can choose a six-month option for $419, which saves you $9 a month. However, this may be a risky investment because disputing items from your credit history may take less than six months and you can't pause or cancel your membership during that time. The Credit People doesn't offer a payment plan for this option. How does The Credit People work? chevron-down chevron-up The Credit People helps customers with bad credit or who wish to improve their credit score. Once you enroll, the company obtains all three of your credit reports, analyzes them to find any incorrectly reported items and disputes those with creditors. Can The Credit People remove late payments? chevron-down chevron-up The Credit People will dispute incorrect items in your credit report; however, like any other credit repair agency, it can only dispute erroneous or outdated information. It cannot ask a creditor to remove legitimate information such as hard inquiries or missed payments that are legitimately yours and that are being reported within the seven years established by law. What are the benefits of The Credit People? chevron-down chevron-up The benefits of The Credit People are their straightforward services and affordable pricing. Other notable benefits include free credit reports from all three major bureaus and The Credit People's satisfaction guarantee.

How we evaluated The Credit People

We evaluated The Credit People’s services and pricing, and compared these to other credit repair companies. We also considered its site’s user friendliness (how easy it is to find information), as well as customer reviews.

Summary of Money’s The Credit People review

The Credit People offers straightforward services and lower pricing than many of their competitors in the credit repair industry.

It offers a satisfaction guarantee and a flat-rate membership fee of $79. You can also sign up for a six-month plan for $419. (However, note this is payable upfront and six months might be too long a commitment for most people.)

Unlike competitors, the company does not offer add-ons or extra services such as identity theft protection, however.

If you sign up with The Credit People, you’ll get an analysis of your credit score and credit report and for their experts to dispute any incorrect items they find there. You’ll also have access to an online account where you can track the progress of the disputes and your credit scores. To compare this company to others in the industry and learn more about these, read our list of the best credit repair companies.