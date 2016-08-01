5. University of California-San Diego, CA
- Estimated price 2016-17 without aid: $32,500
- Estimated price 2016-17 with average aid: $24,700
- Early career earnings: $53,700
- Average SAT/AVT score: 1280/28
One of the top research universities in the world, the University of California–San Diego is renowned for its science programs and its great teachers. Lin Chao, who teaches evolution and ecology, gets top student marks (and teaching awards) for describing complex science concepts through stories.