5. University of California-San Diego, CA

Published: Aug 01, 2016
John Durant

Overall Money rank: 14

  • Estimated price 2016-17 without aid: $32,500
  • Estimated price 2016-17 with average aid: $24,700
  • Early career earnings: $53,700
  • Average SAT/AVT score: 1280/28

One of the top research universities in the world, the University of California–San Diego is renowned for its science programs and its great teachers. Lin Chao, who teaches evolution and ecology, gets top student marks (and teaching awards) for describing complex science concepts through stories.

