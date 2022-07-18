Trinity Relocation Group Review | Moving Companies

The moving experience into a new home can be incredibly stressful. Hiring unreliable moving help can compound that stress. That’s why many people look for reputable movers to get them through the moving process as smoothly as possible.

Trinity Relocation Moving Group, is an established relocation broker with 15 years of experience connecting customers to carriers that match their moving needs. Here’s what you should know about the company and why we think it could be a good option for your moving needs.

Trinity Relocation Group’s Services

What it offers

Trinity Relocation Moving Group has over 50 carriers in its partner network, and the company’s website reports a 94% customer satisfaction rating.

Here’s a quick summary of Trinity’s relocation services:

Moving: interstate, long distance, international

interstate, long distance, international Packing: Packing, wrapping, custom

Packing, wrapping, custom Unpacking: removal of goods, including labor

removal of goods, including labor Storage: short or long term, overnight.

Trinity is a brokerage that helps people move their belongings during relocation. It has a vast database of moving partners to connect you with the best option (and possibly best prices) for your particular moving needs. In addition to finding the best moving company, it can also screen service providers, negotiate discounts, confirm bookings by collecting your deposit and provide some customer service functions during your move.

The Trinity Relocation Group’s services includes local, interstate and international moves for furniture and other belongings and vehicle transport. The company’s primary expertise is in long-distance moving: state-to-state or cross-country relocations for both residential and commercial clients.

You’ve got a few options with their door-to-door moving services. It can be a more DIY endeavor, with you handling most of the preparation and packing. Alternatively, you can go for a more full-service option that could include everything from packaging, unpacking and storage. If you need temporary storage for your items, the company’s carriers will offer it to you for free, up to 30 days after delivery.

Trinity’s cancellation policy gives customers a complete refund on their deposit, less a 10% merchant feem if the cancellation happens within a 72-hour timeframe of the initial order. After that initial period, the company will only refund 50%.

What it doesn’t offer

Trinity is not a direct provider of moving services. As a broker, it’s a “middle man” that connects you with one of its many partners. Trinity Relocation Group’s services are also limited to moving, packing services and storage. It doesn’t offer full-service relocations, which might include temporary housing services, real estate assistance, storage services or more bespoke services for international moves.

Trinity Relocation Group’s Credentials

It’s important to use a reputable moving company with the proper credentials to handle your move. The more oversight and accreditation they submit to, the more recourse you’ll potentially have if something goes wrong. Here’s more information that can help you explore Trinity Relocation Group’s credentials.

Licenses and Registrations

Trinity Relocation Group is licensed, bonded and insured through the U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT #3218709). Additionally, the company is licensed as a moving broker through the U.S. DOT.

Awards and Certifications

Trinity was awarded as one of the “Top Ten Movers” for 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida (where it has its home base) by the Great Guys Movers website.

Regulatory or Legal Actions

Although we couldn’t find any regulatory or legal actions against the broker, Trinity’s Business Business Bureau profile shows 151 complaints on file. Common issues include underestimating moving costs and miscommunications about the arrival times of customer belongings.

Note, although we always try to include accurate and up-to-date information on regulatory and legal actions, we don’t claim this information is complete or fully up to date. As always, we recommend you do your own research as well.

Trinity Relocation Group’s Moving Partner Vetting Process

It’s important to know that Trinity Relocation Group will ensure that the partnered professional mover you work with from their network will be property credentialed with a good to excellent customer satisfaction record. Trinity’s team will verify the movers’:

Safety record, complaint history and reputation with industry watchdogs such as the Better Business Bureau and other moving review websites

Has a valid DOT registration number and active operating authority from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

Insurance coverage for cargo, bodily injury and property damage

Have given you a binding contract for moving services to protect your interest

Once a moving partner has been vetted and identified, your moving specialist will collect a deposit to secure the moving partners' services and handle the coordination and scheduling for your move.

Trinity Relocation Group’s Accessibility

Availability

Trinity’s relocation experts are available Monday to Friday from 9 am-5 pm EST and on Saturdays from 10 am-2 pm EST. Trinity Relocation Group is closed on Sundays.

Contact Information

You can reach the company during regular office hours by phone at 888-331-7690. You can also complete a customer inquiry form on their website, TrinityRelocationGroup.com, to receive a callback. The company’s address is:

2300 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd SUITE 301

West Palm Beach, FL 33409, United States

User Experience

Although Trinity’s website is helpful for preliminary information, there’s not much information about its services online. If you need a moving estimate, you’ll have to call the customer service center to provide them with details regarding your move.

Limitations

As mentioned, Trinity is a moving broker, so it’s not an actual moving company that provides services directly to customers. It operates as a liaison between end customers and long distance movers, so control over the quality or outcome of the services performed is limited.

Another concern is the technology aspect of the service. There’s no mobile phone app or web form to enter details about your move. This means it can take more time to process your estimate and booking.

Additionally, you can’t use a mobile phone app or the company's website to get tracking updates for the delivery date on the move or on the location of your belongings. To get this information, you’ve got to speak directly with a Trinity Relocation Group moving specialist.

Finally, it doesn’t appear that Trinity Relocation Group offers local, or intrastate moves. It’s very possible that these shorter moves aren’t as profitable, so they are not offered.

Trinity Relocation Customer Group’s Satisfaction

Customer Complaints

Trinity’s online profile reveals a common complaint: initial estimates that consistently increase when the carrier arrives. Although the company’s moving specialists inform customers that these estimates are not set in stone, the price of a move can double or nearly triple on their moving date, when the carrier arrives.

In these cases, the most common culprit seems to be a miscommunication regarding the actual number of cubic feet needed to accommodate customers’ belongings. This often happens when movers don’t perform their own on-site analysis before giving a quote.

In other cases, customers have reported difficulty reaching customer service representatives for both Trinity and the moving companies it hires. Representatives from the company do seem very diligent about responding to complaints posted to its BBB profile, however. This BBB profile reveals common complaints along with Trinity’s efforts to address and resolve these complaints.

Third-Party Ratings

Trinity Relocation Group has many online ratings and reviews on various third-party sites. Here’s a sampling:

Google- 3.4 out of 5 stars

MyMovingReviews.com- 4 out of 5 stars

Better Business Bureau (BBB) - Grade of B-

We didn’t locate any complaints from industry watchdog groups or government indictments for fraud regarding Trinity Relocation Group. We recommend you check the U.S. Attorney General’s Twitter feed for updated information on companies indicted for moving fraud. The Office of the Inspector General also has a moving fraud resource page to help you identify red flags when dealing with moving brokers and companies along with helpful moving tips.

Consumers seeking to file a complaint against a household goods moving company, broker or other carriers may contact the Federal Motor Carrier Administration (FMCSA) National Consumer Complaint Database online or toll-free at its phone number: 1-888-368-7238.

Note, there are no official organizations or third parties that rate the moving industry. This information is provided based on the information we have available at the time of publishing.

What are the benefits of using Trinity Relocation Group? An established moving broker can help you locate and secure a booking with a moving service that fits your custom moving needs. Your move could require special attention or a unique approach due to factors like geography, the presence of fragile items, temporary storage needs, whether it's an interstate move and more. A company like Trinity can screen and connect you with the best long distance moves to help transport your household items. Is Trinity Relocation Group a broker? Yes. Trinity Relocation Group is a moving broker that acts as an intermediary between customers and moving companies, mainly for cross-country moves.

How We Evaluated Trinity Relocation Group Moving Companies

Our evaluation of Trinity is based on a combination of company credentials, technology features, customer reviews, industry watchdog reports and third-party consumer advocacy sites. We do review the information companies report on their behalf but also give weight to reviews posted by actual customers on various review sites.

Summary of Money’s Trinity Relocation Group Review

Pros

Access to multiple carriers that specialize in certain regions, types of moves and other specific moving needs

Fully licensed, insured and bonded

Free 30-day storage after delivery

Handles residential moving and commercial moving Cons

No instant online quotes

No local moving services

Trinity Relocation Group has been around for 15 years as a broker serving customers all around the country. However, it seems to have gotten a fair number of the same types of complaints.

Many customers report getting low-ball estimates from the broker only to have the carrier show up and demand more money — which is a common issue (some may even say scam) when dealing with moving brokers. Because you are not working directly with the moving company, it can cause communication difficulties and confusion around terms of service.

Our advice is to get several moving quotes — both from brokers and moving companies. You should also understand the company’s resolution procedures and refund policies. If you’d like more information on how Trinity Relocation Group’s estimating and booking process, you should thoroughly read and understand Trinity’s terms and conditions so you can decide if its services make sense for your upcoming move.