Here's the Kind of College That Most Americans Think Is Actually Worth the Money

Most Americans say two-year colleges provide an education worth the cost, but just a fraction of the public is sold on the value of a four-year school.

Only 18% of respondents in a new Gallup poll said they have at least “quite a lot” of confidence that the education at four-year universities is worth the money, while 55% said they have that confidence for two-year colleges.

There was an even bigger gap when survey respondents were asked about affordability. The poll found that 58% of people have a high amount of confidence in the ability of two-year colleges to provide an affordable education, but that drops to 11% for four-year universities.

“The percentage of Americans with very little confidence in higher education is at an all-time high,” Gallup researchers said in a report. “Lower confidence ratings in four-year institutions and concerns about the cost and value of the degrees they provide may partially explain these declining ratings.”

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Cover your college expenses with a Student Loan, so you can focus solely on your grades and education. With a Student Loan, you can worry less about tuition and devote your energy to mapping out your future. Click on your state and take the first step today. Hawaii Alaska Florida South Carolina Georgia Alabama North Carolina Tennessee RI Rhode Island CT Connecticut MA Massachusetts Maine NH New Hampshire VT Vermont New York NJ New Jersey DE Delaware MD Maryland West Virginia Ohio Michigan Arizona Nevada Utah Colorado New Mexico South Dakota Iowa Indiana Illinois Minnesota Wisconsin Missouri Louisiana Virginia DC Washington DC Idaho California North Dakota Washington Oregon Montana Wyoming Nebraska Kansas Oklahoma Pennsylvania Kentucky Mississippi Arkansas Texas View Rates

The Gallup report adds to a large volume of research showing Americans’ deep skepticism in the value of college education. However, the research also shows that the public has more favorable views toward higher education when the time commitment and costs are lower.

Community colleges, many of which offer free tuition, have also been gaining enrollment in the past year. According to College Board research, the cost of a public two-year college for in-district students is much less than in-state costs at public four-year universities.

For the 2023-2024 year, the average cost (tuition, fees, housing and food) after grant aid was $9,640 at two-year colleges versus $15,500 at four-year public schools. Out-of-state costs at four-year colleges and private colleges are far more expensive than either option.

Is college worth the money?

Given American colleges’ mediocre graduation rates and the national issue of student debt, it’s easy to see where the concern about college value comes from.

But despite the public’s negative perception, economic research shows that a four-year degree usually leads to better career outcomes and higher wages, justifying the price tag.

The typical recent college graduate earned $60,000 in 2023, which compares to $36,000 for high school graduates, according to the New York Federal Reserve.

Some universities perform much better than others when it comes to helping students graduate into high-paying roles at an affordable cost. Money’s 2024 Best Colleges ratings, released last month, score 745 schools on factors including graduation rates, cost of attendance, financial aid and alumni salaries to help students make informed choices.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Cover up to 100% of your college costs View Rates #1 Choice for Students & Co-signers Lowest rates - starting at 3.99% APR 1

Cover up to 100% of your school costs 2

Enter to win a $1,000 scholarship, awarded monthly

Checking rates won't affect your credit score

Flexible options for repayment and no origination fees View All College Ave Rates No fees View Rates Easy Online Application Undergraduate fixed APRs from 4.19%-14.83% (with autopay) 1

No fees ever

Flexible terms and repayment options

Students with cosigners are 5x more likely to be approved* Apply online in minutes View Rates Variable rates 5.37% - 15.70%

Fixed rates 4.25% - 15.49%

Lowest rates shown include 0.25 percentage point interest rate discount with auto debit payments.¹

Applying online is easy - you could receive a credit result in about 10 minutes.

Multiple repayment options from in-school payments to deferred.¹ No origination fee or prepayment penalty.²

Borrow up to 100% of school-certified expenses, whether you're online or on campus.³

Last year, students were 4x more likely to be approved with a cosigner.⁴ Prequalify to estimate rate without affecting your credit score View Rates Prequalify to estimate rate without affecting your credit score Submit online application in minutes

No application fees, origination fees, and/or prepayment penalty

Flexible repayment terms to fit your needs and goals

Student Loan Advisor to guide you through the application process

More from Money:

7 Best Student Loan Refinance Companies of 2024

Affordability or Culture Fit? Gen Z Students Want Both in a College

These Are the 745 Best Colleges in America