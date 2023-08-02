World Nomads Travel Insurance Review

Even the best travel insurance companies don't generally cover sport injuries, and if they do, it's for an additional cost. World Nomads, on the other hand, is ideal for thrill-seeking travelers that plan to do more than just head to the beach or visit tourist attractions. The company offers travel insurance options that include coverage for extreme sports, such as snowboarding, skydiving and scuba diving.

Read on for a detailed review on World Nomads’ insurance options, accessibility, customer experience and more.

Best for Adventure Sports

World Nomads offers ideal coverage options for adventure seekers. For example, the Explorer plan — the company’s most comprehensive — insures against accidents that can happen in adventurous activities and sports, including triathlons.

Most of World Nomads’ competitors don’t offer similar insurance packages for travelers involved in high-risk activities. However, purchasing a World Nomads plan may be expensive if your trip doesn’t include sport and adventure activities .

World Nomads Travel Insurance Pros and Cons

Pros Insurance coverage for 200+ sports and adventure activities

24/7 emergency assistance

Additional coverage can be purchased during your trip Cons No pre-existing medical condition coverage

No coverage options for travelers aged 70+

No "Cancel for Any Reason" add-on available

Pros explained

World Nomads plans can include coverage for more than 200 types of sports and activities, 24/7 emergency assistance and the option to purchase additional coverage during a trip.

Insurance coverage for 200+ sports activities

World Nomads Travel Insurance is an excellent option for thrill-seeking travelers. The company has two plans that cover a wide range of sport activities.

The Standard package covers activities such as horseback riding, zip lining and river tubing. The Explorer package offers coverage for more intense activities like shark cage diving, skydiving and ice climbing.

However, World Nomads has specific restrictions on some of the activities. For example, the Standard package covers tree climbing but only up to 33 feet. With this in mind, read your insurance agreement carefully to make sure you know the extent of your coverage.

24/7 emergency assistance

World Nomads Travel Insurance has a hotline with representatives ready to provide emergency assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week for both the Standard and Explorer plans.

Agents can help you schedule a dentist appointment for an emergency tooth extraction or advise you on how to get a prescription filled while traveling internationally, for example. You can also get assistance for replacing lost or stolen items, arranging medical transportation and arranging an emergency cash advance.

Additional coverage can be purchased during a trip

Another advantage of choosing World Nomads is that if you decide to extend your vacation mid-trip, you can buy additional coverage.

World Nomads policies can cover getaways of up to 180 days. However, if your coverage expires during your trip, you can log onto the World Nomads site and purchase a new policy.

Verify all policy documents the company sends by email as they contain important information regarding waiting periods, conditions and restrictions that may apply.

Cons explained

Just as World Nomads trip insurance has positive features, there are some drawbacks.

No pre-existing medical condition coverage

World Nomads considers any illness, disease or other condition you’ve had within the past 90 days a pre-existing medical condition. These are not eligible for medical expenses, trip interruption, trip cancellation and accidental death and dismemberment coverage.

World Nomads defines a pre-existing condition as one you’ve:

Shown symptoms of

Been tested or treated for

Been recommended to get a test for

Received a prescription for

Note that many travel insurers do not underwrite pre-existing conditions. However, some offer a pre-existing condition exclusion waiver if you purchase a policy within a set number of days of making the first payment towards your trip.

Travelers aged 70+ can’t purchase coverage through World Nomads

World Nomads does not insure U.S. travelers that are age 70 or older. But residents of some countries will find other age limits. For example, Canadian travelers must be under age 66 to purchase coverage, and residents from the United Kingdom must be under 65.

No ‘Cancel for Any Reason’ upgrade

Worlds Nomads Travel Insurance doesn’t offer a “Cancel for Any Reason” (CFAR) coverage. This optional add-on is offered by some insurers and it allows you to cancel your trip for any reason, even if it’s not covered in the main policy. CFAR coverage usually provides a refund of up to 75% of your non-refundable trip costs.

World Nomads Travel Insurance Plans

World Nomads Travel Insurance offers two plans, Standard and Explorer. Both plans are similar, but the Explorer plan offers higher coverage limits.

Plans are available for international or domestic travel. If you are purchasing coverage for a domestic trip, you will not be covered unless your destination is over 100 miles away from your home.

Standard Plan

The Standard plan is quite comprehensive, covering trip interruptions and delays, medical expenses, accidental death and dismemberment and more. Some of the plan’s benefit limits include:

$2,500 for Trip Cancellations

$100,000 for Medical Expenses

$300,000 for Emergency Evacuations

This plan also insures baggage, gear and personal effects up to $1,000. Keep in mind that it covers activities and sports that most other insurance companies don’t, such as backpacking, sailing, golfing and more.

Explorer Plan

The Explorer plan covers everything the Standard plan does, but also offers more benefits and higher coverage caps.

Although the Standard plan covers numerous sports and adventures, the Explorer plan is the best option for travelers participating in higher-risk activities, such as hot air ballooning and skydiving. The plan also includes rental car coverage except for residents of Texas or New York.

Here are some of the plan’s benefit limit:

$10,000 for Trip Cancellations

$100,00 for Medical Expenses

$3,000 for Baggage Delays and Personal Effects

$500,000 for Emergency Evacuations

World Nomads Travel Insurance Pricing

To get a cost estimate for your policy, visit the World Nomads website and request a free quote. Policy prices vary depending on the state of residence and age of the travelers, the dates and destination of your trip and other factors.

World Nomads Travel Insurance Financial Stability

Policies offered by World Nomads Travel Insurance are underwritten by Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. This means that Nationwide assumes the financial responsibility of paying out the claims. Nationwide Mutual Insurance and World Nomads have an A+ and A- AM Best Financial Strength Rating, respectively.

World Nomads Travel Insurance Accessibility

Availability

World Nomads Travel Insurance policies are available to residents of all 50 states and over 140 countries.

Contact information

There are several ways you can contact the company’s support team.

For general inquiries about policies, visit the website and fill out a form on the Contact Us page.

For toll-free emergency assistance in the U.S. or Canada, the World Nomads Travel Insurance phone number is (877) 289-0968. For emergency assistance outside of the U.S. and Canada, World Nomads offers a collect number at (954) 334-8143.

You can also email the company at ops@gga-usa.com.

User experience

The company website is easy to navigate overall, including easy-to-follow information regarding benefits and limits. You can also find a detailed list of the numerous sport activities the company covers with each of its plans.

World Nomads Travel Insurance Customer Satisfaction

World Nomads has a poor customer rating of 1.08 out of 5 stars on the Better Business Bureau (BBB). However, the company has received only nine complaints in the past year and the company has answered most of them.

On third-party review sites, some users have complained about the claims process and not being covered for certain activities. To prevent these situations, read your policy carefully or talk to a customer service representative to avoid denied claims.

World Nomads Travel Insurance FAQ Is World Nomads a good travel insurance company? chevron-down chevron-up World Nomads is a legitimate and financially stable travel insurance company. Its plans are designed for travelers who will participate in adventurous activities while on their trip. What doesn't World Nomads Travel Insurance cover? chevron-down chevron-up World Nomads policies don't cover pre-existing conditions, routine physicals, non-urgent medical treatments and pregnancy-related expenses. Additionally, while the company offers coverage for a wide range of activities, participating as an athlete in professional sports is excluded. Participating in certain extreme sports may also make you ineligible for reimbursement, so talk to an agent before purchasing a policy. Additionally, while the company offers coverage for a wide range of activities, participating as an athlete in professional sports is excluded. Participating in certain extreme sports may also make you ineligible for reimbursement, so talk to an agent before purchasing a policy. How do I sign up for World Nomads Travel Insurance? chevron-down chevron-up To sign up for a plan, visit the World Nomads website and request a quote. You'll need to provide some travel details, such as your destination, trip dates, your age and state of residence. Once you get an estimate, simply choose your preferred plan and follow the steps to complete the purchase. How do I make a travel insurance claim with World Nomads? chevron-down chevron-up To file a claim, visit World Nomads' website and log in to your member account. If you don't have an account yet, you need to create one using your email address and policy number. To make a claim, you will need to answer some questions and provide personal information, such as your phone and policy number.

How We Evaluated World Nomads Travel Insurance

To evaluate World Nomads Travel Insurance, we considered its website accessibility, policies, support options, financial stability and customer reviews. We also compared it to other companies in the travel insurance industry.

Summary of Money’s World Nomads Travel Insurance Review

World Nomads Travel Insurance offers comprehensive policies specifically designed for adventure seekers.

The company has two insurance plans, each one covering trip delays and cancellations, emergency medical expenses, baggage and more. What makes these policies stand out is its coverage for over 150 sports and activities, like hiking, snowboarding, scuba diving and skiing. Other travel insurance providers typically shy away from providing sports coverage, and if they do, it's at an additional cost.

Before purchasing a policy from World Nomads or any other insurer, check that the activities you’re planning for your trip are covered and be aware of any restrictions.