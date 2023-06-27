Aflac Life Insurance Review

Aflac is a well-established insurance provider that offers several insurance products, including multiple types of life insurance. With a strong reputation in the industry, Aflac is known for its reliable and comprehensive policies that complement existing employer-sponsored life insurance. By opting for Aflac, you can secure additional financial protection for your loved ones in the event of an unforeseen tragedy or loss. Discover whether the pros and cons of Aflac’s life insurance make it a good fit for you.

Best for employees

Aflac life insurance is an excellent option for many, but especially if your employer-provided life insurance is lacking. Aflac’s supplemental coverage options allow you to fill in the gaps in your employer’s benefits package by purchasing coverage outside your employer-sponsored benefit plan. More importantly, if you buy Aflac’s supplemental life insurance outside your employer coverage, it is portable. So long as you continue paying premiums, the coverage will remain with you when you switch jobs or retire — or until the term runs out.

Aflac life insurance pros and cons

Pros Supplemental policies are portable if you switch jobs

Juvenile coverage available

Guaranteed-issue life insurance policies with no medical questions Cons No online quotes

Lower-than-average coverage limits

Some coverage not available in all states

Pros explained

Aflac life insurance comes with many upsides. Some positive features include portable policies that move with you from job to job, juvenile coverage and policies that don’t require medical exams or questions.

Supplemental policies are portable if you switch jobs

One of Aflac’s significant benefits is its portable policies. If you buy supplemental coverage from Aflac outside of an employer-sponsored benefit plan, your policy belongs to you and isn’t dependent on your workplace or another group. If you switch jobs or retire, you retain your supplemental coverage as long as you keep up your premium payments or until the term ends.

Juvenile coverage available

Aflac offers whole and term life insurance for juveniles with no medical exam necessary. Aflac’s juvenile policy allows you to take out a policy for your child when they are as young as 14 days old. You can later convert this policy into permanent individual coverage regardless of whether your child has developed serious health issues that would make them otherwise uninsurable.

Guaranteed-issue life insurance policies with no medical questions

Aflac offers guaranteed-issue life insurance, a type of no-exam life insurance policy. This perk is available in both whole and term life insurance policies, but coverage limits are lower than other policies. While this may be a great option if you have difficulties getting life insurance due to a medical condition, you may pay more for your coverage and face a waiting period of two to three years before benefits go into effect.

Cons explained

Aflac’s life insurance policies aren’t perfect. Some drawbacks include a lack of online estimates, lower coverage limits than competitors’ and limited coverage options across the U.S.

No online quotes

One of the drawbacks of Aflac is that you cannot obtain a quote online. If you want a life insurance quote tailored to your needs, you’ll need to either fill out a form on the company’s website requesting an agent to call you, or contact an agent yourself. Aflac’s lack of an online quote tool makes it challenging to compare the costs of its policies with those of the best life insurance companies.

Lower-than-average coverage limits

Aflac life insurance has lower coverage limits when compared to its competitors. By combining term and whole life insurance, the maximum coverage available through Aflac is $500,000. Guaranteed‐issue policies are available for some of Aflac’s products, with coverage limited to $50,000 with no underwriting questions. Policies from other life insurance providers can offer far higher coverage amounts, sometimes totaling millions of dollars.

Not available in all states

While Aflac sells some insurance plans nationwide, certain coverage options may be limited by location. On its website, Aflac notes that whole, term and juvenile life insurance policies may not be available in all states. Coverage with no medical questions or guaranteed-issue life insurance may also be unavailable in some states. To learn more about which coverages are available in your state, contact Aflac through its website or call an Aflac customer service representative.

Aflac life insurance plans

Aflac offers life insurance coverage for people ranging from 14 days to 79 years of age. The types of life insurance vary depending on your policy. You can choose from term, whole, guaranteed-issue, juvenile and supplemental life insurance policies and can opt to include insurance riders for additional coverage.

Term life insurance

One of the differences between term and whole life insurance is that term life insurance only covers you for a limited amount of time. Aflac offers fixed-term life insurance policies of 10, 20 or 30 years if you are between 18 and 70 years old. If you die while your policy is in place, your beneficiary can receive up to $250,000. If your term life coverage ends before you pass away, Aflac won’t pay out a death benefit. Aflac doesn’t offer cash-value term life insurance.

Whole life insurance

Like its term life insurance, Aflac’s whole life insurance is available if you are between 18 and 70 years old. Whole life insurance is permanent, meaning it stays in force as long as you keep paying premiums. This also generally makes it more expensive than term insurance.

Aflac’s whole life insurance policy offers coverage up to $250,000 and a guaranteed death benefit. Additionally, Aflac’s whole life insurance policy guarantees a minimum return on the cash value. You can also withdraw or borrow against your life insurance policy’s cash value.

Guaranteed-issue life insurance

Aflac’s guaranteed-issue life insurance policy is a type of whole life insurance where every applicant gets approved. This type of coverage doesn’t require a life insurance medical exam. Guaranteed-issue life insurance is also called final expense insurance because it covers funeral services, unpaid debt and other lingering expenditures. Anyone between 45 and 80 can apply for guaranteed-issue life insurance and receive between $2,000 and $50,000 of coverage.

Juvenile life insurance

Aflac allows you to take out a policy for a child between 14 days and 17 years old. Term and whole life insurance coverage amounts are $10,000, $20,000 or $30,000 and can stay in effect until the child turns 25.

When the child turns 25, you can change a juvenile term life insurance policy to individual permanent life insurance. The extended permanent life insurance will cost no more than double the amount of the juvenile policy. You can also continue whole life coverage.

With a juvenile whole life policy, your child’s coverage will double on the policy’s anniversary after they turn 18 while premium payments will remain the same. Extending your child’s term or whole life coverage guarantees your child a life insurance policy even if they develop serious health conditions that would otherwise make them uninsurable.

Supplemental life insurance

If you want more life insurance coverage than is available through your employer-sponsored plan, you can purchase supplemental life insurance through Aflac. Adding supplemental coverage to your existing insurance policies can fill gaps in your employer-sponsored plan or add additional protection. Purchasing supplemental insurance options may also provide cash benefits to assist you in a time of need.

Some of the supplemental coverages that Aflac offers include:

Accident insurance

Supplemental child life insurance

Supplemental spouse insurance

Joint life insurance

Burial insurance

Cancer insurance

If you purchase supplemental life insurance outside your employer plan, that coverage is portable and will remain with you if you switch jobs or retire.

Life insurance riders

Aflac’s life insurance policies allow for customization by including supplemental coverage or additional insurance riders. Available insurance riders vary depending on your policy but may include:

Child term rider

Waiver of premium

Accidental death benefit

Terminal illness rider

Spouse rider

Accelerated death benefit rider

Aflac life insurance pricing

The pricing for an Aflac life insurance policy varies depending on multiple factors, including the following:

Type of policy

Amount of coverage

Length of coverage

Age

Location

Additional insurance riders or supplemental coverages

If you’re on a budget, remember that term life insurance is much cheaper than whole life insurance because it only covers you for a limited time and offers no cash-value. To get an estimate for an Aflac life insurance policy tailored to you, contact an agent by phone or through the company’s website.

Aflac life insurance financial stability

Aflac boasts strong financial stability ratings. It currently has an A+ (Superior) rating from AM Best and an AA credit rating from Standard & Poor’s (S&P). These ratings are a reflection of third-party opinions of how likely it is that Aflac can meet its financial obligations.

Aflac life insurance accessibility

Aflac offers life insurance coverage for children as young as 14 days and adults as old as 79 years. You can get information and pay Aflac life insurance premiums online, but you must speak with an agent to get an estimate.

Availability

Aflac is available nationwide in all states but is not available in Puerto Rico, Guam or the Virgin Islands. Available services differ by location, and some coverage options aren’t available in all states.

Contact information

To speak with an Aflac customer service representative, call toll-free at 1-800-992-3522 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. You can also ask questions, check your claim status and make payments through the Aflac website’s virtual agent. Live chatting with an agent is also available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

User experience

Aflac’s ratings on third-party sites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) paint a negative picture of the company. Aflac’s customer review rating on BBB averages 1.12 out of 5 stars after 217 reviews, with many users citing poor communication and difficulty filing claims.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Getting life insurance shouldn't be a hassle. No-exam policies offer the same coverage as traditional policies, without the wait. Click below to check out policies starting at just $8/month. View Rates

Aflac life insurance customer satisfaction

According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, Aflac received a 1.53 on the National Complaint Index in 2022, which is slightly over one and a half times the national average.

Aflac life insurance FAQs What is Aflac? chevron-down chevron-up Aflac is an insurance provider founded in 1955 as the American Family Life Insurance Company of Columbus. Aflac is the largest supplemental insurance provider in the U.S. and offers various types of insurance, including life, dental, short-term disability, accident and vision. Aflac is available in the U.S. and Japan. How much does Aflac cost? chevron-down chevron-up The cost of Aflac life insurance depends on the type of policy you choose, your age, health and coverage options. Online quotes are unavailable through Aflac, but you can call or request to speak with an agent through its website to get a life insurance quote. Can I cash out my Aflac life insurance policy? chevron-down chevron-up Aflac offers life insurance policies with cash value. Investing in a cash-value life insurance policy will allow you to access your money while living by making a withdrawal, taking out a loan or surrendering your policy. Accessing your cash early may affect the amount of your death benefit. Aflac term life insurance policies do not have a cash value. Is Aflac life insurance good? chevron-down chevron-up Aflac life insurance may be a good fit for you, but this ultimately depends on your needs. Aflac offers several life insurance options, including term, whole, guarantee-issued, juvenile and supplemental life insurance. While offerings such as juvenile life insurance set it apart from other providers, competitors tend to have higher death benefits and coverage limits.

How we evaluated Aflac life insurance

While evaluating Aflac life insurance, we considered many factors, including:

Coverage offerings

Death benefits

Insurance riders

Accessibility

Application process

User experience

Financial stability

Customer service

We also evaluated ratings, customer reviews and complaints on third-party sites like BBB, S&P and AM Best to review Aflac life insurance.

Summary of Money’s Aflac life insurance review

Aflac life insurance is a good choice for employees who may change jobs or retire, as its plans are portable. Adding supplemental insurance to an existing policy can fill the gaps and allow for better protection, but be wary of its relatively low level of benefits. If you’re interested in discovering more insurance options, look at our best family life insurance companies and best no-exam life insurance articles.