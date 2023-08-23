USAA RV Insurance Review

If you own a motorhome or travel trailer, you want quality insurance coverage to protect your property. There are numerous coverages and providers to choose from, making it a challenge to find the best insurance for you. Read on to learn the pros, cons and details of selecting USAA's RV insurance.

Best RV insurance for veterans and military personnel

The United Services Automobile Association (USAA) was founded in 1922 by 25 Army officers who banded together to insure each other’s vehicles. Today, it’s a top choice for active-duty military personnel, veterans and their family members who need insurance, banking and retirement services. Because of its alliance with Progressive Insurance, it can provide many coverage options and is an excellent choice to meet your RV insurance needs.

USAA RV insurance pros and cons

Pros Highest auto insurance satisfaction score from J.D. Power

Coverage for all types of RVs

Mobile app available Cons Strict eligibility requirements

Discounts are not available in every state

Limited physical branch locations

Pros explained

There are advantages to choosing USAA to insure your RV. Some positives include your opportunity to save with various discounts. It also covers all types of RVs and has a user-friendly mobile app.

Highest auto insurance satisfaction score from J.D. Power

While auto and RV insurance differ, their ranking with J.D. Power speaks to the company's quality coverage. According to the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, USAA ranked above 45 other insurance companies and received the highest overall score. It received feedback from nearly 40,000 auto insurance customers. The study was based on:

Price

Claims

Interaction

Policy offerings

Billing process

Policy information

USAA has now received the highest score for the past 23 years. While the company’s scores are consistently the highest, it’s not eligible to be officially ranked due to USAA’s membership requirements.

Coverage for all types of RVs

USAA has an alliance with Progressive, which allows it to cover all types of RVs. Insurance policies can cover the following:

Travel trailers

Motorhomes

Pop-up campers

Slide-on campers

Fifth-wheel trailers

The company also covers class A, B and C motorhomes.

Mobile app available

USAA members can directly manage banking or insurance needs through the USAA mobile app. It allows you to report RV insurance claims, request roadside assistance and get an Auto ID Card. Members can also use the app for banking services like paying bills, sending money, calculating loans and locating ATMs.

You can download the USAA mobile app through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Cons explained

USAA RV insurance has some negative aspects you should consider before using it as your insurance provider. Some cons of USAA include its strict eligibility requirements, low customer ratings and limited physical branch locations.

Strict eligibility requirements

USAA membership isn’t open to everyone. To become a member, you must have a military affiliation. USAA membership is open to:

Active Duty, Guard or Reserve members of the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force or Coast Guard

Veterans with an Honorable or General Under Honorable Conditions discharge

Spouses, widows and widowers of service people and former spouses of members who haven’t remarried

Children of members

Cadets and Midshipmen at U.S. service academies or affiliated academy preparatory schools

Discounts not available in every state

While selecting RV insurance through USAA could earn you discounts on your premium, your savings may vary, and the opportunity isn’t available in every state.

You’ll need to get a quote on the USAA website or speak with a representative to determine your eligibility.

Limited physical branch locations

While USAA’s RV insurance is available in all 50 states, it only has seven physical locations across six states. If you prefer to speak with a representative in person about your insurance options, it likely won’t be an option, depending on where you live.

USAA RV insurance offerings

When you get an RV insurance policy from USAA, you’ll have multiple coverages to choose from. Here are their coverage options to help you determine which is best for you.

Collision and comprehensive coverage

State laws don’t require you to have collision insurance, but it may be a good thing to add to your auto insurance policy. Collision insurance covers you if you’re in an accident with an object or other vehicles. It even protects you if someone hits you while you’re parked, including a hit-and-run.

Comprehensive insurance is equally valuable. It protects you when your vehicle is damaged outside of a car accident. Comprehensive insurance will cover the repair costs if weather, fire, animals, thieves or natural disasters damage your RV.

Bodily injury liability coverage

Every state requires some liability coverage, so you’ll find this in the policies of the best RV insurance providers. Bodily injury and property damage liability coverage work similarly. If your RV harms someone or damages a vehicle or other property, your liability coverage will help pay for these at-fault accidents.

When insuring a travel trailer, you won’t need liability coverage. You will, however, need liability coverage for the vehicle you use to tow the trailer.

Uninsured motorist coverage

Uninsured motorist coverage protects your RV against a driver who damages your property and doesn’t have insurance. You may also want to consider adding underinsured motorist coverage to your policy, which will protect you against drivers who have some insurance but not enough to cover all the damages they cause.

Emergency assistance coverage

If you have emergency assistance coverage, USAA will assist if you’re more than 50 miles from your residence. This coverage will compensate you up to $750 for transportation, lodging, food, or fuel expenses you incur because of the emergency.

Vacation coverage

Vacation coverage is liability insurance that protects you when your RV is parked. If someone injures themselves inside or near your RV while you’re on vacation, it will help cover the cost of the damages.

Roadside assistance coverage

You can add roadside assistance to your RV insurance policy as well. While your specific policy will dictate what’s covered, roadside assistance typically includes the following:

Towing

Replacing flat tires

Fuel delivery

Jump-starting a battery

Unlocking your vehicle

Assisting with a vehicle stuck in mud or snow

USAA RV insurance pricing

The cost of USAA RV insurance will depend on your vehicle and coverage. USAA states that the insurance premium for a pop-up camper can cost under $125 per month, but it would be substantially more for a Class A motorhome, for example.

You can get insurance quotes through the website for more personalized pricing.

USAA RV insurance financial stability

USAA was founded in 1922, and today, it serves 13 million U.S. military members and their families from its base in San Antonio, Texas.

AM Best considers USAA financially stable and gives it an A++ rating. However, the company recently settled a class action lawsuit for underpaying taxes in total loss claims against approximately 9,000 policyholders.

USAA RV insurance accessibility

Availability

USAA insurance is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Aside from its headquarters in San Antonio, it has six physical locations in the following cities:

Charlotte, NC

Chesapeake, VA

Colorado Springs, CO

Phoenix

Plano, TX

Tampa, FL

Contact information

If you have questions or want to speak with a USAA insurance customer service representative, you can contact the company through its website and chat with a virtual agent. There isn’t a direct USAA insurance claims phone number, but it provides a toll-free phone number to reach a representative at 800-531-8722. For questions about RV insurance, you can call Progressive at 800-809-1925.

Another way to get solutions to your issue is by contacting USAA through its in-app assistant, a chatbot, that can get you in touch with a representative.

User experience

USAA’s website is straightforward and informative. You can find information about its policies, advice, financial calculators and contact information to speak with a representative. The company’s mobile app provides options for banking and insurance needs. Insurance claims or roadside assistance requests can be made directly through the app.

USAA RV insurance customer satisfaction

USAA is not accredited or rated by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Customers have rated the company 1.14 out of 5 stars on the BBB site. Complaints against USAA include its unresponsiveness to claims and difficulties resolving issues with the representatives.

According to the National Complaint Index Report (NAIC), USAA has received more complaints than the national average. The NAIC rates the average number of complaints at 1.00. A score of 2.00 means that the company gets twice the amount of complaints expected in that market. The NAIC rated USAA a 1.72, which means it has received a high amount of complaints.

Remember that these complaints relate to USAA as a company and may not be explicitly directed to its RV insurance offerings.

USAA RV insurance FAQs What is USAA insurance? chevron-down chevron-up USAA provides insurance coverage and financial services for the military community, namely active duty military members, veterans and their families. Is USAA insurance good? chevron-down chevron-up USAA is an excellent insurance option for military members, veterans and their families. It provides insurance coverage along with other financial products. Who is eligible for USAA insurance? chevron-down chevron-up To become a USAA member, you must be on active duty or in the reserves of one of the U.S. military's branches. Veterans, cadets and midshipmen who attend a U.S. service academy and some family members of USAA members are eligible for membership. Why is USAA insurance so expensive? chevron-down chevron-up Compared to its competitors, USAA has cheaper insurance coverage options than most. It's often the most affordable option when comparing the monthly liability insurance costs between USAA and other insurers like State Farm, Geico, Travelers and Allstate. Does USAA offer gap insurance for RVs? chevron-down chevron-up USAA doesn't provide gap insurance for RVs. You may consider getting insurance from a different company if you want this coverage. Does USAA include RV towing? chevron-down chevron-up Depending on your policy, you may be eligible for free towing. If you add roadside assistance to your policy, the company will cover the cost of towing your RV to the nearest repair shop.

How we evaluated USAA RV insurance

We considered numerous factors while evaluating USAA RV insurance, including:

Offerings available: Having the coverage you need to protect your RV is important. We selected a company with numerous coverage options to help you best personalize your policy.

Pricing and discounts: Price is a significant factor when choosing insurance. That’s why we considered the average cost of a policy and available discounts when evaluating USAA’s RV insurance.

Accessibility: Availability is essential, so we looked at where USAA writes policies. While it’s only available to those with a military affiliation, which limits participation, that’s still a significant population they serve.

Customer reviews: We read online customer reviews to understand common complaints and praises about USAA and its coverage.

Third-party rankings: We checked third-party sites like the BBB, J.D. Power and AM Best to identify how they rank USAA.

Summary of Money’s USAA RV insurance review

If you’re in the market for RV insurance and have an affiliation with the military, USAA may be a good option for you. It has scored the highest auto insurance customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power for 23 years, provides coverage for all RVs, and has a convenient mobile app that allows you to make claims. On the downside, USAA has strict eligibility requirements, discounts aren’t available in every state, and few physical branch locations exist.

If you don’t have an RV but are considering purchasing one, you may want to check out the best way to rent an RV to determine if it’s right for you.