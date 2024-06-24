A Record Number of Americans Are Spending More on Housing Than They Can Afford

Record numbers of homeowners and renters are spending more than they can afford on housing, according to Harvard researchers.

In 2022, half of U.S. renters were putting at least 30% of their income toward housing costs, which include utilities. A record high 22.4 million met this definition of "cost-burdened," an increase of 2 million in three years.

The report from the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies also found that 23% of homeowner households "are now stretched worryingly thin."

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Because Everyone Wants The Best Interest Rate — Get Yours State AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY New Loan Type Not sure which loan type to choose? Go with a 30 Year Fixed Rate Loan, 90%+ of Americans do. 30 Year Fixed 15 Year Fixed 7/1 Adjustable 10/1 Adjustable Loan Amount You can enter the mortgage loan amount, or the total home price if you have a downpayment. $ Find Your Actual Rate at Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) Today! View Rates Interest rate estimates for: Poor/Fair Credit 7.46% - 8.78% Good/Very Good Credit 6.63% - 8.66% Exceptional Credit 6.63% - 7.76%

The number of homeowners who were spending more than 30% of their income on housing and utilities rose to an all-time high of 19.7 million in 2022, an increase of 3 million from 2019. Among that group, 9 million homeowners were spending more than 50% of their income on housing costs.

The research illuminates just how much the pandemic housing boom has impacted household budgets.

The housing market has only grown more challenging over the last two years. According to a separate Redfin report Thursday, the median home sales price increased to a record high of $396,000 for the four weeks ending June 16, up more than $50,000 in three years.

Homeowners and renters have both been affected by the massive jump in housing costs, and rent prices are 26% higher compared to early 2020, according to the Harvard report.

"Rents have been rising faster than incomes for decades," Alexander Hermann, a senior research associate, said in a release. "However, the pandemic-era rent surge produced an unprecedented affordability crisis that continues."

Housing costs are near the all-time high

High home prices and high interest rates are major barriers to homeownership. In June, mortgage rates dipped back slightly below 7%, but the typical monthly mortgage payment ($2,781) is still only $60 off the all-time high, according to Redfin. That's an increase from about $1,700 three years ago.

Home prices haven't stopped rising despite high rates because there's a shortage of inventory on the market. Many homeowners are locked into low mortgage rates and don't want to sell.

As homebuying costs have gone up, millions of renters have been priced out out of becoming owners. Low-income and minority Americans are struggling to an even greater degree to afford homes, the Harvard report found.

"Whether it’s the high down payment or the monthly mortgage payments, the costs of buying a home have left homeownership out of reach to all but the most advantaged households," Daniel McCue, a senior research associate, said in the report.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Buying a home doesn't have to be hard. Let Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) experts guide your every step. Consulting with a mortgage expert is a smart way to get all the facts and make a well-informed decision. Click below and book it now. View Rates

More from Money:

8 Best Mortgage Lenders of June 2024

Current Mortgage Rates

Here’s Where Home Equity Increased the Most in the Last 5 Years