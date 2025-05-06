We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

These Are Americans' Top 5 Financial Problems Right Now

By: Liliana Hall
Liliana Hall
Reporter | Joined March 2025
Liliana Hall joined Money in 2025. She is an Austin-based reporter for Money, where she covers a range of topics, including financial news, policy, banking, investing, passive income, financial planning and student loan debt.
Editor: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and Managing Editor at Money
Julia Glum
Managing Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
Published: May 6, 2025 12:31 p.m. EDT
Photo-illustration of a person looking a financial graphs and money
Money; Getty Images

As the high cost of living continues to strain household budgets, a new Gallup poll shows that Americans’ top financial concerns reflect the everyday toll of an economy on uneven footing. From the Trump administration’s turbulent tariff strategy to the recent first-quarter decline in gross domestic product, recent economic signals have only added to the uncertainty.

Alongside inflation and the cost of living, Americans flagged housing costs, insufficient income or savings, health care expenses and concerns about stock market investments as their most pressing financial worries. (Notably, the Gallup survey was conducted April 1 to April 14, coinciding with the stock market volatility that followed the White House's tariff announcements.)

Nearly 3 in 10 (29%) U.S. adults across all income levels told Gallup that inflation is the most important financial problem facing their family today — down from 41% in 2024 and 35% in 2023. The drop in concern suggests some relief felt by consumers, but persistently high levels of distress point to lingering unease.

Inflation has been on a turbulent path since 2021. After hovering near the Federal Reserve’s 2% long-run target in 2020, inflation surged the following year due to pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions and an eventual explosion in demand. Although inflation has cooled significantly since peaking at 9.1% in 2022, it still remains above pre-pandemic levels, keeping price fatigue at the center of many households’ financial stress.

In March, inflation showed signs of cooling, falling to 2.4% in the latest consumer price index report. But Americans are still grappling with the cumulative burden of several years of elevated prices — a likely reason why it remains a top financial concern by a significant margin.

Housing costs and insufficient income or savings followed as the next most commonly reported financial concerns in the Gallup poll, each mentioned by 12% of respondents. Housing costs ranked among the top worries across income levels.

Housing affordability remains a key issue for many folks. Although the national median home price dipped 1% in the first quarter of the year, it still stands 5.2% higher than a year ago, according to the National Mortgage Professional's latest report. Compounding the problem, wages have failed to keep pace, putting homeownership further out of reach for many Americans.

But for lower-income folks, wages and lack of savings were even more pressing concerns than housing.

Health care costs (7%) and concerns about stock market investments (6%) were also cited, though less frequently. Health care costs are a primary issue for lower- and middle-income folks, while stock market investments are a top concern for those with higher incomes and greater exposure to financial markets.

These layered concerns come at a time when economic uncertainty remains high — not just from persistent inflation and affordability challenges but also from policy shifts that ripple through financial markets. That was evident last month when the Trump administration's sweeping tariff announcement sent U.S. markets into a tailspin, resulting in a record two-day loss that wiped out $6.6 trillion in investor value. The market has since rebounded.

