Amica Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Amica Mutual, a reputable insurance provider for over 100 years. The company offers both term life and whole life insurance policies and different coverage levels to fit your budget.

Although Amica stands out for its multi-policy discounts and a comprehensive built-in terminal illness rider, its limited additional coverage may be a drawback for some customers. Due to the bundling options offered, the company positions itself as a solid choice if you are willing to commit to multiple insurance policies with the provider.

In this Amica Life Insurance review, we’ll cover the company’s plans, pricing, financial stability, accessibility and levels of customer satisfaction.

Whether you’re thinking about the best no-exam life insurance or the best whole life insurance companies, Amica Life Insurance is worth considering.

Amica Life Insurance is one of the best options if you want to save money by bundling multiple policies with the same company. Amica offers discounts that range from 15% to 30% if you bundle multiple insurance policies together. The more policies you bundle, the better the discount. Types of insurance policies that qualify for bundling discounts include auto insurance, home insurance, condo insurance, life insurance and umbrella policies.

Pros explained

Multiple bundling discounts

Amica Life Insurance offers a multi-line discount for bundling your home insurance with your life insurance policy. If you qualify, this discount can save you up to 30% in addition to other available discounts like the company’s loyalty and autopay discounts.

Terminal illness rider included in all life insurance policies

Every Amica life insurance policy includes a terminal illness rider. This means that if you are diagnosed with a terminal illness and have a life expectancy of under one year, you’ll be eligible to receive a portion of your death benefit while you’re still alive. These funds can provide you and your family with much-needed financial support during a tremendously difficult time.

Coverage limits of $1 million or more for term life insurance policies

Amica offers exceptionally high coverage limits for term life insurance policies, with coverage ranging from $10,000 to over $1 million. This is great if you need a large amount of coverage but don’t want to commit to a whole life policy.

Cons explained

Limited additional coverage options

Amica doesn’t offer many additional coverage options, such as accidental death and dismemberment coverage or long-term care insurance. This could be a disadvantage if you want more comprehensive coverage that extends beyond a basic life insurance policy.

No online quotes for whole life policies

Online quotes are available for term life insurance, but they are not currently offered for Amica’s whole life policies. To get a quote, visit an Amica office or speak to an agent over the phone. This can be especially inconvenient if you want to compare coverage options quickly and easily online.

May require a medical exam

When applying for a life insurance policy with Amica, you may qualify for no-exam life insurance if you meet certain underwriting criteria. If you do not meet these criteria, you’ll have to undergo a life insurance medical exam to qualify for coverage.

Amica Life Insurance plans

A permanent life insurance policy is a contract between you and an insurer wherein the insurer agrees to provide a death benefit to your beneficiaries if you die while the policy is active. Amica offers both term and whole life insurance policies with various coverage limits that can be tailored to your needs.

Each type of life insurance policy has certain advantages and disadvantages to consider before deciding which is the best option. Here’s how each type of coverage works so you can make an informed decision between term vs. whole life insurance.

Term life insurance

Term life insurance provides coverage for a specific period of time instead of for the entire duration of your life. Policy beneficiaries will receive the death benefit only if you die within the specified term. This kind of policy is usually less expensive than whole life insurance, but it does not build any cash value and is limited in coverage duration.

Amica offers term policy durations in five-year increments from 10 to 30 years with coverage limits from $100,000 to more than $1 million. These coverage limits remain the same throughout the duration of your policy. Your rates also won’t increase as you get older because Amica offers monthly and annual premiums that remain consistent throughout the life of the policy. During specific periods during the policy term, you may be able to convert your term life policy into a whole life insurance policy without undergoing an entirely new underwriting process.

Whole life insurance

A whole life insurance policy will cover the entire duration of your life as long as premiums are paid. Amica offers whole life policies with coverage limits ranging from $25,000 to over $1 million. Just as with the company’s term limit insurance, these policies come with level premiums that do not change over time. Amica’s term and whole life policies come with terminal illness riders, allowing you to access a portion of your death benefit while you’re alive.

This permanent policy builds cash value over time and is generally more expensive than term life insurance. Your payments into your whole life policy are split between the death benefit and cash value. This cash value will accrue over time with interest, and you can use it to pay premiums or borrow against it like a loan. Research how to borrow against life insurance before doing so, as it can have major implications on the amount of the death benefit available to your beneficiaries if you cannot repay the loan.

Whole life insurance is especially beneficial if you want to leave an inheritance or have a source of supplementary retirement income.

Amica Life Insurance pricing

Amica does not disclose pricing for its life insurance policies online. However, customers can get a personalized quote for term life insurance through the company's website. The price of term life insurance is based on various factors, including your age, health, lifestyle, the length of your policy and how much coverage you want.

We received estimates from Amica for a healthy, non-smoking 30-year-old man and woman for a variety of coverage amounts and term lengths. The following tables show the estimated monthly insurance premiums for each scenario:

Man, age 30 $100,000 policy $250,000 policy $500,000 policy $1M policy 10 Years $8.32 $10.61 $23.35 $23.35 20 Years $9.68 $13.37 $34.38 $34.38 30 Years $12.99 $19.53 $59.01 $50.01

Woman, age 30 $100,000 policy $250,000 policy $500,000 policy $1M policy 10 Years $7.64 $9.34 $12.31 $18.25 20 Years $8.91 $11.89 $17.40 $28.44 30 Years $11.21 $16.56 $26.74 $47.12

These figures stack up well against the industry average for term life insurance, showing that Amica offers competitive rates with many of the best family life insurance companies.

Amica Life Insurance financial stability

Amica has been in the insurance business for over a century and is rated “A+” (Superior) by AM Best, one of the leading ratings organizations for insurance companies. This rating indicates that Amica is financially stable and can meet its obligations to policyholders. Although the company does not have public ratings from other large ratings agencies such as Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s or Fitch, an “A+” rating from AM Best is generally considered a strong indication of financial stability.

Amica Life Insurance accessibility

Availability

Amica offers life insurance in every state except for Hawaii. The company has a network of brick-and-mortar locations in many states, allowing you to meet with an agent in person. Otherwise, you can get quotes and apply online or over the phone.

Contact information

Amica’s sales team can be reached at 800-619-6077, and the customer service team can be reached at 800-234-5433. The customer service team operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET and between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on the weekends. Insurance agents in the sales department are available 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

There is a separate phone number if you wish to speak with someone in the company’s claims department. That number is 800-234-5433, and it is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on weekdays.

Amica also offers a live chat option on its website with access to the claims, sales and customer service departments. The live chat for claims operates from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays. The customer service and sales departments are available from 6 a.m. to midnight EST on weekdays and 7 a.m. to midnight on weekends.

If none of these options work for you, Amica offers a secure messaging system on its website. You can send messages and inquiries to the company’s customer service and claims departments, who will then email you.

User experience

Overall, we found Amica’s customer service and website easy to navigate and use. The company has an extensive online knowledge base with dedicated pages for each product line and service. Combined with online quote tools, it is easy to find the answers to most of your questions without contacting a customer service representative.

Amica Life Insurance customer satisfaction

One of the most common measures of customer satisfaction for insurance companies is the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). This organization collects customer complaint data from all 50 states, which it compiles and publishes in its yearly market conduct report. This report’s analysis sheds light on how insurance companies perform in terms of customer satisfaction compared to their peers.

An NAIC score of 1.0 is considered “average.” In contrast, scores higher than 1.0 reflect a higher number of complaints relative to the industry average, and scores lower than 1.0 reflect fewer complaints relative to the industry average. In 2022, Amica had a complaint index of 0.27, with only one registered complaint that year. This exceptionally low score indicates that Amica has fewer customer complaints compared to many of its competitors.

Amica has an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has been accredited by the organization since 1957. Although the company maintains a relatively low customer review score on the website (1.36 out of 5 stars), only two of those reviews are related to its life insurance offerings. Furthermore, the company promptly responds to many customer inquiries on the BBB website, indicating it takes customer service seriously.

Amica Life Insurance FAQs Is Amica a good life insurance company? chevron-down chevron-up Amica is an excellent life insurance company. While the company is significantly smaller than many of its large competitors that dominate the space, it can still offer competitive rates and comprehensive coverage options. How is Amica insurance rated? chevron-down chevron-up Amica has earned an Excellent rating from the Better Business Bureau. It also has exceptional customer service ratings from the NAIC and Trustpilot, further solidifying its position as a high-quality life insurance company. How does the life insurance claims process work with Amica? chevron-down chevron-up Amica provides a streamlined claims process, which includes filing and tracking of a claim as well as the ability to contact claims representatives via phone or online. If you are a life insurance policy beneficiary and the policyholder passes away, you should contact Amica as soon as possible to begin the claims process. The claims department can be reached through the company's website or by phone at 800-234-5433. You'll need to provide some basic information about the policyholder, such as their full name and policy number, along with a death certificate and any other relevant details. Once the claim is submitted, Amica representatives will guide you through the process and update you on its progress. How to cancel Amica insurance? chevron-down chevron-up If you need to cancel your Amica life insurance policy, you can do so by calling customer service at 800-234-5433, extension 89075. This will connect you with an Amica representative who can cancel the policy.

How we evaluated Amica Life Insurance

Our evaluation of Amica’s life insurance involved researching several key factors:

Customer reviews on the company website and third-party review sites

Financial strength ratings and publicly available data about overall financial health

Policy coverage options listed on the website

Company history and any pertinent news about the company

Customer service ratings from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Company’s quoted rates and estimated total costs

The claims process and its general accessibility

Amica was compared to other life insurance companies for each relevant factor and scored accordingly.

Summary of Money’s Amica Life Insurance review

It is important to only consider the best life insurance companies when shopping around for coverage. Amica is an excellent life insurance company that offers both term life and whole life coverage at competitive rates. It has mostly strong customer reviews and a positive financial strength rating from AM Best.

If you’re looking for a tailor-made life insurance policy equipped with several optional riders, consider some of the larger companies in the industry. However, Amica is an appealing choice if you want to save money by bundling your life insurance policy with other insurance products from the same company.