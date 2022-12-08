Announcing Money's Changemakers

Who do you look for inspiration for your own finances?

When Money launched in 1972, it was a magazine that you could get delivered monthly with tips and actionable advice to help your wallet.

Times have changed, but the ethos hasn’t.

Money celebrated its 50th anniversary all year, and to cap things off, we are excited to launch a brand-new experience called Changemakers — 50 people innovating in the world of money. Some you might know, some you might be learning about for the first time.

Picked by our editorial team over the course of the year, we whittled down 174 choices to 50. They represent a variety of different professions, from technology, art, politics, and activism — but some common threads certainly run through. They all are leaders in their own right, and they all know the importance personal finance means to everybody.

Changemakers follows two other big projects we launched this year that we encourage you to check out: Money Archives, a digital look into our print past, and Money Classic, a newsletter that hits your inbox twice a month, showcasing vintage articles and factoids about throughout the decades.

You must have your own Changemaker... let us know who it is! Check it out and send us an email here.